ISRAELIRANWAR. The Text war would hide the US ground operation on Bandar Abbas 

“The American leader’s words are empty,” said Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic. Previously, the US President had threatened an attack “20 times more powerful” if the Iranian leadership cut off oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

This “text-boxing” has been going on for several days. Meanwhile, American media are increasingly reporting that Washington is considering a ground invasion of Iran and, indeed, the 82nd Airborne Division, as well as brigades from the 10th Mountain Division and the 25th Infantry Division, could participate. On March 13, the Pentagon approved the deployment of a Marine expeditionary unit, consisting of approximately 2,500 men, to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Iranians are keeping the route to Hormuz closed. Mohammad Akbar Zadeh: “Today, the entire world is witnessing the launch of missiles and drones by the Revolutionary Guards’ strategic forces, which are striking the enemy from every direction, imposing total and decisive control over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Pete Hegseth stated regarding the Strait: “The only thing currently impeding transit through Hormuz is the fact that Iran is firing on ships. Washington’s main concern now is the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This has effectively obscured the overthrow of Iranian leadership. But creating a safe navigation regime is an extremely arduous task. Meanwhile, following attacks on ports in oil-exporting countries, a cloud of smoke from burning petroleum products has reportedly risen into the sky above the region, covering the Strait of Hormuz. Sailors on cargo ships anchored in local waters are speaking out about it and say they are frightened and worried for their health.

The US Navy will have to keep warships in the Strait to resume navigation through the Strait, but even then, ensuring the unimpeded passage of oil tankers and cargo ships will be quite challenging. The latter will still be targets of attack.

After all, they will all immediately become targets for drones, vessels without weapons, and ships without weapons. Iranian anti-ship missiles and, above all, anti-ship missiles. Paradoxically, the only way for Washington to resolve the Strait of Hormuz issue is a ground operation. In the Bandar Abbas area, the US military will have to create a buffer zone deep enough to thwart Iran’s use of anti-ship missiles and unmanned vessels.

Iran effectively controls the entire eastern Persian Gulf. But in reality, the United States only needs to protect a portion of the opposite coast, from Ras al-Khaimah to Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dammam. And this line is the furthest from the Iranian side.

After all, after the war began, Iran had announced—as it had already pre-empted—the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of the world’s oil trade passes.

As a result, traditional oil supplies have been disrupted, pushing prices above $100 a barrel, according to CNBC. To contain the effect Domino, the United States has decided to release up to 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves, Reuters.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on X that “temporary” purchases of Russian oil will be permitted. Buyers around the world are snapping up Russian crude. Among the nations that have expressed interest are India, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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