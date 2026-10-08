ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump: Hormuz belongs to the United States. Emirati oil tanker blocked by Iran. Houthis conquer Taiz and claim huge spoils of war, Türkiye ready to send troops to Riyadh.

October 7th, the third anniversary of Hamas’s attack on Israel, was commemorated from every angle. The Axis of Resistance extended its congratulations and congratulations for Hamas’s accomplishments. Condolences for the victims and solidarity with Israel were expressed from around the world.

Donald Trump’s rhetoric hasn’t changed except for the Strait of Hormuz: “The Strait of Hormuz belongs to the United States of America,” he said during his campaign tour. The United States has agreed to potential arms sales deals worth $2.27 billion with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Kuwait. The UAE could receive precision guidance systems worth $1.04 billion, Egypt will receive Javelin missiles worth $832 million, and Kuwait will receive maintenance and support services for Patriot missiles worth $400 million.

Regarding the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis under the Mecca Agreement, Turkish sources reported that Turkey is preparing to deploy military forces, air defense systems, pilots, and aircraft to Saudi Arabia. Turkish troops will protect infrastructure, the city of Riyadh, and the holy cities, avoiding direct intervention in Yemen. Syria condemned the Houthi attacks on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jizan and Najran International Airport, both located in Saudi Arabia, and expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom, reaffirming its support in countering all threats to the country’s security and territorial integrity.

Commenting on the news from Turkey, a member of Ansarallah’s political bureau, Al-Bukhaiti, said: “We believe it is unlikely that Turkey and Pakistan will directly enter the war in Yemen. We seek to ensure friendly relations between Arab and Islamic countries, but we do not accept foreign interference in Yemen’s affairs.”

From Israel, Defense Minister Israel Katz informed the government that the Israel Defense Forces are preparing for a possible conflict with Palestinian forces, he informed the government that the Israeli army is preparing for a possible war against the Palestinian Authority.

During his October 7 speech, Ansarallah leader Abdul Malik Badreddin al-Houthi also stated: “The Saudi regime played a role in the assassination of Imad Mughniyeh and, from the very beginning, supported the attempts to assassinate Hezbollah’s Secretary General. We have evidence that Saudi Arabia is financially supporting Israel.”

Iran summoned the French ambassador to Tehran and submitted a protest to the French government over the killings, violence, and flagrant human rights violations committed against peaceful protesters during the ongoing student protests in Paris. On October 7, the Revolutionary Guards declared: “The path of resistance will continue until the destruction of Israel, until the liberation of Holy Jerusalem. […] the true Koranic promise will be fulfilled, and according to the promise of the leader […], Khamenei […], Palestine will be liberated from the river to the sea.”

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated as of 3:30 PM on October 7. In a statement, CENTCOM declared: “War alert at the highest levels; arrival of the third American ship. In response to Iran’s recent provocative statements and actions, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has raised the alert level of its forces and is taking all necessary measures to protect American and coalition personnel. Our commitment to regional security is unwavering.”

In Lebanon, clashes have been reported in the Hermel area since the evening of October 6. Israeli Air Force fighter jets have been intensely active, with several takeoffs from Nevatim Air Base. Israeli Air Force fighter jets have been deployed in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley. An Israeli drone dropped a stun bomb on a house on the outskirts of the town of Haris. A drone crashed in the Shalifa plain, west of Baalbek; a Lebanese Army unit and bomb disposal teams arrived on site to examine it. On October 7, repeated strategic aerial surveillance over southern Lebanon. For the second consecutive day, a US Navy MQ-4C Triton strategic aircraft, intended for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, was spotted flying over southern Lebanon. The aircraft carried out intense reconnaissance maneuvers at very high altitude, leaving clearly visible contrails while carrying out data collection and surveillance missions.

Lebanese sources deny clashes on the border with Syria: “There is no basis in the reports circulating regarding the outbreak of clashes between the Lebanese Army and Syrian armed groups on the Lebanese-Syrian border.” According to these sources, a smuggler has been arrested.

Reuters : “Hezbollah has received $200 million from Iran to provide assistance to displaced Lebanese people, the first such support since the beginning of the war.”

An explosion was heard in Sulaymaniyah province, Iraq.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the outcome of the Houthi attacks carried out on October 5 and 6 against King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and damage was reported to facilities at both airports.

The killing of “Mohammed Othman,” commander of the rapid reaction force of the 1st Amalek Brigade, affiliated with forces loyal to Saudi Arabia in Yemen. Ibrahim Al-Maqrami, commander of forces loyal to Saudi Arabia in Shamaytayn, was killed by Ansarallah forces on October 6. On October 6 alone, Saudi Arabia conducted 66 air operations, striking targets in the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Ma’rib, Al-Hudaydah, Hajjah, and Saada. These operations were carried out using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets, as well as armed aircraft, taking off from bases in Khamis Mushait, Taif, and the King Faisal Naval Base. Rocket attacks were also launched from the Jizan and Najran areas, causing deaths and injuries among the civilian population, including women and children. Overall, since the escalation of tensions against Yemen, Saudi forces have carried out 1,642 air and missile strikes.

According to some sources, the Houthis took Ta’is, apparently without firing a shot, following a deal.Ansarullah forces reportedly captured the last pro-Saudi strongholds in the Quds Plateau and Mount Salw, and took control of the towns of Hasahas, Sharaf, Hayjat al-Abed, and Souq Jumruk.

North of the city of Taiz, Ansarullah forces have captured Mount Zanam and Mount Shanakhib, as well as the localities of Bal’an, Maysar and Al-Makhaf, and are currently approaching the Al-Masrakh area.

According to Al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarallah’s political bureau: “While Saudi Arabia was spreading news of advances in Taiz, its mercenaries were actually under siege by the Yemeni armed forces.” He continued: “Yemen has the capacity to block all of Saudi Arabia’s airports and ports. Saudi Arabia cannot achieve its objectives by extending the scope of the war or involving other countries in the conflict; we are ready to face any enemy. The war against Yemen will entail extremely high costs, as Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure will be fully exposed to Yemeni fire. Ending the war is, first and foremost, in Saudi Arabia’s interest.”

On October 7, massive movements of Saudi forces were recorded towards the city of Bab al-Mandab; there was strong resistance to the attacks, which led to the sabotage of equipment and intense clashes. The Houthis declared: “We have blocked the advance of the Saudi mercenaries towards Bab al-Mandab. Spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces: The attempts of the Saudi mercenaries to advance towards Bab al-Mandab were thwarted by the resistance of the fighters; the missile attacks caused the destruction of equipment and caused deaths and injuries among the enemy ranks (dozens of units).”

An Ansarullah source told Yemeni media: “Ansarullah forces have large quantities of heavy and advanced weaponry, including self-propelled systems.” Ansarullah also found and seized large quantities of heavy and technologically advanced weapons, military vehicles, armored vehicles, ammunition, heat-seeking missiles, and drones from Saudi camps, positions, and depots in the Al-Hujariya area of Taiz Governorate.

On the night of October 6, at least three anti-ship cruise missiles were fired from southern Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz. OSINT sources reported that an Emirati oil tanker, despite being escorted by a US escort, failed to pass through the strait today. According to field reports, the tanker changed course after receiving a warning from the IRGC Navy and activated its automatic identification system (AIS).

Two explosions on Qeshm Island, southern Iran.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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