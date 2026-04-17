The Russian Security Council has confirmed that the ongoing ceasefire between the United States, Israel, and Iran is a cover for a US ground invasion of Iran. Some American media have confirmed that “well-informed sources report preparations for new attacks against Iran.”

This despite the fact that missiles are becoming scarce. In the initial stages of the war with Iran, the US military, particularly the 1st Battalion of the 121st Field Artillery Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard, which uses the M142 Highly Mobility Artillery Missile System (HIMARS), deployed its entire arsenal of next-generation precision-guided missiles (PrSM), and reserve munitions were quickly produced by Lockheed Martin, according to Aviation Week.

The US Senate blocked Sanders-led resolutions to halt $450 million in arms sales to Israel (40-59 and 36-63). Meanwhile, waivers for the supply, sale, and unloading of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products expire on April 19. US oil exports reached a record 5.2 million barrels per day last week. White House spokeswoman Leavitt said: “Two Chinese banks have received letters from the US Treasury. If we can demonstrate that Iranian money is passing through your accounts, then we are prepared to impose secondary sanctions.”

Although preparations for war have not stopped, the United States reports that a second round of talks will soon take place in Islamabad, with a Pakistani delegation arriving from Tehran today.

Democrats have introduced a resolution to impeach Hegseth, according to Axios. The Pentagon chief is charged with six counts: initiating an illegal war against Iran; attacks against civilians; negligent handling of sensitive information; obstruction of parliamentary oversight; abuse of power and politicization of the use of military force; Actions that damage the reputation of the United States and its armed forces.”

Israel Hayom—owned by Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s largest donors in America—has openly stated: “Israel has no choice but to re-establish a security zone, this time free of civilians.”

In a joint European statement: “We demand that Lebanon be included in regional de-escalation efforts.” Europe is also developing a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz after the war, led by Macron and the United Kingdom, but without the United States. The idea is to create an international defense mission that excludes countries directly involved in the conflict, such as the United States, Israel, and Iran, to make it more acceptable, especially to Tehran. The leaders of the 27 EU countries have received invitations to attend a summit in Cyprus later this month. Key regional partners will also be present to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Italy has suspended its cooperation agreement and defense agreement with Israel, which includes the exchange of military equipment and technological research. President Emmanuel Macron: “Yesterday I had two telephone conversations with the Iranian and American presidents.” “I urged the Iranian and American presidents to resume the negotiations interrupted in Islamabad, to clear up misunderstandings, and to avoid further escalation.”

Several American tankers arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on April 15. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz: “The United States and Israel have defined the removal of enriched material from Iran as a precondition for ending the campaign.” Benjamin Netanyahu states that Europe is “infected by a profound moral weakness.”

Attacks continue in Lebanon despite Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire on his social media platform, which is expected to take effect at 11:00 PM Italian time on April 16. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared only on April 15: “I have ordered the army to continue send reinforcements to southern Lebanon.” And again Netanyahu: “We will continue to hit Hezbollah and (we) will decide the battle of Bint Jbeil.” His words were echoed by those of Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: “I really hope that there is no ceasefire in Lebanon. I believe we still have many missions to carry out. I see how committed Netanyahu is and I keep telling him: We are with you.” He is under constant pressure. The Prime Minister is is under the strongest pressure in the world. Hezbollah must be destroyed and annihilated. This is our task.”

Joseph Aoun to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi: “The Israeli attacks against Lebanon have caused a grave humanitarian catastrophe, and Lebanon needs urgent assistance.”

Hajj Wafiq Safa, to the Associated Press: “The party (Hezbollah) is not bound by any agreement that may arise from direct talks between Lebanon and Israel. As for the results of these negotiations between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy, they do not interest or concern us at all, and we are not bound by what is agreed upon.

Trump announced talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on April 16. The two leaders will meet for the first time in 34 years. He subsequently announced a ceasefire.

Regarding Hormuz, the Iranian Defense Ministry stated: “Any attempt by a foreign power to interfere in the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will only exacerbate the energy market crisis. Trump will fail in his attempt to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.” Total CEO: “We prefer paying tolls to Iran rather than closing the Strait of Hormuz,” according to Le Figaro.

Iran has prepared a sufficient number of missiles and UAVs for further combat operations. This was stated by the Iranian spokesperson. Iranian Defense Minister Reza Talaeenig said in the absence of a peace agreement with the United States. “The armed forces’ strategic reserves, in terms of missile capabilities, drone capabilities, ammunition, and other types of weapons, are secured so that we can continue effective offensive and defensive actions to further defeat our adversaries,” he told the Iranian television channel SNN.

Iranian Interior Minister: “Iran will not be swayed by the illusion of imposing a blockade, as it has over 8,000 kilometers of land and sea borders. Officials in the border provinces must facilitate the import of essential goods to neutralize the threat of a blockade against Iran.” Mohammad Esmail Kowsari, Iranian Parliament: “Despite the sanctions, we trade easily with neighboring countries; We are a people of action.” Mohsen Rezaee, senior military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei: “We will not compromise our 10 conditions in negotiations through a naval blockade. Unlike the Americans, who fear a continuous war, we are fully prepared and accustomed to a protracted war.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry: The US naval blockade of Iran is “irresponsible and dangerous” and could further undermine the fragile ceasefire. The Iranian ambassador to China states: “No arms shipments from China have been sent to Iran.”

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on April 16. The Pentagon will send approximately 6,000 additional troops aboard the aircraft carrier CVN 77 George H.W. Bush, its escort, and approximately 4,200 additional soldiers from the Boxer Amphibious Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Their arrival is scheduled for the end of April.

Trump is preparing for “ground operations” in Iran that are expected to last several weeks, a stripper said, citing her numerous soldier clients who have been called to the Middle East, according to the Daily Star. A senior US official told the Wall Street Journal: More than 15 US warships are participating in the operations. Blockade against Iran. So far, the US Navy has not found any Iranian mines.

And now a look at the battle in southern Lebanon:

Eastern Villages Axis: From Blida to Mays al-Jabal, the situation remains unchanged. Israeli forces are refraining from appearing west of these towns, as they would be exposed to direct fire from the resistance.

Al-Hujair Axis: The enemy is positioned primarily in the area of ​​the Taybeh project. The situation remains unchanged in Deir Siryan, from which Israel has withdrawn. The IDF attempted to advance again from their positions between Al-Qantara and Taybeh towards the town of Al-Qantara. They opened an outflanking route that reached the Al-Khazzan area in Al-Qantara. They were hit by resistance fire, which destroyed four Merkava tanks and two armored personnel carriers. They were unable to reach The Litani River from the direction of Taybeh or Wadi al-Hujair.

Khiam Axis: The resistance maintains its ability to prevent the IDF from advancing towards the northern area. The IDF has released reports of progress heading towards Debbin, but these reports have been denied by sources on the ground. The road from Debbin to Marjayoun and Ebl al-Saqi remains open to civilian transit.

Arkoub Axis: The IDF has intensified its attacks in recent days, without however altering its ground deployment. Air strikes have hit some of its villages, such as Shebaa, Hebarieh, and Halta, accompanied by simultaneous artillery bombardments.

Regarding Hormuz, on April 16, two more US-sanctioned oil tankers also breached the blockade. Tracking data shows that the LNG tanker “G Summer” passed between Larak and Qeshm and is now in the Persian Gulf. The supertanker “Hang Lu” followed the same route shortly thereafter. On the third day of the US naval blockade: sanctioned vessels continue to transit.

After 47 days, Iran is partially returning, and only for some internet businesses. Damage to Iran from US and Israeli attacks is estimated to amount to $270 billion. The Interior Minister issued an order to border governors to neutralize the threat of a naval blockade. The Interior Minister wrote: “Any conspiracy and illusion of sanctions and blockade will lead nowhere. Border governors, using the special powers delegated to them, must neutralize the threat of a naval blockade and counter the enemy on this front as well.”

Satellite images published by CNN show Iran exploiting the ceasefire to clear mud and repair damage to exit gates of cities and missile bases attacked during the war. Various equipment was reportedly used at several bases to restore their functionality. On April 15, Pakistani General Asim Munir arrived in Tehran as part of Pakistan’s mediation role, after Islamabad held the first round of direct talks between the United States and Iran, dubbed the “Islamabad talks.” Upon his arrival in Tehran, he was greeted by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated: “Peace in Lebanon is essential for the success of negotiations between the United States and Iran.”

The Iranian Army Spokesman: Amir Hatami ordered that “in the event of a ground invasion of the country, not a single invader be left alive.”

Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army, Brigadier General Sheikh: “The Army’s production of destructive drones has increased tenfold. The production rate of our destructive drones in the seven months following the Twelve-Day War was ten times higher than that of the previous period. All the operational plans implemented in the third forced war were drafted by the martyred Lieutenant General Mousavi seven months before this war and communicated to all forces, including the Air Force and Army. If the enemy wishes to conduct another operation, the Islamic Republic’s system will undoubtedly counter it with the foresight it has demonstrated previously.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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