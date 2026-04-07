Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “We have demonstrated that our air defense systems are the best in the world. Many countries ask us for assistance because they know we are number one in both defense and offense.”

According to some Middle East military analysts, this statement isn’t exactly true: “The reason Zionist air defenses are effective is that ‘Israel’ is a very small country compared to most of the world. You can cross the entire country in about 7 hours.” “Because of this, they are able to deploy multiple layers of air defense systems over a very small area, not to mention the Americans, Europeans, and Arabs defending Israel from incoming missiles and drones.”

Iranian defense must be designed for a country approximately 70-75 times larger than Israel.

Meanwhile, the United States is counting its missiles. Tomahawk missile stockpiles are running low as the United States is left alone in the Iranian quagmire.

The Russian side is also analyzing this conflict, and it’s interesting to see the most widespread analyses. Igor Korotchenko, a Russian military analyst, says that the United States’ conventional military power in the war against Iran has reached a breaking point. “The problem isn’t just the rapid depletion of Tomahawk missiles: he emphasizes that every missile launched against Iran simultaneously destroys broader air and missile defense stockpiles.”

He states: “This is a problem the Americans are now acutely feeling.” At the current rate of monthly consumption of 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles—as revealed by an analysis of US Navy budget documents by the Russian news agency Sputnik—the United States only has enough stockpiles for about three months.

The Russian expert emphasizes that, while current stockpiles still allow for sustained attacks against Iran, it is crucial to remember that there is no clear end in sight to a campaign that the United States is waging largely alone.

He observes: “This is a conflict of a completely different nature. In the past, all the wars fought in Yugoslavia and Iraq were coalition operations with NATO countries and allied nations.”

The analyst notes that, given the rapid depletion of these weapons, Trump appears to be at a crossroads and appears eager to exit the conflict with Iran, but has no clear policy.

After a month, both eastern and western analysts agree, the objectives of the US campaign have not been achieved: Iran is not at all destabilized, Iranian society is united against foreign attacks, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has sufficient missile stockpiles, including the latest systems safely stored underground.

The patchwork defense and decentralized operations make further US attacks costly and uncertain.

The Russian analyst concludes that a new phase of inevitable escalation seems likely, posing the United States with a serious dilemma: “Escalate pressure at a political cost—which will likely include a defeat in the midterm elections—or retreat and risk abandoning its ally Israel, leaving Tel Aviv to defend itself independently and resolutely against Iran.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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