ISRAELIRANWAR. Sixty days to find peace. The Lebanon issue remains difficult to resolve.

The Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States was signed separately by all three parties. Donald Trump signed it in Versailles, France, during the G7 summit. Masoud Pezeshkian did so in Tehran, and finally, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari did so in Islamabad.

The IRNA news agency first released the memorandum to Iran. The document consists of 14 points, followed by excerpts: “[…] declare the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and undertake not to initiate any war or military operation against each other from now on, to refrain from threatening or using force against each other, and to guarantee the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.”

[…] “The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiate and reach a final agreement within a maximum of 60 days, extendable by mutual agreement. Immediately upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the United States of America will begin lifting the naval blockade and any obstacles or impediments to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will lift the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, naval traffic will be proportional to pre-war levels restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America further commits to withdraw its forces from the vicinity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days of the signing of the final agreement.” Following the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make every effort to ensure the safe and unrestricted transit of commercial vessels from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of ​​Oman and vice versa for a period of 60 days. Commercial vessel traffic will begin immediately and, taking into account the need to remove technical and military obstacles and conduct mine clearance by the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be restored within 30 days.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will initiate a dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in agreement with the other Persian Gulf coastal states, and in compliance with applicable international law and the sovereign rights of the coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz. The United States of America commits, together with its regional partners, to develop a final, mutually agreed-upon plan, with a commitment of at least $300 billion, for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The implementation mechanism for this plan will be defined in a final agreement within 60 days. All necessary licenses, waivers, and authorizations for related financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America.

The United States of America commits to ending all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including United Nations Security Council resolutions, IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, both primary and secondary, according to a timetable agreed upon in the final agreement. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America recognize the critical importance of the above-mentioned sanctions relief issue and have expressed their intention to immediately address these issues in negotiations with a view to reaching a mutual agreement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that it will not acquire or develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the issue of disposing of stockpiled enriched material, according to a mutually agreed-upon mechanism in accordance with the timetable mentioned in paragraph 7, with the minimum enrichment reduction methodology in situ under the supervision of the IAEA.” […] “The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program, and the United States of America will not impose new sanctions or deploy additional forces in the region.”

[…] “The United States of America commits to making fully available the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon implementation of this Memorandum of Understanding. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on procedures for the release of such funds during negotiations. Such funds, whether remaining in the original account or transferred, shall be made fully available for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

[…] “The final agreement will be ratified by a binding resolution of the [United Nations Security Council].” 2050**9417

Trump thanked Putin and Xi Jinping for their stance on Iran. “I want to thank China, President Xi. I met with him, and he remained neutral, completely neutral, and I appreciate that. And I want to thank Vladimir Putin. “He has remained very neutral,” Trump told reporters after the G7 summit in France. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “We welcome the signing of the agreement between the United States and Iran, which will have a positive impact on de-escalating the situation.”

Many prime ministers around the world welcomed the signing of the Memorandum, but the Lebanese issue remains to be resolved. A senior Israeli official: “We will not retreat from our position on Lebanon.” A diplomatic source told LBCI: The phrase “guaranteeing the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon” in the Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding means that there should be no Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory, and that decisions regarding weapons and peace must be placed exclusively under the authority of the legitimate Lebanese state, thus excluding any Iranian military or proxy influence outside the state framework.

The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sanaa: “Yemen welcomes Iran’s historic victory. This significant event confirms that the path of jihad, resistance, and struggle against the forces of oppression is the best and least costly option. The principle of unity between the fronts is taking root and consolidating among the free peoples of the nation, and with God’s help, concrete paths will be forged on these foundations. The Palestinian cause remains the guiding compass for all free forces, and at the forefront is the Jerusalem axis. Israel must understand that it will not be able to subjugate the Palestinians in any of the next stages of the conflict. In response to the call of the leader of the revolution, the Yemeni people are ready to assert all their legitimate rights and end all forms of aggression, occupation, and blockade.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Qalibaf clarified: “I affirm that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its previous state. Iran has the right to impose transit fees. The memorandum of understanding stipulates that Iran and the Sultanate of Oman will discuss modalities for a ceasefire agreement. We have received directives from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and it is our duty to work to implement those directives in these negotiations. The ceasefire has extended from the southern suburbs to all of Lebanon. In any situation where the enemy fails to honor its commitments, our policy will be “whoever initiates the violation bears greater responsibility,” but if they honor their commitments, we will also honor ours. If the enemy intends to betray us, we are men of action, and as far as I’m concerned, there is little difference between diplomatic and military confrontation. We have our finger on the trigger; Anyone who doesn’t understand this logic, we will force them to understand it.”

Iran signs an agreement with Russia to purchase 20 rescue helicopters for emergency and disaster relief. The Iranian Red Crescent has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia for the purchase of 20 helicopters. The helicopters will be used for search and rescue, medical evacuation, firefighting, and emergency response. They are equipped with modern technology, night vision systems, and specialized medical equipment. The first four helicopters are expected to be delivered before Nowruz (March 2027).

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said: “For now, the plan to have the negotiating teams in Geneva remains unchanged, but the signing of the memorandum will take place digitally, and the signing ceremony in Switzerland will not be held. The text of the Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States has been officially approved, as it has been signed by both parties.

The head of Iran’s largest petrochemical group said that 89% of petrochemical units shut down during the war have resumed production.

And now a look at the military situation in the Middle East and West Asia, updated June 18, 3:30 PM. According to CNN, the United States has continued to intercept Iranian drones launched against merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding areas since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran. Meanwhile, the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) continues to assess the threat level in the region was rated as “significant.”

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews surrounded the Beit Lid Central Military Prison to protest the arrest of an ultra-Orthodox man who evaded military service.

Late in the evening of June 17, 10 Israeli soldiers were injured and one died when an explosive device exploded against an Israeli “Hamer” military vehicle in southern Lebanon. This was the third incident in a single day. So far, seventeen soldiers have been injured in security incidents in southern Lebanon, some seriously.

At 1:08 a.m. on July 18, violent clashes erupted between Hezbollah and IDF forces after Israeli forces attempted to advance again towards Ali Taher in southern Lebanon. In the late morning, an Israeli drone targeted the town of Hadatha; no casualties were reported.

Visible traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has remained stable over the past 24 hours, with all transits, both inbound and outbound, using Iran’s traffic separation system.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/