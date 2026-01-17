ISRAELIRANWAR. Tel Aviv: tight-lipped on the Iran issue. Postponed for now. Trump: Gaza Peace Council to be appointed soon

According to the Wall Street Journal, the main reason for the delay in the US attack on Iran is the lack of American firepower in the region at this stage. President Donald Trump is postponing the decision to strike Iran while the White House conducts internal consultations and discusses with allies the timing of such an operation and the potential for it to significantly destabilize the regime, according to five sources in the United States, Israel, and Arab countries familiar with the situation who spoke to Axios.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Trump on Wednesday and asked him to wait to give Israel more time to prepare for a possible Iranian retaliation. An Israeli source said that, in addition to concerns about retaliatory action, the current US plan includes attacks against security targets in Iran, but Israel does not consider it strong or effective enough to significantly destabilize the Islamic regime.

According to Forbes, the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier CVN 72 Abraham Lincoln is heading for the Middle East. When President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on January 15 that the killings in Iran had “stopped,” apparently distancing himself from possible military action, US intelligence had not yet confirmed that the killings of protesters in Iran had definitively stopped, CNN sources report.

White House Special Representative Witkoff outlined the US demands of Iran, which they want to include in the agreement: halting uranium enrichment; reducing missile arsenals; reducing enriched nuclear material by approximately 60%; and ceasing support for regional proxies. In exchange, Iran is offered the lifting of sanctions and a return to the international community. The United States believes Tehran may compromise due to the economic crisis.

The US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Iran. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: “The United States stands firmly with the Iranian people in their quest for freedom and justice.” On President Trump’s orders, the Treasury Department is imposing sanctions on Iranian leaders involved in the brutal campaign. Among those sanctioned is the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

In any case, the United States, the U.S. Secretary of State stated: “We will continue to prevent the Iranian regime from accessing the global banking system as long as it continues to ‘oppress its people.'” Air defense bases in Israel remain on high alert, and travel from certain areas is prohibited.

Speaking on the Iranian issue and US-Israel-Iran relations, Lawrence Wilkerson, former assistant to Colin Powell, said: “The CIA, MI6, and Mossad posed as civilians to kill, burn, and loot in Iran. The protests in Iran—funded by Trump’s “killing machine”—were primarily hijacked by the Israeli Mossad, in cahoots with the CIA and MI6,” the US colonel said. “What they did in Iran was act as if they were Iranian citizens and kill Iranians, and kill Iranians, and burn, and loot, and pillage,” the former US Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Israeli media reported that: “Israel is currently silent, and no official has officially commented on the allegations that the United States has backed away from launching an attack on Iran. It is unclear whether Trump has actually backed down or is trying to deceive Iran.”

Donald Trump has announced the formation of a Peace Council to oversee the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. This is part of the second phase of the White House plan to resolve the conflict in the region. The Council’s composition will be announced shortly.

French Presidential Advisor for Middle Eastern Affairs, Anne-Claire Legendre: “We welcome the announcement of Witkoff’s transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. We must work urgently to bring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. We are concerned about the continued Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon. We appreciate the Lebanese government’s efforts to limit weapons in state hands.”

Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem: “Hamas is ready to engage with the Palestinians to discuss the issue of resistance weapons. The movement’s priority now is to launch a full-fledged relief operation to save the cities of the Gaza Strip.”

Sources familiar with the Consultations in Cairo for Ultra Palestine have revealed that Palestinian factions in Cairo are exerting increasing pressure to exclude General Sami Nisman, whose name has been circulated to manage the security dossier in the Gaza Administration Committee, due to previous security problems, accusations, and convictions for non-compliance. The factions have informed mediators that retaining Sami Nisman could “derail” the formation of the committee and hinder its chances of success.

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan complained of Israel’s violations of the agreement with its constant attacks. He called on the United States to intervene. The ball is now in Trump and Whitaker’s court, and Washington must concretely demonstrate the extent of Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli sources say that Ben Gvir opposed Dr. Ali’s nomination during the last cabinet session. Shat was accused of supporting terrorism and being loyal to Arafat, but the head of the Shin Bet informed Ben Gvir that the nomination is done.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on January 16. The Houthi leader in his Thursday speech threatened that any Israeli presence in Somali territory, be it military bases or similar, will be attacked.

Also from Yemen, but from the south, we learn that in a statement by supporters of the Southern Transitional Council during the demonstration in Mukalla: “We reject the declaration of dissolution of the Council issued in Riyadh and we consider it an illegitimate measure. “Mukalla’s initiative announces its full adherence to the contents of the constitutional declaration issued by the Prime Minister, Aidarous Al-Zubaidi.” Supporters of the Southern Council have called on Saudi Arabia to lift restrictions on the Southern delegation.

The Presidential Council of Yemen has appointed General Mahmoud Salem Al-Subaihi and the Governor of Hadhramout Salem Al-Khanbashi as members of the Council.

From Syria, we learn that a joint Syrian-Iraqi operation dismantled a narcotics production and smuggling network. Drug smuggling networks follow the routes: Beirut – Tehran.

Israeli bombings continued in southern Lebanon from the afternoon of January 15th until the late morning of January 16th. After the bombing of buildings in the city of Mashghara, in Drones targeted western Beqaa, eastern Zoutra, Kafardjal, Shoukin, Qaqiya Bridge, Jaroud of Hermel, and Ras al-Aasi near Hermel in the Lebanese Beqaa.

An Israeli Air Force helicopter crashed during a transport attempt due to a broken cable in flight, the army press office reported. The crash involved a Yanshuf multirole helicopter (Hebrew for “Owl,” an Israeli version of the American UH-60 Black Hawk).

Under threat from Iran: the Chief of Staff visited the Arrow battery – “It is important that every settler in Israel knows that the Israeli army is always ready to defend the state. We adjust our readiness based on a responsible and balanced assessment.

The Israeli army killed the leader of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Fuad Al-Houlie, in attacks in central Gaza on January 15 in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip. Three other people were also killed. Two were killed by IDF fire near the Al-Uloom intersection in Musai Rafah, an airstrike east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

A child was wounded by IDF gunfire in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, and clashes broke out in the center of the village. The IDF attacked the village of Kafr Malik, also northeast of Ramallah. Settlers moved several mobile homes to expand the settlement outpost established in the Ash Gharab area, east of Beit Sahour in Bethlehem.

The IDF The town of Silat Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, was stormed. Two settlers were injured during the Palestinian clashes following a settler attack on the outskirts of the town of Hawara, south of Nablus.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/