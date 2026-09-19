ISRAELIRANWAR. Smotrich calls for the capture of the West Bank. Houthis: conquer the Al-Aghbarah mountain range. 310,000 Ion volunteers stationed in Tehran for military exercises.

In anticipation of the next UN session, on September 23-25, the findings of the investigation into the Minab attacks are beginning to emerge. “An investigation by UN experts has found that US attacks on an Iranian school and sports complex killed more than 150 people and could be classified as war crimes.”

And there’s still much anticipation surrounding the discussion of the Islamabad and Hormuz agreements. The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee said live on television: “With China and Russia’s veto of the anti-Iran resolution, the United States has been defeated by the members of the Board of Governors and the international community.”

Meanwhile, the Houthi issue and the possible closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait have also caused considerable alarm in Europe. Saudi Arabia has announced that it will not be able to ship oil to Europe even next month. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated: “We are preparing for the possibility of a naval operation to protect Italian merchant ships, in light of growing security concerns in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.” Crosetto added that he and the Chief of Defense Staff had agreed on a naval deployment and preparations for “everything necessary” to ensure the safe transit of Italian ships. It is worth recalling that in a recent meeting with the United States in Oman last week, while Ansarallah was taking control of the coast, the Houthis guaranteed the circulation of all ships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, except for Saudi ones.

From Israel, extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, following the Shin Bet’s arrest of a 32-year-old man from Majd al-Krum on charges of espionage: “I reiterate my warning: in Galilee we are living in an atmosphere similar to that of October 6th. Within a few days, it will be clear that what could set Galilee ablaze are not shepherds or farmers, but extremist Islamic forces concentrated in areas where there is not a sufficient Jewish presence . This week, residents of Majd al-Krum chanted: ‘Long live Palestine.’ This is not an isolated case; there are forces that consider the State of Israel an enemy to be fought. The time has come to extend the revolution underway in Judea and Samaria to the Galilee and the Negev, to save the State of Israel from another October 7th.”

In Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, head of the International Monetary Fund’s mission in Lebanon, in Ain al-Tineh. They reviewed negotiations between Lebanon and the IMF; during this meeting, Berri reiterated to the delegation the need for any law to fully guarantee the rights of depositors and their deposits.

According to several sources, Saudi Arabia is running out of air defense missiles. Saudi Aramco has informed European oil refineries that they will not receive any oil next month either.

Yesterday, volunteer exercises were held in Tehran, with approximately 310,000 women and men participating. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the “Fidaa Iran” exercise, which is being conducted with widespread popular participation in the capital Tehran, praising the participants’ clear displays of solidarity, cohesion, and national loyalty. Brigadier General Shekarchi, Spokesperson of the Armed Forces, stated: “The repeated and unfounded threats from the American president and the leaders of the Israeli regime cannot save their army—terrorist, incompetent, and declining—from even more serious defeats at the hands of the nation and the powerful fighters of the armed forces.”

Three Iranian sources told Reuters that China has secretly asked Iran to use its influence to contain the Houthis. China’s appeal to Iran reportedly followed a request made by Saudi Arabia to Beijing.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly said the time had come to activate the Mecca defense agreement, in light of the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Pakistani Army spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry echoed this sentiment: “Pakistan fully supports the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both diplomatically and practically. We are ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It must be clear that the Pakistani people stand with their brothers and sisters in Saudi Arabia. Ultimately, we are present and will continue to defend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from any aggression.”

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia updated at 3:00 PM ET on September 18. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reports that 104 commercial vessels have been diverted since the blockade was reinstated, as US forces continue to impose restrictions on maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports.

On September 18, a massive demolition operation was reported in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. An attack was also reported on Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip. Three people were injured in Block 9 of Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza Strip. A building in Gaza collapsed following Israeli attacks. Five children were rescued after the staircase of their home collapsed in the Al-Sabra area, southern Gaza.

Injured following an attack by settler militias against residents in the eastern part of the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus. Also under cover of Israeli forces, settlers attacked farmers as they attempted to reach their land in the “Al-Jumjuma” area of the town of Halhul, north of Hebron.

The Lebanese army withdrew from its newly established position in Deir Mimas, coinciding with the advance of an enemy force towards the area and its carrying out raids and searches of surrounding homes. Israeli forces are searching several homes in the Deir Mimas area . The IDF fired several stun grenades at the Lebanese Army, imposing an ultimatum to leave the area; this forced the army to retreat towards the Burj Al-Muluk public road. Two civilians were killed: the IDF fired a live ammunition into Wadi Nahla (Shaqra) while residents were cutting wood. Artillery fire was directed at the outskirts of Al-Qusayr and Wadi Al-Hujair. Israeli artillery shells were directed at the Ali al-Taher heights and the outskirts of Kafr Tibnit, in Jabal Amel. Two people were injured.

According to theSyrian TV: “Nine military vehicles of the occupation army infiltrated Wadi al-Raqad, in the western rural area of Daraa.”

An Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter was damaged during nighttime attacks on King Fahd Air Base in Taif, Saudi Arabia. Italy had deployed an Air Force unit there to support security and air patrol operations in the region. No injuries were reported among Italian personnel. The Italian Ministry of Defense confirmed the news.

The Houthis have dug a network of trenches extending into the mountains of Jabal Kabub. The video shows a comparison of satellite images from September 1 and 16. The network is approximately 30 kilometers long and ends in a strategically important mountainous area. Ansarallah fighters have captured the strategically important Al-Aghbarah mountain range in the Al-Madharibah area of Lahij province. Two women were injured following Saudi army artillery shelling of farms and civilian homes in the Al-Hajlah area of Razih district.

Two ships targeted in the Strait of Hormuz; a fire broke out aboard one. The British Maritime Trade Centre confirmed an attack on a vessel in the southern Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/