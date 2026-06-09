ISRAELIRANWAR. The Houthis and the Pasdaran announce the complete closure of the Straits of Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz to Israeli ships. Lebanon and Gaza set on fire by Israel.

Yet another Israel-Iran clash. Trump claims to know nothing, but few believe it, and even less credible is the fact that Donald Trump ordered Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the bombing of Iran. The impression is that everyone is taking measures, but they don’t have the material to make a suit.

As of June 6th, Trump declared: “In any agreement with Iran, we will not release Iranian dollars and we will not ease sanctions against them in advance.” On Mujtaba Khamenei: “He is younger and more rational than his father.”

On June 7th, Trump addressed Iran on Fox News: “You launched your missiles, now that’s enough, return to negotiations and we will reach an agreement.” “I do not support Israel’s attack on Beirut.” The United States has sent a message to Israel that it is worth waiting a few days to see if an agreement can be reached, and if not, both countries will take joint action, as expected. The conversation between Trump and Netanyahu took place on the same day, June 7, in the evening, and ended at 11:00 PM Italian time.

On June 8, Trump told the Financial Times: “Netanyahu will be forced to accept the US-Iran agreement. The Iranian attacks have not changed my resolve to conclude negotiations with Iran. I decide matters, not Netanyahu. Israel and Iran must ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, work is underway on land routes as an alternative to Hormuz: Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced the construction of a modern railway line in the Hejaz, as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz. This has raised concerns in Israel, which is unhappy with Turkey’s new policy. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz: “I say to the Turkish Interior Minister, who dreams of ruling Jerusalem and issues threats: ‘Jerusalem is not Constantinople, and the State of Israel is not a crumbling Crusader empire. Israel is a strong and determined state that has demonstrated its ability to defend itself from any threat. Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years and will remain the capital of Israel forever. The Ottoman Empire, which you and Erdogan dream of, has collapsed and will never return.'” “Unfortunately, you have not learned the lesson of the legacy of Atatürk, who sought to transform Turkey into a modern state; On the contrary, you are trying to return Turkey to an era of obscurantism and backwardness.”

Satellite images report that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have adopted a “scorched earth” policy in recent days—literally—in the conquered and destroyed areas in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. After the bulldozers finish their work, these sources say, a “burning phase” begins and the areas are set ablaze. Israel has also completely halted aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip. The amount previously authorized was less than a third of what was promised. The Israeli Interior Ministry says the closure of the crossings will not affect the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. According to UN data, the large quantities of food arriving in the Strip since the ceasefire began far exceed the population’s food needs.

Benny Gantz also said that “The fighting in Lebanon should not have stopped as part of the ceasefire with Iran. This strategic error must be corrected with a decisive response from Iran, but it is equally important to continue the attacks on Dahiya.”

Israeli MP Osher Shekalim, following the Iranian missile attacks that read, “We will not forget Lebanon,” tweeted in Farsi: “Iranian regime, your time is up.” The IDF spokesman: “We are prepared for the possibility of new attacks against us.”

Following the Iranian attacks on Israel, Syria and Iraq have closed their airspace.

From Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “There will be no peace in the region until Israel withdraws from occupied territories in Lebanon.” Military advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader, General Mohsen Rezaee, in an interview with CNN: “Negotiations have reached a deadlock and Trump must unblock them by unfreezing Iranian assets. $24 billion is not a huge sum for the United States to reach an agreement with Iran. This is our money, not America’s. The cost of negotiations for the United States is much less than the cost of a war against us. If war and the blockade continue, Iran will extend the conflict to the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb and the Mediterranean. A meeting between Trump and the Supreme Leader “will not take place.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Khamenei, following the Iranian attacks on Israel, said: “The weak Zionist regime is gasping for air.” On June 7, in a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry regarding Iran’s attacks on Israeli regime targets, the statement read: “In response to the repeated ceasefire violations and the Zionist regime’s repeated aggressive actions against Lebanon and the Islamic Republic of Iran, including its complicity with the US military in attacks over the past two weeks against Iranian vessels and infrastructure in the south of the country, as well as its complicity with the US regime in maritime piracy against the Iranian people, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the evening of Sunday, 17 Herder 1405, in accordance with their inherent right to self-defense, pursuant to Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, struck several military targets in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Northerners.”

Ebrahim Razai, representative of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee: “The launches were carried out from the site that Trump declared destroyed.”

A Pakistani source for the Saudi network. Al-Arabiya: “We are approaching a rapid temporary agreement between Iran and the United States. Either we do it this way or the negotiations fail.”

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 3:00 PM on June 8. Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades military spokesman Abu Obeida said: “We salute the heroic operation in the settlement of Kochav Yair, conducted by one of our fighters, which, along with the car-launched operation last night, was carried out in self-defense and in response to the aggression of the occupation and its settlers.” On the evening of the 7th, at 2200 Italian time, Iranian missiles over Israel were fired. IDF: “Iran has launched approximately 10 ballistic missiles against northern Israel in several salvos in the last hour. All the missiles were intercepted or hit open areas.”

On June 8, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Italian time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced: “Dozens of fighter jets recently completed an attack on the ‘strategic’ air defense systems that Iran has deployed across the country.”

The Israeli Air Force struck a Hamas police post in Al-Nus Square in the Palestinian settlement of Muasi, Khan Yunis.

On June 7, in a joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz: “In accordance with the instructions of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are currently attacking terrorist command posts in the Beirut neighborhood of Dahiya, in response to Hezbollah’s bombing of Israeli territory.” The Israel Defense Forces are attacking southern Lebanon.

An Iranian missile has fallen in Syria. Civil defense teams have arrived at the site of the missile impact near the village of Zbid, on the outskirts of Quneitra

An unidentified aircraft, possibly an American or Israeli reconnaissance drone, crashed in the desert southwest of Baghdad, eastern Iraq. Several local media initially reported that it was a commercial airliner, but this information was later denied. The crash occurred approximately at the same time that Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against northern Israel. Explosive sounds were heard in the skies above Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson denies Iranian military strikes against Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the 8am missile attack on central Israel and also announced that they will block Israeli maritime traffic in the Red Sea. The Houthis claimed they launched a “barrage of missiles against important Israeli enemy targets” in the Tel Aviv area. According to the Israel Defense Forces, a missile launched from Yemen this morning was intercepted by air defense systems. The Houthis also announced a “total and absolute ban on Israeli maritime traffic in the Red Sea, and we consider all enemy movements as legitimate military targets.” The Houthis have already carried out attacks in the region, which includes the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Sentinel-2 satellite imagery recorded approximately 80 Revolutionary Guard Navy vessels patrolling the Strait of Hormuz. Iran announces the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the revocation of all exceptions.

At approximately 10:00 PM on June 7, Israeli aircraft were intercepted over Tehran. On the morning of June 8, attacks were launched in the Iranian capital. Central Command spokesman Khatam al-Anbiya: “The Israeli army must stop its attacks against southern Lebanon and Dahiyeh.” At approximately 11:00 PM Italian time, Iranian drones were launched toward Israel this evening with the slogan: “We will not abandon Lebanon.” Flights at Imam Khomeini Airport were suspended.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it struck the Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases in Israel in response to Israeli attacks on several radar sites in three locations in Iran. All IRGC combat and operational units are fully prepared to conduct a large-scale preventive operation on all fronts and have prepared action plans. These actions are in line with the enemy’s scenarios.

The Israeli Air Force, led by Aman military intelligence, attacked several targets in the Mahashahr petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran.

In response, Iran launched Iranian ballistic missiles at unknown targets. Iranian official media denied assassination attempts or attempted assassinations of senior Iranian officials. At approximately 2:00 PM, Iran ceased attacks against Israel, but warned that it would deliver even more devastating blows in the event of aggression in Lebanon, SNN reports, citing the Iranian military command.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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