ISRAELIRANWAR. The truce is over. Pakistan is requesting a two-week extension. Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank are under Israeli fire. Iran and Yemen are ready to resume war

J.D. Vance was scheduled to lead the US delegation to the talks with Iran in Islamabad, along with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Despite widespread reports of the delegations’ arrival in Iran, Tehran denied it throughout the afternoon of April 21. Beginning on the evening of April 19, IRNA reported: “Iran has refused to participate in the second round of talks with the United States.” Early on April 21, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said: “We will not accept negotiations under threat.” “We are ready to reveal new cards on the battlefield.” “Washington wants to turn the negotiations into a surrender… and Tehran warns against any violation of the agreement.” At 12:15 Italian time on April 21, Araghchi said: “No Iranian delegation has yet left for talks with the United States in Pakistan.” At 4:15 PM Italian time, Ahmad Naderi, MP: “There is no Iranian delegation in Pakistan, and what the media is spreading is fake news.”

Iran has no intention of giving up; it hasn’t said yes to anything the United States has asked for: no to the transfer of enriched uranium, no to giving up long-range missiles, no to free movement in Hormuz.

Complicating matters, a Pakistani security source told Reuters: “Pakistan’s army chief Assim Munir spoke to Trump and told him that Iran’s naval blockade is an obstacle to negotiations with Iran. Trump reportedly told Munir that he would “consider his advice.”

On the afternoon of April 21, around 4:20 p.m., Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar asked the United States and Iran to extend the ceasefire for another two weeks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: “We confirm Moscow’s willingness to contribute to the ‘resolution of the situation’ between Iran and the Gulf states.” “Moscow has been working for years to implement a security initiative in the Gulf region.

Donald Trump has threatened to destroy all power plants and bridges in Iran if the agreement is abandoned. He also stated that it would be “an honor” for him and that this should have been done by previous US administrations over the past 47 years. President Trump signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act due to rising energy prices. The order aims to increase federal resources for oil production; liquefied natural gas; coal; and electricity grid infrastructure. Among Trump’s threats to Iran: “Negotiate or we will give you problems like you’ve never seen.”

Benjamin Netanyahu made strong statements, and despite the IAEA’s assertion that Iran does not have a nuclear bomb, he declared: “The Ayatollah’s regime in Iran planned another Holocaust. It conspired to destroy us with nuclear bombs and thousands of ballistic missiles. If we had not acted decisively, the names of the sites of Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan could have been added to those of the forced labor camps of Auschwitz, Majdanek, and Treblinka. This did not happen, and we averted an existential threat.”

Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret for the actions of the soldier who destroyed a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon. Israel, he emphasized, carefully preserves and upholds the Jewish values ​​of tolerance and mutual respect with followers of all religions, while Christians in Israel “thrive like nowhere else in the Middle East.”

On Monday morning, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar apologized for the incident. In response to his article in X, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called not only for the soldier to be punished, but also for the reasons for the Israeli military’s behavior to be remembered.

A Mossad statement reported that a group of Azerbaijani citizens who a few weeks ago had planned to sabotage the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey gas pipeline and were preparing to attack the Israeli embassy in Baku and a synagogue were eliminated during a joint operation by Azerbaijani intelligence and the Mossad. Parts of kamikaze drones and explosives were seized from the detainees; during interrogation, the suspects admitted to having received direct instructions from operators of Unit 4000 of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to Channel 15, the second direct meeting between Lebanon and Israel will be held Thursday in Washington, with the participation of ambassadors. Hassan Fadlallah, a senior Hezbollah official and member of the Lebanese Parliament for the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, told AFP that “it is in the President of the Republic’s interest to abandon the path of direct negotiations” with IsRael. The United States, in turn, sent a message to Lebanon, urging it to repeal the law prohibiting relations with Israel. Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces party: The Lebanese President should meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu as soon as possible and not postpone the meeting. The Assembly of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon: “We reject direct negotiations with the Zionist enemy that would lead to a ‘peace’ agreement similar to the May 17 Agreement.”

The Israeli army arrests three Syrians during its incursion into the Quneitra countryside in Syria.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil: “Oil exports are expected to resume in the coming days via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline. The first phase involves the shipment of 500,000 barrels per day.”

The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announced the gradual resumption of international flights to the country. Flights will be operated from Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The UAE Embassy in the United States: “Iran launched 2,819 missiles and drones against the Emirates during the war.”

Sayyed al-Houthi addressed his people, urging them to prepare for any eventuality. He also explained that in 2015, we received European offers to abandon our orientation and position in exchange for greater power in all state institutions, but we refused. He called on the Gulf countries to abandon the United States and the damage they suffered in the war with Iran. “The enemies are working to separate the fronts and the region.” It will not stabilize unless the Zionist plan is defeated. The possibility of escalation is still present.” “We must prepare for confrontation on every front.”

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, has not ruled out the possibility of the United States inspecting ships bound for China as part of efforts to counter Iranian oil shipments. European Commissioner for Transport, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, said: “Without the restoration of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the consequences will be catastrophic for Europe and the world. We are working to find alternative sources of aviation fuel, such as that produced in America. Europe has emergency reserves of aviation fuel, and these reserves can only be used when necessary.”

Iranian Professor Marandi on X: “Time is running out” is how he responded to Trump’s threats. The professor was part of the negotiating team for the first round of talks 15 days ago. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson: “The removal of nuclear material from Iran has never been an option in the negotiations.” Tehran’s clear position is to preserve nuclear capabilities on our soil. Iranian oil exports continued to rise in April. According to Iranian sources, “the stock market will reopen within 10 days.”

Naderi, a member of parliament, said: “The United States and the countries that support it must pay war reparations. The Strait of Hormuz is within our territorial waters, and our rules will prevail. Tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be collected in Iranian rials and will be permanent. The naval blockade is the latest hostile act by the Americans, despite having accepted all our conditions for negotiations.”

Xi Jinping: “The Strait of Hormuz must remain open to normal navigation, which is in the common interest of the countries in the region and the international community.” Chinese media reported that Xi Jinping spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and called for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened to free navigation.

And now, a look at the military scenario in the Middle East, updated at 3:30 PM on April 21. The Pentagon reports that the number of US military personnel wounded in the conflict with Iran has risen to 415. According to the latest figures, 271 Army personnel, 63 Navy sailors, 62 Air Force personnel, and 19 Marines have been injured. The update reflects an increase from the previous count of approximately 399.

A US Navy strike group, led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier CVN 77 George H.W. Bush, passed Madagascar and continued its journey to the northern Arabian Sea. A US military official told the NYT that on Monday, a team of Marines searched up to 5,000 containers aboard the Touska, a sanctioned vessel owned by Iran.

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier CVN 78 Gerald Ford is reportedly undergoing one of the longest combat deployments since the end of the Cold War. According to USNI News, the ship set a record by completing its mission last Friday after 297 days at sea. Navy officials said the ship could remain at sea for a total of approximately 11 months.

According to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meinke, after consulting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the decision was made to extend the operational life of the A-10 Warthog aircraft until 2030. The aircraft has been used effectively in both defensive and offensive operations against Iran since the beginning of the Middle East conflict.

Mossad Director David Barnea: “A Mossad agent, identified as M., has been killed abroad during operations against Iran.” Barnea did not specify who M. was, when he died, or in what incident. He did not say where M. died, simply stating that it occurred outside Israel’s borders.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee Chairman Boaz Bismut: “It is the solution that protects ‘Israel.’ The difference between what happened in the Gaza Strip and what did not happen here lies in the solution and in the public opinion that knows why they are fighting.” A C-2 transport plane carrying spare parts for fighter jets and military equipment landed at Ovda Air Base in southern Israel.

A Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli naval forces while she was in her tent in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza in Al-Mawasi. IDF vehicles opened fire east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Funerals for Palestinians killed by the IDF in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Hamas: “The escalation of the occupation in Gaza confirms the uselessness of discussing the Palestinian disarmament in light of Israel’s violations of the agreement.

Air defenses activated over Ma’alot Tarshiha, in the Western Galilee, without sounding sirens. Local sources reported that settlers opened fire on Palestinians in Al-Mughayyir, Ramallah, killing two and wounding four. Settlers released their livestock in the Khallet al-Homs area of ​​Yatta, south of Hebron. Israeli forces arrested young men after settlers attacked homes in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

The Israeli army reiterated its threat not to return to the border villages: Al-Bayada, Shama, Tire Harfa, Abu Shash, Al-Jubain, Naqoura, Dhahira, Matmoura, Yaroun, Al-Jubain, Umm Touta, Al-Zalloutiya, Bustan, Shiheen, Marwahin, Ramyah. (Bint Jbeil), Beit Leif, Salhana, Ayta al-Shaab, Hanin, Al-Tiri, Rashaf, Yaroun, Maroun al-Ras, Bint Jbeil, Ainata, Kounein, Aytron, Blida, Muhaibib, Mays al-Jabal, Qalaat Deba, Houla, Markaba, Talousa, Bani Hayyan, Rab al-Thalathine, Al-Adayssa Marjayoun, Kfar Kila, Al-Taybeh (Marjayoun), Deir Sirian, Qantara, Alma (Marjayoun), Adchit al-Qasir, Al-Qasir, Maysat, Labouna, Iskandarouna, Shama, Jajim, Al-Dhahira, Yaroun, Khirbet al-Kassif, Deir Sirian, Al-Khiam, Salib, Mazraat Sarda, Majidiya.

The IDF blew up several buildings in the town of Bint Jbeil. The Israeli army has issued a statement on the findings of its investigation into the destruction of the statue of Christ in Lebanon: Condemning the soldier’s conduct, he and the soldier who filmed the incident have been removed from combat duty and sentenced to 30 days in prison. Other soldiers have also been summoned for questioning.

Hezbollah sends a message to settlers and the IDF, in Hebrew and Arabic, titled: “The nightmare has returned… it has truly returned.” An Israeli drone flies over the town of Douair and its surroundings, as well as over Tyre.

The Iraqi resistance group Saraya Uliya al-Dam warned the United States and Israel in a statement that resistance operations would be conducted with even greater intensity than before in the event of a further attack on Iran.

On the night of April 19-20, the Iranian Presidential Office, regarding the phone call between Pezeshkian and Sharif, stated: “The Iranian president noted the continued aggressive and unjustified violations by the United States during negotiations and during the ceasefire period. The provocative actions of the United States aimed at imposing a naval blockade on Iran constitute a clear violation of the agreement.”

In response, the US military released video of the seizure of the Iranian ship Touska in the Strait of Hormuz. NBC cited maritime traffic data: “Only 12 ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours. Naturally, in coordination with Iran.”

On the night of the 21st, the Iranian merchant ship Shoja-2 passed through the Strait of Hormuz, breaking the US naval blockade. Iran called the US attack on its merchant ship Touska illegal and demanded the immediate release of the ship, its crew, and their families, warning that Washington would take responsibility for any further escalation.

The Iranian military announced that the Iranian ship Sally City, escorted by the Iranian Navy, had passed through the Arabian Sea and entered Iranian territorial waters. The statement specified that the ship’s safe passage had been ensured and that the Navy provided support throughout the operation. No details were provided about the vessel’s mission or the cargo it was carrying.

Also on April 21, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) recently announced the Marine Corps’ seizure of the oil tanker MT Tiffany, which was carrying Iranian oil and is subject to international sanctions. The command stated that it will no longer allow sanctioned Iranian vessels to operate on the high seas, flying the Botswana flag and bound for Singapore.

Scam messages were sent to some shipping companies, promising safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for cryptocurrency payment. The Indian vessel, which believed it had authorization to pass through the Strait, and which was subsequently targeted by Iranian fire, was the victim of this scam.

The Jan Fada campaign reaches 29 million participants. Over 29 million people have pledged their willingness to defend their country by participating in the Jan Fada campaign.

At 2:15 PM Italian time on April 21, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz until further notice. Iran is reportedly preparing new surprises in the event of a resumption of war. According to information obtained from sources at the Tasnim news agency, with the end of the agreed-upon ceasefire approaching and the “excessive demands” of the United States, in addition to the announced naval blockade preventing the resumption of negotiations, Iran is fully prepared for the possibility of a resumption of war and has prepared new surprises for a potential new round of clashes. Over the past two weeks, Iran has assessed the likelihood of a resumption of war as high and, accordingly, has carried out several military redeployments and prepared a new list of targets for such a scenario. Based on this, Iranian media reports state, “Iran is ready to create another hell for the Americans and Israelis from the first second of a possible new war.”

Brigadier General Hassan Zadeh: “Intelligence and security patrols have increased significantly despite the deaths of some Basij members.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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