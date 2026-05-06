ISRAELIRANWAR. The Freedom Project destabilizes Iran-US-Israel negotiations. Ships and oil facilities off the coast of the UAE have been hit by Iran. Southern Lebanon is under ongoing attack.

Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif: “The ceasefire must be respected to allow the necessary diplomatic space for dialogue. The ceasefire must be respected to allow the necessary diplomatic space for dialogue between Washington and Tehran.” He is referring to Iranian attacks on ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and the fires in the Emirati oil field following the US Operation Freedom.

A review of international maritime data indicates that over the past 24 hours, the Strait of Hormuz has remained completely under Iranian control and that the US “Freedom Project” has failed. While the U.S. Navy, labeled “terrorist” by Iran, claimed yesterday that it had created a new transit route in the Strait of Hormuz for the safe passage of ships, so far, according to satellite maritime tracking data, no ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz under this project.

HFI Research, an institute that analyzes oil and gas market data, wrote in response to US actions to free the Strait of Hormuz: “No ships are even attempting to test passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Furthermore, according to yesterday’s maritime tracking information, at least three Iranian-linked vessels, named Darya, “NOOH GAS,” and “XAVIA,” passed through the Strait of Hormuz when the alleged operation to free the Strait of Hormuz began.

Shipping companies announce they cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iran’s permission. Iran still controls the Strait of Hormuz, and any crossing without its permission could be subject to attack. Despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement of establishing a safe maritime corridor called “Project Freedom” to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, shipowners and shipping companies doubt the veracity of his claims.

On the morning of May 5, CBS News: “Two American destroyers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz and entered the Persian Gulf after passing an Iranian barrier. Every missile threat was intercepted or repelled, and no projectiles hit the American destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians deny this.

US President Donald Trump on Fox News: “Iran will be wiped off the map if it attacks US ships.” The United States is asking China to assist in the Strait of Hormuz “operation,” which aims to reopen the Strait and restore energy flows.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left for China on an official trip. He will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments. Before leaving, he stated: “The events in Hormuz clearly demonstrate that there is no military solution to a political crisis.” “While the talks are making progress thanks to Pakistan’s generous engagement, the United States should be wary of being dragged back into a quagmire by those harboring ill intentions. The same goes for the United Arab Emirates.”

According to Channel 13: “The American attempt to break the Iranian siege almost amounts to a resumption of fighting.” “Trump is now closer than he has been in recent weeks to resuming attacks against Iran.”

According to i24 Network: “If Iranian enriched uranium is not removed from the country, the recent war will be considered a failure. A senior Israeli military official emphasized that the final outcome of the war depends on the fate of the enriched uranium stockpiles; In particular, if these materials are not removed from Iran, the entire operation will be considered “a serious failure.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is monitoring the situation and is on high alert. We emphasize that there are no changes to the instructions of the Home Front Command. Our air defense systems and offensive capabilities have been placed on high alert, a condition that has not changed since the ceasefire was declared.

An Israeli official told Channel 14: “We are ready to immediately return to combat in Iran, pending the green light from the Americans.” Israel has opened fallout shelters across the country. Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport has been placed on high alert due to the possible closure of Israeli airspace.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett threatened the Americans: “I was in Manhattan when it happened. I saw those buildings burning… This is what happens when you say the Middle East is not our problem.”

In domestic politics, Minister Bezalel Smotrich: “Forming a government with Mansour Abbas is more dangerous than the October 7 massacre.” Mansour Abbas responded: “Smotrich has no respect for the 2,100 dead or their families, and his statement is immoral. Even in the worst days of the changeover government, it was a thousand times better than the government of the October 7 disaster.” Smotrich also: “The war must end with a change in Israel’s borders in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria. I don’t care about the number of enemy casualties; what concerns me is control of large swathes of their territories.”

Meanwhile, Israel Army Radio reports: “Israeli army losses since the ceasefire with Lebanon amount to five dead and 33 wounded. Three of the dead were killed in attacks with explosive-packed drones and two by explosive device explosions, while 31 soldiers were injured by explosive-packed drones and two during clashes with militants.”

Israel killed nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza in April alone, violating the ceasefire, according to PressTV. And again from Palestine, a commentator said: “Anyone who still thinks the UAE is innocent should not forget that the UAE sent an intelligence team disguised as aid workers from the Emirati Red Crescent to locate Hamas missile sites in Gaza and transmit the coordinates to Israel.”

Syria condemns Iran’s attack on the United Arab Emirates

A senior military official: Iran has NO plans to strike the UAE, IRIB source. The Iranian president’s chief of staff, Mehdi Tabatabaei, wrote in a post on the X platform: “Any statement or speech that promotes division, discord, and disagreement within the country and today’s society is like a poisoned dagger thrust into the back during wartime.”

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament: “America and its allies have jeopardized the safety of navigation and energy transfer by violating the ceasefire and blockade.”

Member Hassan Ezzedine reiterated his total rejection of any direct negotiations with Israel, considering them subservient and a deviation from national principles. He emphasized that only indirect and technical negotiations are needed, as has happened in the past. He asked: what is being negotiated? Occupied territory or sovereignty and wealth? He urged the Lebanese authorities to abandon the option of direct negotiations and return to the people. He believed that the majority of Lebanese (about 60%) support the option of resistance. He warned against incitement to hatred and internal divisions, calling for national unity. He stated that Israel poses a threat to all of Lebanon, not just to a specific group. He indicated that the resistance is still strong and has not been defeated, and that Israeli operations have not achieved their objectives. He concluded by stating that the resistance will continue until the territory is liberated, as happened in 2000 and 2006.

And now, a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated as of May 5th at 2:30 PM. Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of Central Command: US Army helicopters sank six Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps light vessels that had attacked civilian vessels. The US Navy cleared the shipping channel in the Strait of Hormuz of mines planted by Iran. And the US admiral also told Reuters: “Iran attempted to disrupt merchant shipping by firing at it, but failed. US forces destroyed six Iranian vessels that were attempting to disrupt merchant shipping. Iranian forces have been advised to stay away from all US military installations.”

At the press conference regarding the events that occurred on May 4th in the United Arab Emirates, Pete Hagseth responded to a journalist’s question: “In the last 24 hours, Iran has opened fire on us. Has the ceasefire ended?” Hegseth: “No, the ceasefire has not ended. This is a separate issue. The ceasefire is holding for now, but we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

In Israel, preparations are underway for an escalation with Iran: “The mayor of Ashdod has ordered an increase in the alert level and Preparation in the city.”

Muhammad Jamal Al-Ghandour was killed in a car attack near the intersection of Al-Jalaa and Al-Oyoun, north of Gaza City. There is a massive presence of warplanes in the northern West Bank.

Clashes continue in Lebanon: In Deir Qanoun En Nahr, in southern Lebanon, extensive damage has been documented following Israeli attacks, with buildings razed to the ground. Israeli attacks are occurring despite the declared ceasefire, promoted by the United States, and continue to target the south of the country, despite declaring that they are targeting only Resistance infrastructure.

For the fourth consecutive day, Israel is preventing rescue teams from reaching the site where a truck was targeted between the towns of Zawtar and Mayfadoun, where a Syrian family of four was hit.

The Litani River National Authority announced that it has completed maintenance and rehabilitation work on the main Qasimiyeh-Ras irrigation canal. Al-Ain in the Arzi area, as part of an emergency plan to address the damage caused by recent “Israeli” attacks.

Israeli artillery targets the town of Khiam. In response, Hezbollah fired rockets at a gathering of enemy Israeli army vehicles and soldiers in the town of Al-Bayada. Hezbollah attacked an Israeli Merkava tank in the town of Al-Quuzah in a surprise attack. Israel Army Radio reported: “Hezbollah has launched 70 explosive-laden drones and dozens of rockets against Israeli army forces in southern Lebanon since the ceasefire took effect about two and a half weeks ago.”

Bahrain has declared a state of national emergency.

On the afternoon of May 4, 12 ballistic missiles and three cruise missiles, as well as four drones, were launched against the United Arab Emirates. The local government of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates: “Explosions and fires reported in the Fujairah oil industry area following a drone attack from Iran.” Authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah reported a serious fire at an oil refinery following an Iranian drone attack, according to Al Jazeera. The UAE Ministry of Defense announced the interception of Iranian missiles over the country’s territorial waters. Flightradar reported on the evening of May 4 that all flights to Dubai and Sharjah were temporarily suspended; several UAE flights were diverted to Muscat. Explosions at the Jebel Ali port in Dubai. Continuing fires in Fujairah. The fire was recorded at Fujairah energy plants in the United Arab Emirates, captured by NASA satellite data.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards: “No ships or tankers have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past few hours.” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denies that commercial vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the past few hours, contrary to American accusations.

On May 5, a U.S. Air Force KC-135R tanker aircraft, taking off from Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, transmitted the emergency code 7700 while flying over the Persian Gulf. This code indicates an urgent emergency requiring a landing. It then landed in Qatar.

In the Sultanate of Oman, two residents were injured in an attack on a residential building for company employees in Bukha.

Spokesperson for the Korean company HMM: “A fire broke out on a cargo ship belonging to a Korean shipping company. It is not yet clear whether the fire was caused by an attack or an internal fire. Trump: “Iran has attacked several nations not involved in the naval movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean merchant ship. Maybe it’s time for South Korea to join the mission! We’ve shot down seven small boats, or, as they like to call them, “fast boats.” That’s all they have left.”

The UAE Foreign Ministry condemned an attack on an Abu Dhabi National Oil Company vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO: We have received a report of an incident 36 nautical miles north of Dubai. Iranian missiles struck the merchant ship 36 nautical miles north of Dubai, approximately off the coast of Ajman (where the explosions were heard).

A second ship was also targeted near the UAE! According to UKMTO: An incident 14 miles west of the port of Saqr in the UAE. And again, the UKMTO reports that a bulk carrier was attacked by “several small vessels” 11 nautical miles off the Iranian coast. The vessel was hit west of Sirik while entering the Strait of Hormuz. The incident comes two days after Bessent claimed “complete control of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iranian television, citing an official military source, stated: “Iran had not previously planned to attack targets in the port of Fujairah in the Emirates. What happened in Fujairah is the result of an American adventure aimed at creating an illegal passage in the Strait of Hormuz.” “The United States attacked merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz, killing five people,” Iranian news agency Tasnim reported. The “6 fast patrol boats of the Revolutionary Guards” attacked and sunk by the US military were actually civilian merchant ships. Tasnim, citing a military source, claims that five Iranian civilians were killed in a US attack on two merchant ships in the Persian Gulf. The two small merchant ships, carrying civilians, were traveling from Khasab on the Omani coast to the Iranian coast. One of the boats is likely named “RASOL ALLAH” — according to a report by MenchOsint on X.

The Iranian navy has released footage of itself firing warning shots at US warships, forcing them too far from the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref: “We do not seek war, but we will respond firmly if it is forced upon us.”

Pentagon: “Six Iranian vessels eliminated,” Iran: US claim is false, Tasnim.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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