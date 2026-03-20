ISRAELIRANWAR. South Lebanon: Israel isolates one million people: displacement. The Vatican calls on Trump to stop. Netanyahu skips the 14th consecutive Security Council meeting.

Joint calls for an end to the conflict between Israel and the United States against Iran and Lebanon are finally beginning to emerge, albeit with differing political orientations. On March 18, Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, on the sidelines of the presentation of the book “Leo XIV. Who Do You Say I Am? I Am a Son of Augustine,” issued a direct warning to US President Donald Trump and the Israeli government: “End it as soon as possible, leave Lebanon alone. The danger of escalation is upon us.” Rome. On March 19, China intervened, with the Chinese Foreign Minister: “We urge all parties to cease military operations in Western Asia.” And again: “UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges the United States and Israel to end the war with Iran and calls on Iran to cease attacks against neighboring countries.”

Qatar, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement after yesterday’s meeting in Riyadh, calling on Iran to immediately cease its attacks.

“The war in Iran, started by the United States and Israel, is illegal,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, calling for a diplomatic solution. A statement from Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan read: “We urge Iran to immediately cease its threats and attacks. We are ready to do everything possible to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We will take measures to stabilize energy markets. We urge Iran to stop planting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.” British government spokesperson Starmer and the NATO Secretary General stressed the importance of securing the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pentagon may use Marines redeployed from Japan to seize islands south of Iran and force Tehran to restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The Pentagon is seeking White House approval for over $200 billion to finance the war against Iran, according to WaPo. According to the latest update provided by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on the 18th day of Operation Epic Wrath, over 7,800 targets in Iran have been hit since the start of hostilities, including more than 120 Iranian Navy and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices in the United States are rising to $3.85 a gallon for the first time since September 2023. Brent crude is rising to $116. In Europe, natural gas has risen 30%.

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order granting a 60-day waiver to the Jones Act, a long-standing maritime law requiring goods transported between American ports to be carried by US-flagged vessels. This waiver will allow vital resources such as oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and coal to flow freely into the United States for two months, in a White House effort to stabilize oil markets amid the war with Iran. The Fed is leaving interest rates unchanged at 3.75%.

Joe Kent, who resigned as head of the Counterterrorism Center in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence due to his disagreement with the military operation against the Islamic Republic, stated: “Tehran was not on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons either at the start of US military operation ‘Epic Fury’ or before the US military struck the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities in June 2025.” And again: “The President, the Secretary of State, and the Speaker all said the attack was carried out because the Israelis were about to strike. If they hadn’t said that, proving otherwise would have been very difficult. There is no evidence whatsoever that Iran was planning an imminent attack.”

The United States Senate rejected a second attempt by lawmakers to limit President Donald Trump’s military action against Iran by failing to pass a war powers resolution. Forty-seven senators voted in favor of the document, while 53 voted against, according to Politico.

Tensions between Qatar and the United States. The United States reportedly told Qatar it was unaware of the attacks on South Pars, while Axios claims the US president personally approved the attack and his subsequent comments appear to be an attempt to defuse tensions.

The US Director of National Intelligence: “Mojtaba Khamenei is more intransigent than his late father.” He was reportedly seriously injured by an Israeli-American attack. The US Secretary of the Treasury: “We know the location of the Iranian leadership’s bank accounts and are freezing them now.” Director of National Intelligence: “President Trump’s objectives regarding Iran differ from those of Israel.”

The European Civil Aviation Agency (EASA) has extended its risk alert for flights in the Middle East conflict zone until March 27, according to the agency’s website.

German Chancellor Merz on Iran: “Washington did not consult us and did not declare European aid necessary. We would have advised against pursuing this path as it is currently being pursued.” Swedish authorities announced that a Swedish citizen was executed this morning in Iran. He was charged with spying for Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu skipped his fourteenth consecutive Security Council meeting. Israel expects more serious action from Iran following the Israeli air force attack on an Iranian gas field, according to the Times of Israel.

Hadi Al-Amiri, PMU: “We call on the Iraqi government and the House of Representatives to intervene immediately to stop the brutal attacks against Popular Mobilization sites.” There appears to be an agreement between the PMU and the United States on a halt to the attacks on US embassies.

The Kuwait Oil Company suspended operations at the Abdullah Port and Ahmadi Port refineries following the attacks. The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia urged American citizens to leave. Country: Commercial flights from the kingdom are frequently delayed and canceled due to air raid sirens. Qatar expels Iranian diplomats after the attack on the Ras Lafan facilities.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement: Shell’s Pearl gas-to-liquid fuels plant in Qatar has been damaged by Iranian attacks, according to Reuters. Qatar Energy CEO: “The company may declare force majeure on long-term liquefied natural gas supply contracts with Italy and Belgium, South Korea, and China.”

The United Arab Emirates condemns the Israeli attack on a gas field in Iran, saying it “represents a dangerous escalation.” Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi: “America’s friends must help it emerge from an illegitimate war.”

According to US sources: the United States and Israel are beginning to lose targets through which to exert pressure on Iran. This makes the regime “more prepared than ever to close the Strait.” For this reason, British military planners are in the United States to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, The Times. “Britain is unlikely to deploy its navy, citing the high level of threat: I don’t see many nations willing to send warships into the midst of such a threat right now.”

The intensity of drone and missile launches from Iran has increased significantly in recent days. In Iran, a facility located 350 meters from the reactor at the Bushehr nuclear power plant collapsed as a result of the attack. The reactor was not damaged, the IAEA press service reported on social media. Former Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan became Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council following Larijani’s death, according to the Didban Iran portal. Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri after the attack on the South Pars gas field: “With the updated target database, US-affiliated oil facilities are now equated with American bases and will be targeted with full force. We warn citizens and workers to stay away from these facilities.”

Shura Council Head Qalibaf: “Last night, the Iranian people thwarted all the enemy’s plans.” “They are angry and frustrated with the Iranian people and are trying to hide their failures on the ground by attacking infrastructure.” “Their attempt to attack infrastructure is tantamount to suicide for them.” “The ‘eye for an eye’ principle is in effect… and a new level of confrontation has begun.”

Iranian Foreign Minister: “We are only in the third week of this war of choice, imposed on both Iranians and Americans. This $200 billion is just the tip of the iceberg. Ordinary Americans can thank Benjamin Netanyahu and his Congressional lackeys for the $1 trillion “Israel First tax” about to hit the US economy.” Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi: “Macron’s current concern is not due to the Israeli attack on our gas facilities. It is due to our retaliation. How sad!”

Khatam al-Anbiya, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, Iranian leader: “The war will continue until the aggressors surrender. The situation is this: some have lost track of day and night! Their days turn into nights inside bunkers, and at night they find no rest as they watch our attacks light up the sky.” Tehran’s representative in parliament: “We are advancing a plan in parliament according to which, if the Strait of Hormuz is used as a safe route for maritime traffic, energy transit, and food security, countries will be required to pay tolls and taxes to the Islamic Republic of Iran.” “Iran still retains some missile capabilities.”

And now a look at the military scenarios underway in the Middle East and Western Asia as of 3:30 PM on March 19. The US Joint Chiefs of Staff: Central Command is working according to plan to achieve the objectives of the military operation in Iran: We have dropped bunker-busting bombs to destroy Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles. We are entering deeper into Iranian airspace. A-10 fighter jets have entered the skies over southern Iran. Apache helicopters are attacking Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.”

US Secretary of War Pete Hegset: “We have not set a specific deadline for the end of our mission in Iran. The Gulf states have strengthened their forces, and we are proud to work with them and grateful for that.” CBS NEWS: “The US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is headed In Greece for repairs.

The Israeli Ministry of Health: “Hospitals have received 3,924 wounded since the start of the war against Iran. 177 injured in the last 24 hours, three of them in critical condition.” On the night of March 18, Iran reported six launches against Israel, two of which were in simultaneous combination with Hezbollah. Hit: Tel Aviv, a fragmentation missile fell in Ramat Gan. Severe damage to a multi-story building in Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv. Damage to three private planes at Ben Gurion Airport due to falling rocket shrapnel in recent days has been confirmed. Iran also used cluster munitions on the night of March 19. Iranian cluster submunitions in the Negev. Downtown Tel Aviv after being hit by fission missiles. A fire broke out in a building in Tel Aviv after a fragmentation rocket fell. At 4:00, 5:00, and again at 6:00, Iranian launches were recorded in Tel Aviv. At 10:00, sirens were sounded again in Israel, Tel Aviv was hit, and cluster munitions fell in five locations. One death was reported due to an Iranian missile falling in the Sharon region. An Iranian missile fell in Haifa. A missile fell in the Rosh La-Zion area. Several injured and six dead in Palestine after an Israeli interceptor missile fell in Deir Samet, southwest of Hebron (West Bank). According to the IRGC, the Arar base was hit, which serves as Israel’s observation post near the borders with Lebanon and Syria and is one of the main headquarters of its Ground Forces units.

Starting at 8:00 PM on March 18, Hezbollah resumed rocket fire into northern Israel, with at least three during the night. The Hezbollah rockets landed 315 kilometers from the launch site, a news confirmed by Israel’s Channel 15. Alarms were also raised in the Gaza Strip. At 3:30 PM on March 19, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an attack on Maalot Tarshiha with a salvo of rockets, and two more at Kiryat Shmona, 30 minutes apart. In total, Hezbollah asserted, “This is the fifth time we have hit the settlement of Kiryat Shmona.” Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack on Nahariya and the Even Menachem site with precision-guided missiles. At the end of the data collection, missile fire was reported from Iran. Following the rocket attacks on Haifa and Kiryat Shmona, widespread blackouts occurred in these cities. According to unverifiable Turkish reports, “Israel’s largest oil refinery and the local thermal power plant caught fire in Haifa.”

The Iraqi resistance group SARAYA AWLIYA AL-DAM launched a missile/drone attack on a US base in Jordan in the early hours of March 19.

Israel deliberately targeted RT journalists; Steve Sweeney and his cameraman were injured in southern Lebanon. They reportedly reported that a plane fired a missile at their car as they were crossing a bridge near a military base. Both are conscious and are currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. Shrapnel from the explosion appears to have grazed their limbs. They were wearing easily recognizable clothing with the word “PRESS.”

Steve Sweeney: “Israel claims to be bombing bridges to disrupt Hezbollah’s supply lines. But on the ground, the reality is stark: entire access routes to southern Lebanon are being cut off, effectively isolating approximately one million people from their homes. Families who have lived in this land for generations now face the real risk of permanent displacement, unable to return, rebuild, or even reach what remains of their communities. What is presented as a military tactic is also redrawing the map of civilian life.”

Overnight, Israeli soldiers reported a security incident in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah targeted three more Merkava tanks in the town of Tyba. Hezbollah also hit two Merkava tanks in Baidar al-Faqani, in the city of Tyre, with guided missiles. “This brings the number of tanks targeted to six,” Hezbollah said in a statement. On the afternoon of March 19, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an attack against Israeli soldiers at the new Plat base in southern Lebanon, launching rockets. It also attacked Tel al-Hamam, in the southern area of ​​Khiam, with a salvo of rockets.

Israel bombed: Saltna, Majdal Zoun, and Kafr Tibnit. A targeted raid targeted the city of Kafran, in southern Lebanon. Al-Mayadeen: “Israeli aircraft carried out a series of raids on the cities of Kafr Kuba, Majdal Zoun, Sultanieh, Ainatha, Armuta, Zuatar Al-Sharqiya, and Kfara.” “In the last few hours, Israeli military aircraft have carried out 24 raids on cities in the Bekaa region, in the eastern part of the country.”

In Syria, Hezbollah drones flew over the Golan Heights.

On the night of March 18-19, an attack was carried out on a US base in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan. Not only did four drones attack sites belonging to Iranian opposition groups north of Erbil, Sadegh.

On the afternoon of March 19: The Iranian Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) released a video calling on Kurdish armed groups to unite and wage armed struggle against Iran. This call to arms responds to Netanyahu’s call for uprisings in Iran.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced that one of the operating units of the Mina Al-Ahmad refinery was targeted by a drone, causing a small fire. Iran attacked two refineries in Kuwait on the morning of March 19.

Late in the afternoon of March 18: Explosions in Saudi Arabia. Two strong explosions were heard in the capital, Riyadh. An Iranian missile hit its target in Saudi Arabia this evening. Following the US-Israeli attack on the Iranian Southern Pars Gas plant, Iran attacked US energy facilities in Arab countries. Saudi media reported multiple attacks in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi port of Yanbu on the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia’s main oil export port, more than a thousand kilometers from Iran and the Persian Gulf, was attacked from the air this morning. According to a report, the port sustained minor damage. The SAMREF oil refinery in the Saudi port of Yanbu was hit by an airstrike, according to Reuters. This is the only crude oil export hub from the Persian Gulf due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the report states.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced the interception of a medium-range ballistic missile.

Sirens went off in Bahrain starting at 3:30 PM on March 18. Photographs show some of the extensive damage sustained to facilities at the naval support base in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, after more than two weeks of ballistic missile and drone attacks from Iran. The Bahraini armed forces said their air defense systems had destroyed 234 drones and 132 missiles aimed at Iran since the beginning of U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran on February 28 and the country’s territory. At 3:15 PM on March 19, explosions were heard in Bahrain.

Chinese satellite images show the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on the industrial city of Ras Lafan in Qatar. A fire is underway at the world’s largest natural gas plant, Pearl GTL. Qatar Energy’s CEO said: “We will lose 17% of Qatar’s liquefied gas exports for three to five years. We may be forced to declare force majeure on long-term contracts, for up to five years.”

The United Arab Emirates Air Force base in Al-Dahfra suffered damage following attacks. On the night of March 18-19, Revolutionary Guard patrol boats crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, attacking an oil tanker and then turning back.

An oil tanker exploded near the United Arab Emirates. UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed the incident, which occurred approximately 20 km from the port of Khawr Fakkan, causing a fire on board the vessel. The merchant vessel was abandoned after being struck by an unidentified object 11 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, in the United Arab Emirates.

The oil tanker, flying the Barbados flag and carrying 160,000 tons of oil, was stopped and forced to turn back following an operation by the Revolutionary Guard Navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

An oil tanker was targeted near Qatar around 5:00 a.m. on March 19.

From Iran, the Israel Defense Forces spokesman: “The Air Force, led by the Navy and Aman, recently struck targets in northern Iran for the first time as part of Operation Lion’s Roar.” Again on the morning of March 19: “Air defense systems in eastern Tehran are opening fire on the enemy in the skies above the capital.” Damage to Saadabad Palace following a joint Israeli-American airstrike.

In Iran, heavy traffic on Chalus Road as travel begins for Nowruz, the Iranian New Year.

Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army’s Naval Force, Faramarz Paman: “The enemy does not dare approach the Iranian borders” because they know they will be hit.

The historic Saadabad complex in Tehran has been damaged by US-Israeli airstrikes. 178 people have been arrested on charges of espionage and mercenaries serving the Israeli-American coalition since the beginning of the war. According to a statement from the Pasdaran: “These traitors have sent the locations of Red Crescent centers and checkpoints to Israeli-American intelligence services with the aim of targeting these centers and sending images of the targeted hotspots. Since the beginning of the war, several foreign citizens have also been arrested, and military and technical equipment, such as weapons, GPS devices, special communications equipment, and foreign currency, have been seized.”

Iranian Army: We have destroyed an enemy Europter 5 reconnaissance drone in the skies of Hamedan province, in the northwest of the country. Iran has confirmed the destruction of at least five Basij force centers.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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