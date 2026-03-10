ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump demands Tehran’s unconditional surrender, and in response, Khamenei Jr. is elected Supreme Leader. Desalination plants in Iran are targeted, while Bahrain’s same facilities are destroyed.

According to CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper: “The Iranian terrorist regime has attacked 12 different countries and continues to deliberately harm civilians throughout the Middle East.”

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt continues to reiterate: “We have four to six weeks left until the end of the Iran operation.” Meanwhile, there are reports that the United States is increasing weapons production there: “After meeting with the heads of major defense companies, we agreed to quadruple the production of ‘high-end’ weapons,” Trump stated.

The US is also reportedly pressuring Sri Lanka not to return the survivors of the Iranian frigate Dena to Iran.

Trump on Iran: “I don’t want the Kurds entering its territory.” US Central Command has officially denied reports by Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani that several American soldiers were captured in combat.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner canceled their March 10 flight to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Richard Tice, vice president of the Reform UK party, said his party would support the Royal Air Force’s participation in military strikes against Iran if requested by the United States and Israel.

Oman’s Foreign Minister called for dialogue: “The war between the United States and Israel against Iran occurred at a time when negotiations between the two sides (Iran and the United States) were ongoing. We call on all parties to show restraint and return to diplomacy and the negotiating table as soon as possible.”

Spanish Foreign Minister Albarez denied the White House spokesman’s claims that Spain intends to cooperate with the US military: “I categorically deny it. Not a single thing has changed, and I have no idea what he’s talking about.”

German Chancellor Merz: “We insist that the Iranian state continue to function and do not want a Syrian-like scenario in Iran.”

On March 7, an informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Turkey to discuss the Middle East issue.

Kuwait is cutting production from some of its oil fields due to a shortage of storage capacity. The United Arab Emirates has also begun cutting oil production due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

BBC reporter in Israel: “New media censorship. We were banned from broadcasting live during the Iranian airstrike and even from showing footage of the city. This level of censorship is unprecedented.”

Starting on March 7, new waves of attacks against Iran began in the morning, targeting desalination plants and oil storage facilities. People in Tehran are being forced to wear masks due to pollution. Last week, the IDF carried out strikes on over 300 targets with approximately 1,500 shells. The Israeli Air Force destroyed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Air Force headquarters in Tehran during a recent wave of attacks, IDF spokesperson General Effie Defrin said at a press conference. Defrin reported that Iran “directed missile and drone fire against Israel and the countries of the region” from this headquarters.

Netanyahu: “We are creating the conditions that will allow the Iranian people to determine their own future. I also say to the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: you too are in our sights. Those who lay down their arms will not suffer, and those who do not will pay with their blood. To the Iranian people, I say: the moment of truth is approaching.” And further threats to Lebanon: “If the Lebanese government does not take responsibility for Hezbollah, the consequences for Lebanon will be catastrophic.” “Our success in Iran will significantly expand the circle of peace around us.”

The Imam of Khorramdabad delivered his Friday sermon wearing a military uniform and holding an AKM. Iranian officials once again deny having struck Azerbaijan. “If we wanted to attack Azerbaijan, we would not do it with a small drone.” “Azerbaijan must immediately expel the Zionists and their resources from its territory, otherwise they will become targets for the Iranian armed forces.” – Iranian Armed Forces Headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya.

A spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces stated: “If the Kurdish region of Iraq opens a corridor for armed groups, we will attack their infrastructure.” Furthermore, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister warned that Any European country that joins the war in support of the United States and Israel “will be a legitimate target for Iran’s retaliatory actions.”

More than 150 Iranian citizens, including diplomats and their families, left Lebanon during the day, having been transported on Russian planes.

A member of Iran’s Council of Experts, Ali Hosseini Ashkori, effectively claims that Muhtaba Khamenei has been elected the new Supreme Leader: “The new leader was elected by the majority of council members; Khamenei’s path will continue. Khamenei’s name will live forever.”

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Ghalibaf: “We are not seeking a ceasefire: the aggressors must be punished.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in an official statement: “We are ready to unconditionally obey and sacrifice the orders of Supreme Leader Muhtaba Khamenei.” Iran will confiscate the assets and property of Iranian citizens living abroad who are found guilty of collaborating with the enemy in the US and Israel’s war of aggression against the Islamic Republic, the Iranian Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

In recent days, Saudi Arabia has intensified direct talks with Iran in an effort to contain the fighting. Saudi sources, with the support of several European and Middle Eastern countries, have activated diplomatic channels with Iran “with greater urgency” to try to prevent a wider escalation. Both security services and diplomats participated in the talks, but it is unclear whether any high-level dialogue took place.

According to Reuters, China and Iran have signed an agreement for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. There is a significant gap between southern India and the Middle East. US attacks on Iran have become a veritable military intelligence laboratory for China. Over 300 Jilin-1 satellites record every detail, second by second, from munitions loading to missile trajectories. China is turning US military doctrine into a database, including refueling times and air defense responses. Experts believe this data could give China a decades-long advantage in military research and development. US military tactics are being carefully analyzed.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 2:00 PM on March 9. On March 6, Trump called for Iran’s unconditional surrender. The United States has also begun using British bases “for specific defensive operations aimed at preventing Iran from launching missiles into the region,” the British Ministry of Defence announced in a statement posted on Twitter on Saturday. This measure, according to the official statement, is necessary to protect British lives, which could be at risk in the event of an escalation of hostilities.

The Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group passed through the Suez Canal on March 6. Two British Wildcat helicopters armed with Martlet missiles arrived in Cyprus at Akrotiri air base, as Britain strengthens its military presence in Cyprus. The Interior Minister Cypriot authorities intend to present a proposal at the next cabinet meeting that would require new apartment buildings to use their basements as civil defense shelters. The Cypriot Defense Minister assured that the republic’s combat readiness remains high, but warned that no country can guarantee absolute protection amid growing regional tensions.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the drones that attacked the British bases were launched from Lebanon. Two Greek frigates sent to support and reinforce the military defense continue to patrol Cyprus’s maritime zone. On March 8, the German F223 frigate Nordrhein-Westfalen arrived in the port of Limassol, indicating a further strengthening of the international naval presence around Cyprus.

According to AP, Russia has passed intelligence to Iran that could contribute to an attack on the U.S. military. The Iranians have said that Russia provides significant assistance to Iran without confirming the news.

A senior Houthi official threatened in an interview with the New York Times: “It’s only a matter of time before the war spreads to other countries, and our finger is on the trigger. The United States will be the main loser in this scenario. Since the night of March 7, Ansarullah in Yemen has evacuated some of its command posts and it appears they will soon go to war.

The situation in Iraqi Kurdistan bordering Iran is becoming increasingly difficult, as is the case in regions where pro-Iranian militias are present. Over the weekend: The Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education is preparing for e-learning and the suspension of in-person classes. Explosions in Sulaymaniyah province, northern Iraq. An attack has been reported. An attack on the American company KBR in the Al-Burjisiya complex in the Iraqi province of Basra. A large fire has broken out at the site of an American company in the Al-Burjisiya oil field in Iraq after a drone strike. The US Victoria base near Baghdad airport is on fire. Explosions at Baghdad airport and in several areas of the city. The US Embassy in Baghdad was reportedly attacked. March 7: Reports of firefights on the Iran-Iraq border. Iranian attacks in eastern Kurdistan. A drone attack by pro-Iranian militias on a US base near Erbil airport in northern Iraq. The ruling party in Iraqi Kurdistan declared that “deterrence has its limits. We will not accept repression and aggression. We call on the Iraqi authorities to take a clear stance against this aggression, otherwise there will be serious consequences.” At the same time, the statement clarified: “We will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the Kurdistan Region avoids conflict and war.” On the morning of the 9th, Israeli-American attacks on militias were reported across Iraq.

A Shahed-136 drone was shot down in Syria. Reports emerged of an Iranian drone attack on the Omar oil field in Syria. A group of Assad supporters, who were planning sabotage after infiltrating the city, were arrested in Tartus. Ready-made explosives were found on the detainees.

Clashes have been raging in Lebanon throughout the weekend. The IDF launched massive attacks on the Dahieh district of Beirut. Hezbollah responded by attacking the Givati ​​Brigade base on the Lebanese border. Two IDF soldiers were seriously injured in a Hezbollah anti-aircraft missile attack in southern Lebanon. Six people were hospitalized.

Lebanese Army Commander Haikal stated on the evening of the 7th that during a meeting with army commanders, IDF soldiers wore uniforms similar to those of the Lebanese Army during the nighttime landing and used military vehicles and ambulances similar to those of Hezbollah’s Islamic Health Directorate. Hezbollah reports downing a Hermes 450 drone over Wadi al-Saluki, southern Lebanon.

On March 6, the IDF began its 15th wave of attacks against Iranian infrastructure in Tehran and Isfahan. Attacks continued until March 9. Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport was attacked. The statement reads: “The damage to the airport’s military infrastructure compromises the weapons capacity not only of the regime, but also of terrorist units throughout the Middle East. The IDF continues to target the Iranian terrorist regime’s entire infrastructure throughout the country.” A cluster munition missile was fired again at Israel on the evening of the 7th. Recording of the Kiryat Shmona bombing and interceptions. In response, on March 8, the IDF is targeting bunkers in Isfahan. Despite the steady decline in launch rates, the IDF is preparing for increased bombing from Iranian territory toward Israeli territory. Israel’s air defense system is activated on March 9.

The CIA station in Saudi Arabia is now “inoperative” after being hit by an Iranian drone. The Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia was attacked. On March 8, at least two people were killed and 12 injured in an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia’s air defense system shot down a ballistic missile aimed at the Prince Sultan Air Base, the kingdom’s Ministry of Defense reported. The U.S. State Department has ordered diplomats in Saudi Arabia to leave the country.

Bahrain remains the most severely affected country. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said its Electronic Crimes Department tracked down and arrested four people for filming and broadcasting videos of Iranian attacks and for expressing pro-Iranian sympathies regarding the attacks they filmed, including those against military and government targets. Bahrain has decided to ban gatherings in streets and public squares. On March 7, explosions continued to be reported in Bahrain. A resource affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shared a map of Bahrain’s desalination plants and noted that approximately 60% of the country’s drinking water comes from them. This morning, Iranian desalination plants were hit by US and Israeli airstrikes, resulting in damage to the water supply of 30 villages. On March 8, Bahrain claimed that the Iranian attack damaged a desalination plant, marking a new phase in the conflict targeting water infrastructure. Gulf countries rely heavily on desalination. Qatar holds nearly 100%, Kuwait and Bahrain approximately 90%, Oman 86%, and Saudi Arabia 70%.

The attack occurred after US and Israeli airstrikes targeted an Iranian desalination plant on Geshm Island.

Bahrain’s Ministry of the Interior: “Following the blatant Iranian aggression, civilian injuries, one of them serious, and damage to several homes in Sitra were reported from a drone strike.” On March 9, Bahrain’s largest oil refinery, BAPCO, was hit by Iranian attacks.

On March 8, Kuwait announced the deaths of two of its soldiers.

On March 7, Emirates Airlines announced the suspension of flights to and from Dubai until further notice. Chinese satellite images show visible damage following Iranian attacks on Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, where American troops are stationed. The United Arab Emirates attacked a desalination plant in Iran.

The Qatari Ministry of Defense says Iran fired 10 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles at Qatar on Saturday. Air defense systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles, while two ballistic missiles fell in the country’s territorial waters and two others in uninhabited areas.

Azerbaijan denies deploying missile systems on the border with Iran and claims the online images date back to last January. According to Israeli estimates, Azerbaijan will attack Iran and/or join a broader coalition against Iran in response to yesterday’s Iranian attacks on Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani command has only two options: from the Republic of Nakhchivan and along the Caspian Sea. A successful offensive would allow Azerbaijani forces to quickly reach Tabriz from the east and west. Tabriz is Iran’s fourth-largest city, and its population is overwhelmingly ethnic Azeri. Along the Caspian coast, Azerbaijani forces could advance toward the city of Rasht. Kurdish forces, in turn, could attack Tabriz, but from Erbil. Furthermore, the distance from Tabriz to Tehran is just over 500 km as the crow flies.

According to local media, all forward naval outposts in seven districts of Iran’s Balochistan region were also under attack on March 6th. On March 7th, attacks were carried out on the port of Bandar Abbas. At least 17 aircraft, most of which appear to be passenger planes, were destroyed in yesterday’s US and Israeli strikes on Mehrabad International Airport.

Tehran’s oil infrastructure was destroyed; an “oil shower” hit Tehran on March 7th. On March 8th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it would intensify its offensive operations starting that evening, an Iranian official told the Fars news agency.

“To counter the brutality of Trump and the White House, the IRGC will increase its drone operations by 20%. The use of super-heavy and strategic missiles will also double, by 100%. Three Israeli Hermes 900 drones were shot down over several cities of Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan, Fars news agency reports.

On March 8, Iran loaded 2 million barrels of crude oil south of the Strait of Hormuz (SoSoH) at the Jask oil and gas terminal on Koh Mobarak. This is only the fifth shipment there in recent years.

Iran has been without internet for 210 hours. Arash-2 munitions launched on March 8 in memory of the fallen sailors of the frigate Dena, and on March 9, images showed the destruction of the Iranian warship Bender Lenga in the port of Bandar Abbas.

U.S. intelligence suggests that China may be preparing to provide Iran with financial assistance, spare parts, and missile components, although Beijing is treading cautiously due to concerns about energy supplies and stability in the Strait of Hormuz.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “Iran warmly welcomes the oil tanker escort and the announcement of the presence of U.S. forces for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.” The Joint Maritime Information Center reports that on March 1, only two commercial vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz, and no oil tankers did so.

U.S. official: “We want to take Iran’s vast oil reserves out of the hands of terrorists… We will no longer have to worry about problems in the Strait of Hormuz.”

On March 7, the British Maritime Trade Organization (UKMTO) issued a warning about a possible incident in the Persian Gulf, located 10 nautical miles north of the Saudi city of Al Jubail. Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz daily. Smart control of the Strait of Hormuz must continue for at least 90 days, according to Iranian expert Khandouzi: “With the opening of world markets, we will see oil prices exceed $100. Control of the Strait of Hormuz must continue for at least 90 days to send a long-term signal to world markets.”

LNG tankers are being diverted from Europe to Asia. Europe is among the biggest losers from the blockade of LNG exports from the Strait of Hormuz. Gas supplies were already low, at the lower end of a five-year range. The kidney dialysis center in Kerjeh was destroyed after the United States and Israel attacked an oil depot in the city. 45% of urea production passes through the Strait of Hormuz. We’re soon to see another massive shock to the fertilizer markets.

Twenty-five Pakistanis have died since the war with Iran began eight days ago. Twenty-two people died in the bloody protests following Khamenei’s death. Two more were killed when an Iranian drone/missile struck a ship. Another person was killed by drone debris falling off the Iranian coast.

