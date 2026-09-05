ISRAELIRANWAR. The Houthis control Dubas Hill, a strategic position overlooking Hays. Saudi militias flee. IDF: Al-Tahr clearance operation in Lebanon is complete

Democratic leader of the United States House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries: “The reckless and costly war of choice against Iran has failed.” Vice President J.D. Vance disagreed: “Turkey, Azerbaijan, and the Persian Gulf countries are supporting us behind the scenes to ensure Iran responds to attacks on merchant ships.”

According to CBS: “The ongoing conflict with Iran has driven up oil and gas prices, increasing fuel and energy costs for Americans and impacting motorists, businesses, and transportation. Finally, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Besset: “The European Union has officially joined the economic sanctions against Iran.”

Controversy continues in Israel over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has come under fire after audio recordings allegedly reveal that he was awakened and sighted on October 7 to be briefed on what was happening, but did not call the Chief of Staff. Netanyahu claimed he was not awakened at dawn on October 7; Israeli TV channel Kan revealed the recordings: “He received the first call at 6:29, then another at 6:40, but did not speak to the Chief of Staff until 9:45. Three full hours passed before their first conversation.”

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff General Eil Zamir, at a conference honoring the army and security forces: “I stand here simply as the commander of hundreds of thousands of soldiers and officers, both active duty and reserve, who every day and every hour carry the country’s security on their shoulders.” “We must expand the army, increase the number of soldiers, and equip it with advanced equipment and capabilities commensurate with its ever-expanding missions. At the same time, our primary duty is to care for our military personnel, including volunteers, standing forces, reserve forces, and civilian army personnel, because they are the foundation of our strength and the source of our capabilities.” “The army is the people’s army, and civil servants are at the service of the people. In my view, this is the profound meaning of our collaboration.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz is currently conducting a comprehensive assessment of the situation together with Chief of the Defense Staff General Eil Zamir and other senior security officials.

And speaking of the military, the Lebanese army is showing signs of impatience with the IDF: “We are not dependent on the Israelis.” They claim the right to conduct military operations in southern Lebanon without Israeli interference.

The Associated Press: “Shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz remains low due to rising fuel prices.” Only four oil tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: “Our enemies seek to sow division and unrest in the country using tools such as war, sanctions, and restrictions. For our part, we will thwart these plans by relying on unity, empathy, cooperation, and national harmony.”

And now, a look at the military scenarios, updated at 3:00 PM on September 4. Pete Hegseth believes that the armed conflict with Iran could drag on until 2027, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources. “U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is conducting an internal investigation into the incident that killed civilians during airstrikes in Iran on Tuesday,” Axios reports. “Four military experts who reviewed the videos said the type of damage was consistent with a direct hit, not debris from a munition that missed its target. Three of the four experts believe the weapon was likely American-made, not a stray Iranian air defense missile; One of them said the munition may have simply missed its intended target,” Reuters reports. Iran’s Mehr News agency reports that a total of five civilians are dead and over 70 injured, some in critical condition. Among the victims are a 22-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child.

The Israeli army arrested the head of Hamas’s internal security services during a raid in Gaza, Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed. According to local authorities, after identifying the group, the Israeli air force fired at least 12 rockets into the Al-Katiba area to cover the withdrawal of special forces. The operation took place amid ongoing tensions in the region. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed in the Strip since the US-brokered ceasefire agreement came into effect in October 2025.

Abdullah Mahmoud al-Hayya, nephew of Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, died from wounds sustained in the IDF operation conducted on September 3 in the al-Katiba area, west of Gaza City. On September 4, one person was killed and several were wounded in an Israeli airstrike west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Clashes continue between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip. The latest Israeli airstrike hit the Mushtaha Street area in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nasser El-Din told “An-Nahar”: “A ministerial visit is planned to inspect the Baalbek citadel in response to Israeli claims.” Despite this, Israeli-American warplanes flew over southern Lebanon on the night of September 3-4, including over the Bekaa.

Israeli airstrike in the Deir neighborhood; the missile failed to explode. New Israeli operation in Jabal Amel, shelling of residential buildings in Houla. Operations continue in the area between the town of Nabatieh Fawqa and the Ali al-Taher hills in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon. The IDF officially confirmed that the operation to clear Hezbollah’s underground installations in the Al-Tahr mountain range has been completed. Israeli airstrikes on Mansouri. Raids were conducted in the vicinity of Ali al-Taher, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, al-Mansouri, and Wadi al-Saluqi. Israeli artillery shelled Beit Leif, Houla, Barachit, Bani Hayyan, Wadi al-Hujeir, Deir Siriane, al-Qantara, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Halta Heights, and several other towns in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces carried out controlled explosions in Kfar Tebnit, Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, Al-Qantara, Bani Hayyan, Al-Mansouri, and Houla. Sound bombs were dropped near Al-Aziyah and on the outskirts of Hadatha toward Ayta Al-Jabal.

There were numerous reports of armored vehicle movements in the western and southern parts of the country. “These activities are, most likely, a sign of preparation and reinforcement in anticipation of future operations against hostile groups in the coming days.

In Syria, the IDF conducted military exercises along the Syrian border: “The IOF released a video showing its troops engaged in military exercises along the Syrian border. According to the IOF, the forces conducted an advanced exercise to improve operational readiness and maintain the troops’ ability to respond to complex and emerging scenarios. The army said that soldiers practiced dozens of different combat scenarios and emergency situations, while the 210th Division completed a divisional exercise aimed at strengthening operational readiness in the occupied Golan Heights. The Israel Defense Forces (IOF) also expanded their military penetration into occupied Syrian territories. According to some sources, Israel is seeking to extend its control approximately 40 kilometers into Syrian territory through coordination and cooperation with the Hadith regime and Turkish intelligence services.”

In Kuwait, evidence points to a targeted assassination: an Iranian drone destroys a single apartment in an apartment building. An Iranian suicide drone struck a single apartment inside the Al-Deira condominium in Kuwait City. The precision strike started a fire and completely destroyed the apartment in question, leaving the rest of the building largely intact.

In Yemen, heavy-weapon clashes continue between Houthi and Saudi forces on the western front of Taiz province. Saudi-backed militias are requesting reinforcements after Ansar Allah forces seized control of Jabal Dobas, inflicting losses and casualties on Saudi-backed forces. This has led to a mass exodus of militias from their positions; they have withdrawn from positions on the outskirts of Al-Tuhaita and Al-Hays after these positions were encircled. Dubas Hill directly overlooks the city of Hays, an area controlled by Saudi-backed forces, and is considered a strategically important position on Hodeidah’s southern front, providing visibility to supply routes and military positions throughout the surrounding area.

Fighting is ongoing between Houthis and Saudi-backed militias on the Maqbanah, Al-Kudhah, and western coast fronts in Taiz Governorate. Ansar Allah has captured several new strategic areas in Taiz Governorate and is reportedly advancing toward the port of Al-Mukha. Colonel Mufaddal Al-Humairi, commander of the Saudi-backed Maqbanah front, reportedly admitted the fall of several positions to Yemeni forces. Mohammed Hamoud Al-Zamr (Azzam Al-Zamr), commander of the Saudi-backed Al-Barah front, was reportedly killed during a Yemeni ground offensive in Al-Kudhah. Pro-Saudi militants and their families reportedly fled towns in the Maqbanah district and Al-Kudhah area after Ansarallah forces seized control of them. Ansarallah reportedly cut off communication and supply routes between Jabal Habashi and Al-Maqbanah, southwest of Taiz. Yemeni forces launched rocket attacks against Saudi troop garrisons, while heavy-arms clashes continue in western Taiz. Initial reports also indicate that Yemeni forces fired ballistic missiles from the Al Hudaydah and Ash Sha’f areas. Saudi media reported that the Riyadh-backed Al-Amaliq Brigades were deployed to reinforce the so-called Victory Brigade after it reportedly lost control of parts of the front. Ansarallah released a 7-minute video showing a new type of operation using Meshkat-type drones against Saudi troop and military vehicle buildups on multiple fronts. Saudi media reported a massive transfer of Saudi-backed reinforcements to Taiz province, following Ansarallah’s advance toward Al-Mukha. Initial reports indicate that Saudi airstrikes targeted the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah.

Iranian forces fired missiles toward the Strait of Hormuz. In response to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, two Qatari-owned vessels, an oil tanker and a liquefied gas carrier, turned back after attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via the southern route, following a warning from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval forces.

Gunfire or explosions reported in Sirik. The remains of the downed MQ-9 drone, destroyed by Iranian air defense in Hamina, are on public display. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Brigadier General Jafar Kahreizi, a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Forces who personally participated in the missile operation, was killed in US military strikes two nights ago. According to some sources, one-way Iranian drones were heard flying over Erbil, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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