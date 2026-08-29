ISRAELIRANWAR. Proxy War: Yemen vs. Saudi Arabia

Iran’s Houthis have also sparked another regional conflict stretching from Yemen to the Red Sea, and Saudi Arabia is responding to their aggression. Contrary to expectations, the Houthis didn’t wait for attacks by Saudi Arabia and its affiliated militias, but instead attacked first when they saw an increase in equipment and weapons bordering their controlled territory. Having always sided with the Axis of Resistance, they are declared enemies of Israel and America, both allies of Iran.

Yemen is once again at war, with Houthi forces against Saudi-backed forces. It’s a 10-year era. Clashes and exchanges of fire continue on the Al-Fakher front in Al-Dhale’e governorate, on the eastern front of the city of Taiz, and north of the city of Hays, in the southern part of Al-Hudaydah governorate.

On the Taiz front, Ansar Allah artillery units launched heavy shelling against Tariq Saleh’s forces’ positions in the areas of Al-Ashmalah, Al-Qahifah, and Al-Kuwayhah, located in the Muqbanah district. Exchanges of fire also continue on the eastern front of the city of Taiz and on the Humayr front along the western axis of Taiz, with clashes between the two sides continuing until the evening of the previous day. There have been no changes along the front lines, and no reports of casualties or material losses have been reported on either side.

On the Al-Dhale’e front, Amaliqah forces, commanded by Hamdi Shukri, are moving military equipment towards the Al-Fakher and Moris axes. The intensity of fighting on this axis is expected to increase further in the coming days. Amaliqah has also threatened to recapture districts currently under the control of the Sana’a government.

On the Hays front, the Houthis carried out an airstrike against the base of the Second Al-Zaraniq Brigade, affiliated with Tariq Saleh, in the Dubas area. The attack was conducted with kamikaze drones or Rajum hexacopters, causing a massive explosion in the area.

A Houthi missile attack in recent days hit a Saudi oil tanker 1,000 kilometers from Yemen. The news was announced by Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Houthi armed forces, who provided details of several military operations conducted by Ansar Allah against the Saudi-led coalition.

According to the Houthi statement, a Saudi oil tanker named “Amzan” was hit by a ballistic missile in the northern Red Sea, near the coast of the port of Yanbu. The attack caused a fire aboard the tanker and forced several other vessels in the area to flee.

In another operation, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted and set fire to Saudi forces, including a large military convoy of ten trucks carrying military equipment in the Al-Abar and Al-Wadi’ah areas, using ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones.

Saudi coalition forces in the Al-Kana’is region of Al-Jawf Governorate were also targeted with ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones. As a result of this operation, dozens of coalition personnel, including commanders and officers, were killed or wounded, and several weapons depots were destroyed.

The missile attack on the Amzan oil tanker marks the ninth attack against Saudi oil tankers amid recent tensions under the “mutual blockade” doctrine. The significance of this operation lies in its distance of over 900 kilometers from Yemeni territory. Since July 20, Ansar Allah has conducted a total of 35 operations against the Saudi-led coalition.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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