ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump announces economic D-Day against Iran and protects Iranian oil pirates. Gharibabadi: “Economic warfare will be your next failure.”

The US Treasury Department says it will impose the “toughest sanctions in history” on Iran. US President Donald Trump himself wrote in a blog post: “No one gave the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to reach an agreement than I did. Tragically, they failed to seize it.” Therefore, today I am announcing the MOST DEVASTATING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER DELIVERED AGAINST A COUNTRY! It will be economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale. […] Today I am also announcing that ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any kind of support to Iran will face HUGE economic consequences. Oil smuggling, swap lines, money transfers, exchange houses, shipping registers, front companies: all this must stop NOW. You know who you are. This will be economic D-Day, and we need all our allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate and defeat the Iranian threat. […] Thank you for your attention.”

The Pentagon has updated the list of US service members wounded since the start of the war with Iran, which has reached 757, an increase of 50 from the previous figure. Since the start of the war, 18 US service members have also been killed.

German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil commented on statements by Israeli Minister of National Security Itmar Ben-Gvir, who stated: “We must eliminate 30-40 people every night in Gaza, not just those who pose an immediate threat. There are people who do not deserve to live. They are not even human beings.” Klingbeil: “These are statements that we, the German government, cannot accept. We must now seriously consider imposing sanctions at the European level. Ben-Gvir’s behavior is inhumane. I support the State of Israel. But I do not support ministers like Ben-Gvir, who incite hatred, violence, and cause unrest, and have now crossed the line. The German government must clearly oppose all of this, and I do so here and now.

South Korea’s Foreign Minister has announced US attempts to drag Seoul into a war with Iran. According to Reuters, Cho Hyun linked this to the reduction in the size of joint US-South Korean military exercises. According to the minister, US President Donald Trump is therefore pressuring Seoul to change its stance of non-interference in the conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Writer and political researcher Maysara Bahr stated that the uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations, Lebanon and Gaza, will continue until the Israeli elections, while the United States will leave Benjamin Netanyahu room for political maneuvering.

In Israel, the election campaign continues, with Naftali Bennett, former Prime Minister of Israel and candidate in the upcoming Israeli elections: “We will eliminate the influence of Turkey and Qatar from Gaza and replace it with that of Egypt. Turkey and Qatar should have no role in the management of Gaza.” We have lost the United States. We have lost the world. We are at the most critical moment for Israel’s international reputation since the founding of the state. […] In the next government, we will establish a national body for public diplomacy under the auspices of the Prime Minister’s Office. Just as Unit 8200 exists for intelligence, we will establish Unit 8300 for the fight against public consciousness and influence. We will lead the fight against Qatar, Iran, and Israel’s enemies.

Yair Golan, leader of the opposition Democratic Party in Israel, disagrees: “The attack in Syria is a provocative and dangerous move that brings us closer to a confrontation with Turkey and deepens the rift with our allies, first and foremost the United States. Once again, military force is being used for political considerations, and once again Israel is paying the price in terms of security. Netanyahu once again demonstrates that he is an extremist and unreliable figure, on whom we cannot rely and with whom we certainly cannot build a stable regional strategy. […] Israel needs leadership that knows how to use power to ensure security, […].”

An official statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office: “Israel and Syria have agreed to maintain the current security situation, which Syria intended to violate by allowing Turkish forces to station at an air base near Aleppo. Israel has repeatedly warned Syria that such a stationing would pose a threat to Israel’s security.” Syria has denied Netanyahu’s statement. The Israeli prime minister also stated: “We will not tolerate a Turkish presence in Syria.” Israeli Defense Minister Katz: “Erdogan is dragging Turkey into dangerous adventures in Syria. Israel will not allow any side to threaten its security.”

Erdogan’s office reacts to Netanyahu’s statement. “The baseless accusations leveled by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office were formulated to justify Israel’s illegal airstrikes, which violate Syrian sovereignty. These accusations are the result of Netanyahu’s desire to continue his destabilizing policies in the region ahead of the Israeli elections. Turkey, like the vast majority of the international community, supports the establishment of a lasting and sustainable peace in our region.”

Israel considers the creation of a mechanism with the United States for a solution in Gaza to be futile, according to Al-Monitor. An Israeli diplomat noted that Israeli authorities believe it necessary to respond to Hamas’s threats by launching retaliatory strikes against its forces. Such a mechanism would limit Israel’s ability to respond quickly to Hamas’s actions.

The US military has secretly created a maritime oil corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, allowing the transport of millions of barrels per day without Iranian authorization. This is a significant success, although the war overall remains at a stalemate, according to Axios.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf: “The Americans think that by putting more pressure on Iran, they will obtain concessions that weren’t part of the agreement. Bessent and Hegseth are definitely not capable of that. Stop waiting for the gang of clowns to pull a rabbit out of the hat and clean up the mess you’ve made.”

Erdogan’s office reacts to Netanyahu’s statement. “The baseless accusations leveled by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office were formulated to justify Israel’s illegal airstrikes, which violate Syrian sovereignty. These accusations are the result of Netanyahu’s desire to continue his destabilizing policies in the region ahead of the Israeli elections. Turkey, like the vast majority of the international community, supports the establishment of a lasting and sustainable peace in our region.”

Israel considers the creation of a mechanism with the United States for a solution in Gaza to be futile, according to Al-Monitor. An Israeli diplomat noted that Israeli authorities believe it necessary to respond to Hamas’s threats by launching retaliatory strikes against its forces. Such a mechanism would limit Israel’s ability to respond quickly to Hamas’s actions.

The US military has secretly created a maritime oil corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, allowing the transport of millions of barrels per day without Iranian authorization. This is a significant success, although the overall war remains at a stalemate.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf: “The Americans think that by putting more pressure on Iran, they will obtain concessions that weren’t part of the agreement. Bessent and Hegseth are definitely not capable of that. Stop waiting for the gang of clowns to pull a rabbit out of the hat and clean up the mess you’ve made.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi mocked Trump’s statement: “They claim that Iran is on the brink of defeat and hanging by a thread, but at the same time they are begging all their allies for help.” Gharibabadi stated that military action has yielded no results and that “they now consider economic warfare their next failure.” We recall that this attempt was already made in 2018 and did not work.

Revolutionary Guards General Mohammad Reza Naqdi: “The US government announced two main objectives in the war: to overthrow the Iranian political system and partition Iran. They imagined they could overthrow the Iranian system and then partition Iran in three or four days. Not only did they fail, but after the failure of these two objectives, their war became a war without strategy.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on August 20. The latest low-resolution satellite images show 22 US Air Force tankers stationed at Ramon Air Base in Israel and approximately 19 more at Oda Air Base. Another 20 aircraft are reportedly at Ben-Gurion Airport.

According to their data, 15 to 20 tankers pass through the southern channel of the Strait along the coast of Oman every day, successfully exporting approximately 10 million barrels of oil from the Middle East, about half the level Prewar: The USS George Washington has arrived in the CENTCOM operating area. The aircraft carrier will soon replace the USS Abraham Lincoln.

A ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait was attacked. Six armed men have boarded and taken control of an oil tanker sailing in the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of Yemen, diverting it towards Somalia. According to tracking data from MarineTraffic and warnings issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the 32,200-tonne ship had changed course towards Port Sudan before entering high-risk Somali waters. The ship issued a distress signal on VHF channel 16, signaling the approach of an unauthorized vessel before boarding.

Netanyahu’s office denied reports that Israel had approved sending international forces to Gaza. Furthermore, “Israel has made it clear that there will be no reconstruction in the Strip until Hamas is completely disarmed,” Netanyahu’s office added.

The Israeli military moved its 190th Apache helicopter squadron from Ramon Air Base in the Negev to Ramat David Air Base near Haifa, moving about 15 AH-64A helicopters north. Israeli police announced the activation of the “Video from the South” order – referring to the presence of two Land Cruiser vehicles suspected of planning an imminent shooting attack in central Tel Aviv.

At least six people were killed and several injured, including members of the emergency services, in an airstrike conducted by Israeli fighter jets near a city park after a bombing of a waterfront cafe in Gaza City.



Israeli forces are conducting demolition activities on the southern outskirts of al-Mansouri. Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. A Merkava tank is targeting the outskirts of the city of Braachit with several hits. Artillery used against the city.

Explosions reported in Tartus. The Syrian state-owned oil company reported an explosion on Tuesday morning in an export pipeline at the Al-Jabsa gas plant in northeastern Syria. It stated that a preliminary investigation indicated the blast was caused by a “deliberate act of sabotage,” adding that no workers were injured in the incident.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff General Eil Zamir, during his visit to the occupied Syrian territories, commented on the situation in Syria and referred to the attack aimed at preventing Turkish presence in the country: “We are monitoring developments and following changes on the Syrian front: we must adapt. We will not allow hostile forces to gain a foothold on our borders and will use our force with precision and at the appropriate time, wherever necessary. We must prevent the development of terrorist threats and, at the same time, prevent the creation of a serious military threat on our borders.”

US official tells Axios: “The Trump administration has called on Syria to exercise restraint following Israeli airstrikes.”

According to the Israeli Military Radio Station: “A sophisticated Turkish radar system on Syrian soil would jeopardize air operations not only in Syria, but also in Iran.” “The next Israeli aircraft attempting to take off covertly toward Iran could be detected en route by a Turkish radar in Syria, and this is a cause for serious concern.”

The UAE Ministry of Defense reports that Iran launched two ballistic missiles toward the country on July 18. Iran and Houhi have denied this. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the suspension of all trade, business operations, and financial transactions with Iran “due to the escalation of tensions in the region,” likely referring to the recent launch of an Iranian ballistic missile that fell into UAE territorial waters.

But the UAE Ministry of Defense reiterated that today’s missile attacks targeted naval vessels.

The Houthis targeted Saudi gatherings in several governorates. A Saudi ambulance plane transported the bodies of several Saudi officers and soldiers from Mokha via Aden airport. On August 20, a security incident occurred near the Yemeni coast, with an oil tanker that sent out a distress signal being seized by Somali pirates.

After a few hours of relative calm on the front in Yemen, heavy clashes and artillery exchanges resumed between Houthi forces and militias loyal to Tariq Saleh along the Al-Buraq axis. A Roghm drone belonging to the Houthi forces carried out an attack on a position in the Al-Harib area, south of the city of Marib, resulting in the death of a member of the Shabwa Defense Forces and wounding others.

Saudi Arabia-backed forces bombarded the Al-Qatabeh area, the Al-Ghafir area in the Al-Thawhar district, and the Al-Ghar area in the Ghamer district, all located in the Saada Governorate, with artillery fire. In another development, the Saudi Arabia-backed government claimed that a barrage of ballistic missiles targeted an area east of the town of Al-Khawkhah, near Hodeidah.

The Houthis responded by claiming two attacks: one on a strategic Saudi target near Najran airport, and the second on Aramco’s headquarters in Najran.

A video posted on social media related to the Persian Gulf shows Persian-speaking oil smugglers aboard a vessel somewhere in the Persian Gulf. The exact location has not been confirmed, but it is believed to have been filmed near Hormozgan or the Strait of Hormuz. The video’s caption reads: “The smell of diesel is just a smell for some people; for us, it’s the smell of halal bread. This is a criminal gang called Cartel Gram, who often manage to secure deals even with Western clients, under cover of US bombings against Iran, which are trying to stop smuggling. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a Chinese oil tanker, the “Hestia,” after it attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz via the Omani route, violating regulations.

Iran announced the execution of a foreign national named Kaam Husseini, found guilty of involvement in anti-regime protests in the city of Isfahan. Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Abdullahi said: “The southern Persian Gulf countries, which have repeatedly stated that they will not allow the United States to use their territory against Iran, must understand that nothing escapes our attention. It is highly unlikely that such a large number of military aircraft, especially aerial refueling aircraft, are present at regional bases without the knowledge of the host countries. We warn: any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressive US military will be considered as participation in US military forces.”

Hossein Taeb, head of the Basij organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been appointed head of the Basij organization.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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