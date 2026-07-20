ISRAELIRANWAR. The Middle East escalation risks contaminating Asia, with Yemen once again at war, divided between the Houthis and Saudi loyalists

On July 13, Saudi airstrikes were reported against Sana’a International Airport, a Yemeni-controlled area, to prevent an Iranian plane from landing. Two weeks earlier, Riyadh had strongly protested Tehran’s violation of the blockade of all Riyadh airports. It responded with intense aircraft movement in Riyadh’s airspace. Since then, Iran has repeatedly stated that it will continue to operate flights to and from Sana’a.

In response to the attack on Sana’a, the Houthis fired ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi interests. Not only did they promise an attack on Riyadh for every attack on Sana’a, but Pakistan also intervened, saying that any attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would be considered an attack on Pakistan. It should be remembered that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have a military agreement.

Meanwhile, OSINT sources recorded a large convoy of the Homeland Defense Forces (HSF) departing from the city of al-Abr, territory controlled by Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), headed for the Ma’rib region. North of the Ma’rib region, tribal forces on both sides of the line of contact, both pro-Ansarullah and pro-PLC, have been mobilizing in the al-Rayyan district of the al-Jawf region over the past month.

The HSF is widely considered one of the PLC’s main military formations and maintains close ties with Saudi Arabia. Al-Abr, on the other hand, serves as Saudi Arabia’s main logistics hub in eastern Yemen and is effectively controlled by Saudi military personnel. A Saudi military base, the 37th Brigade, is also located on the outskirts of the city. The size of the convoy and its departure from al-Abr strongly suggest Saudi involvement, including the presence of Saudi military personnel escorting the convoy or coordinating its movements.

The fear is that a new wave of chaos in the Middle East and Western Asia could emerge, pitting Ansarallah, the Yemeni-sponsored Houthis, against the Saudi-sponsored HSF. It should be remembered that the Houthis have accepted Iran’s request to also close Bab el-Mandeb in the event of a US attack on Iranian power plants.

According to some social media estimates, Ansarallah It can count on an army of 200,000 men. It also has pro-Houthi tribal forces, approximately 20,000 men, plus 20,000 men.

The Presidential Leadership Council, supported by the People’s Shield Forces, can count on 40,000 men. Coalition Forces, approximately 10,000 men. Pro-PLC tribal forces, including the Hadhramaut Tribal Army, 50,000 men. Emergency Forces (from all regions) – 40,000 men. Pro-Hadi National Resistance Forces – 20,000 men. Giants Brigades – 20,000 men. Southern Transitional Council, approximately 75,000 men.

In the event of a direct clash between Ansarullah and the People’s Transitional Council (PLC), the Southern Transitional Council (STC) would likely side with the PLC. This figure includes personnel from all previous STC military formations, including the Hadrami Elite Forces, the Security Belt Forces, and the Assault Brigades. According to Al-Jazeera.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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