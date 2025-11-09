ISRAELIRANWAR. The fight is also fought with espionage

The conflicts in the Middle East, directly involving Israel, Lebanon, and Yemen in the Arabian Peninsula, as well as Iran, have fueled the media hype surrounding espionage. More and more spy rings are being “thwarted” in countries such as Iran, Turkey, but also Iraq, Azerbaijan, and, of course, Israel and Lebanon.

A report on Kan Channel revealed that a large number of Israeli residents had been spying for Iran. “Financial and economic problems” were what drove these citizens to betray Israel. The spies’ ages were determined to be between 13 and 74. Some were Palestinians born in the West Bank, and others had entered Palestine as immigrants and researchers.

According to the Kan Channel report, these people, young and old, men and women, came from all walks of life, including Jews, Arabs, secularists, ultra-Orthodox, and laypeople.

Reports show that Iranian intelligence was highly accurate and that, through these people, Iran received highly precise and important information from everywhere. These spies photographed everything from military sites to public roads.

The confessions of 38 Israeli spies working for Iranian intelligence agencies demonstrate that they passed on sensitive and extremely important security information in exchange for money.

In recent days, along the same lines, Iraqi media reported that the intelligence services of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU), an umbrella organization of pro-Iranian Shiite militias, arrested four Syrians from the Jabal al-Arab region on charges of spying for Israel. According to some sources, the four were found in possession of maps and photographs documenting sensitive security sites in the cities of Najaf and Diwaniyah, two of the most important Shiite holy cities in Iraq.

Iraqi authorities have not yet released an official statement on the incident, while local reports indicate that investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the detainees’ ties to foreign entities and espionage networks in the region.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/