ISRAELIRANWAR. Politicians leave Switzerland, technical discussions remain until the end of the week. Israel: We’ve been abandoned. IDF fires artillery into southern Lebanon.

On June 20, Vice President Vance, on his way to Switzerland, stated: “I look forward to starting technical talks with the Iranians, Pakistanis, and Qataris… We hope to make progress on the nuclear issue and the ceasefire in Lebanon: these are the two main points we will focus on.” On June 20, the Iranian delegation also arrived in Switzerland, having left the summit at 9:40 a.m. on June 22 after 18 hours of intense negotiations. The delegations, which had been deeply affected by the issue of the Israeli troop withdrawal from Lebanon, offered numerous dramatic twists to the press. And only after Tel Aviv officially announced a ceasefire in southern Lebanon around 5:00 p.m. on June 20 did the talks continue at both the political and technical levels.

The last to arrive at the Swiss summit were Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir on June 21.

“During the talks in Switzerland, Tehran, with the help of Qatar and Pakistan, reached an agreement on resolving several issues, including oil exports and the unfreezing of assets,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told TASS. “The tireless mediation of Pakistan and Qatar has led to significant progress in ending the war in Lebanon. Oil and petrochemical exports have been suspended, the blockade has been lifted, some frozen assets have been unfreezed, and a major reconstruction and development plan has been launched for Iran,” Araghchi wrote on X.

Iran introduces mandatory insurance for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, free for 60 days, with fees likely to apply thereafter. In the joint statement by Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan: […] “The Lucerne Summit was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere. Encouraging progress was made, including the establishment of a mechanism for the continuation of technical negotiations. Based on the Memorandum of Understanding, the parties agreed to establish a Higher Committee to provide political oversight to the mediation process. The heads of the negotiating teams will report regularly to the Higher Committee and will chair the working groups on the nuclear program, sanctions, and a working group on monitoring and dispute resolution, to ensure the effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, as well as other issues.”

The Higher Committee agreed on a roadmap to reach a final agreement within 60 days, thus laying the foundation for the immediate launch of further technical negotiations. Furthermore, a communication channel was established between the parties for the period specified in paragraph 5 of the Memorandum of Understanding, to prevent incidents and misunderstandings and ensure the safe transit of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The parties also agreed to establish a De-escalation Cell between the parties and Lebanon, with the mediation of intermediary states, to ensure compliance with the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding.

Technical negotiations will continue throughout the week at the Birgnstock resort and will cover all issues under discussion. The intermediary states will continue to make every effort to ensure that the negotiations are conducted in a constructive atmosphere, with the aim of reaching a final agreement. The State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan express their sincere gratitude to the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their continued commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The intermediary states also express their gratitude to the fraternal and friendly countries for their continued support and important contribution to the ongoing negotiations.

On June 21, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan met in Cairo.

Trump suggested that Washington could in the future impose tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz and also withhold 20% of the oil transported through it. This news was reported by Fox News journalist Trey Ingst. Sixty-nine percent of Americans believe the Iran war wasn’t worth the money.

In Israel, Trump’s handling of the Iranian issue has been poorly received: Israeli media owned by Miriam Adelson have accused President Trump of betraying Israel and undermining Western interests.

Yediot Ahronot: “Iran’s pressure is imposing a new balance and forcing the ‘army’ to retreat again.” Among the diehards are Ben Gvir and Bazalel Smotrich. The Israeli Finance Minister: “My son asked me to leave him part of Lebanon so he can destroy it later, And I replied: “Don’t worry, there will be enough for everyone.” Ben Gvir: “Ultimately, Israel will have to face Iran alone. With all due respect to our partners and the United States, I don’t want my children to live under nuclear threat. Israel will have to act alone sooner or later, and I would say to Trump: ‘Mr. President, in the end, we will be the ones to pay the price.'”

Or Heller, Channel 13 correspondent at the conference in Switzerland: “Anyone who attended the conference yesterday and listened to Vance present the president’s approach realizes that the issue has been resolved; for the Americans, the war with Iran is effectively over, as is the one with Lebanon. We have been left alone, and this is the real strategic dilemma Israel finds itself in.”

The Israel Broadcasting Authority reported: “The Lebanese and Israeli sides will determine this week the areas from which Hezbollah has been withdrawn and which will be transferred to the Lebanese Army.” Haaretz. He replied: “The Israeli and Lebanese teams will determine, during their discussions, the pilot areas whose responsibility will be transferred to the Lebanese Army.”

Lebanon has been informed by the American side that Israel will conduct limited withdrawals from southern Lebanon as a goodwill gesture ahead of Tuesday’s negotiations.

Regarding Syria’s role in the Lebanese issue: Both al-Jawlani/Al-Sharaa and al-Mashhad said in an interview: “Syria has no objection to sitting at the negotiating table with Hezbollah if it serves the interests of both Syria and Lebanon. Trump expressed his concern about the situation in Lebanon and called for an end to the war. He also spoke of Syria’s role in finding a peaceful and secure solution. Trump’s statement was misinterpreted as meaning Syria was about to invade Lebanon tomorrow morning. We have a serious problem with Hezbollah, but we don’t want all of Lebanon to perish. Lebanon cannot remain trapped between a civil war and an Israeli war. The Lebanese Shiite community needs reassurance, not further fear and confrontation.”

President Aoun received a phone call from US Vice President J.D. Vance. US Senior Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner and the Prime Minister of Qatar discussed the issue of consolidating the ceasefire in Lebanon and halting Israel’s military escalation. Necessary measures to be taken in this regard include the possibility of establishing a dedicated unit.

A WSJ article reports that the United States is collaborating with Qatar on a program that would allow Iran to use billions of dollars of frozen funds for humanitarian spending, an economic stimulus provided for in the recently signed agreement to end the war. The program, which has not yet been finalized, is designed to give Iran access to some of the approximately $100 billion frozen worldwide.

According to a statement from the Dutch Ministry of Defense, the anti-aircraft frigate De Ruyter was diverted from the Indo-Pacific region to the Strait of Hormuz, likely to join an EU-led international coalition to ensure the safe passage of merchant ships through this strategic maritime chokepoint.

At least 45 people have been executed in Iran on political charges since the beginning of the year. Human rights organizations report that espionage charges are now frequently used against political opponents. Iranian Finance Minister Seyed Ali Madanizadeh: “As far as I know, the Central Bank has initiated the necessary actions to unfreeze Iranian foreign currency assets, but I don’t know the details or the amount.”

Tasnim news agency reported that Iran traveled to Switzerland specifically to monitor the implementation of Article 13 of the agreement, as a step toward reaching a final agreement. The Iranian delegation reportedly focused its efforts, in coordination with developments on the ground, on activating Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding. “If Article 13 is not implemented, with priority given to Article 1 on Lebanon, Iran will consider its commitments reversible,” the source said. Article 13 of the Memorandum of Understanding calls for a ceasefire on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, the beginning of the lifting of the naval blockade, the unfreezing of frozen Iranian assets, and the easing of sanctions on oil, petrochemicals, and related products. Iran will not advance to the final stage of negotiations unless all these conditions are met.

And now, a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated as of 3:30 PM on June 22. The IDF killed two Palestinian militants who were throwing Molotov cocktails at the Jewish settlement of Karmei Tzur, the military press service stated. “During a targeted counterterrorism operation, soldiers identified several terrorists who were burning tires and throwing Molotov cocktails at the Karmei Tzur community, endangering lives,” the statement read. The army added that “no injuries among IDF members were reported.” “Following the burning of tires, a fire broke out in the area adjacent to the settlement. Firefighters are currently on site to put out the flames,” the press service added.

On June 20, the Israeli army received orders to cease attacks in southern Lebanon, according to N12 TV. According to the report, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz have ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to halt attacks in southern Lebanon, but not to withdraw from the occupied territories. Unless Hezbollah violates the agreement, Israel will not launch further attacks. The decision was made in coordination with US authorities.

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes since June 20, up until the ceasefire in Lebanon, has risen to 28. Images from Arab Salim, in southern Lebanon’s Iqlim al-Tuffah region, show the destruction of the region following the Israeli attacks on June 20. On June 22, the IDF demolished the remains of homes in Maroun al-Ras. An Israeli aircraft dropped five stun grenades near the Lebanese Army base, 300 meters from Israeli forces in Kfar Tebnit. Around 3:00 PM on June 22, Israeli artillery shelling targeted homes in the western sector of southern Lebanon.

An explosion occurred in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on June 21 at the Ras Lafan plant due to a technical failure. At least 54 people were injured and 18 are missing.

On June 19, 2026, the U.S. military deployed six Air Force tankers at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli was spotted off the southeastern coast of Oman.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on June 21 that: “The Strait of Hormuz will not open without Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon and the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil.” According to ship tracking data, the Strait of Hormuz appears to have effectively closed shortly before 17:00 UTC on June 20, with no transits observed since. Around 16:50 UTC, the oil tanker Starbound Explorer reversed course in Iranian waters before completing its passage and returning to the Persian Gulf. Around the same time, the container ship MSC Qingdao, departing via the US-established shipping lane through Omani waters, reversed course back into the Persian Gulf before reversing course again and finally exiting the Strait.

On the afternoon of June 22, huge oil tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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