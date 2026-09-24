ISRAELIRANWAR. Pezeshkian to the United Nations: “We will not give up.” Gvir has received 13 convictions out of 15 cases for racism. Djibouti: Houthis appear on the Red Sea route.

The United Nations General Assembly continues to focus on the most sensitive issues from the Middle East to Western Asia, Africa, and Russia and Ukraine. In the early afternoon, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech made it clear that Iran will not surrender, adding: “No nuclear weapons, no renunciation of nuclear capabilities. Peace in Western Asia will not be achieved without attention to peace in Palestine. The atomic bomb is in Israel, but the inspectors are in Iran.” We do not ask anyone’s permission to defend our country / Those who are terrorists and train terrorists call us terrorists! Terrorists have killed our scientists, our people, women, children, and innocent people who were not at fault. Terrorists and those who train terrorists call us terrorists. We have only defended ourselves. Our people are the target of attacks imposed on us. America and Israel attacked us, but our people resisted with strength. We did not attack people, but we struck the territories from which our country was attacked. We did not attack people, but we struck the territories from which our country was attacked. In Gaza, they massacred more than eighty thousand people and committed genocide with their means, yet they call others terrorists. Are we the cause of instability? Are we, who want to be independent, the cause of instability, while those who commit crimes are the architects of peace? We ask for nothing. We have found our answer and we know we need power, because a nation without power will be crushed. From We haven’t attacked any country for 200 years and have always defended ourselves; yet today they call us terrorists. This has led to our strategy of acquiring power to defend ourselves. We want energy for development, not to threaten society, and we want it to contribute to security. Our people have been on the front lines for seven months to defend themselves, to prevent those armed by America and Israel from threatening them.

We cannot allow those who attack us to move freely in the Strait of Hormuz and carry out operations against us. Expanding the conflict will not lead to the achievement of our objective, and no one can sow chaos in the countries of the region. Terrorism and occupation continue in Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip. The solution to our regional problems must be found within our region, and we do not accept it falling into the hands of outside countries. The Israeli regime possesses nuclear bombs, while international inspectors come to Iran. We have respected the memorandum of understanding and do not fear a war in which we defend ourselves. Trump called us terrorists, but we were victims of American terrorism. “Israel” killed Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and in Gaza, it killed…

And while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was preparing for his speech and posting photos of the delegation’s work, the media in Israel were presenting a counter to Minister Ben Gvir: “Between 1993 and 2007, Ben-Gvir was convicted in 13 of the 15 cases brought against him, including charges related to supporting a terrorist organization and inciting racism. Regarding the police, which he was entrusted with overseeing, he stated during the hearing dedicated to considering the petitions calling for his removal from office: ‘I have already appointed more than 1,100 officers to implement my policy.’ The government’s legal adviser has asked the Supreme Court to remove him from office; Netanyahu responded by saying that nothing will change his position, just as Ben-Gvir is pushing to secure the security ministry in the next government.”

Tony Blair, Head of the Gaza Peace Council, said: “ The authorities in Gaza will develop and strengthen in step with every Israeli withdrawal and every transfer of weapons . ” Blair: ” We will proceed with the implementation of the Gaza peace plan. The Peace Council is working to achieve lasting peace in Gaza. We now have a committee ready to manage the Gaza Strip. We are not tied to a predetermined timeline, and the transition committee will not constitute a permanent administration .” “ We are working to rebuild the Strip and allow Gaza’s children to return to school. The committee’s mission is to provide services to Gaza residents, given the scale of the destruction. The current situation in Gaza is chaotic, and different parties are providing services in a disorganized manner. Our recovery plan includes 71 programs ranging from humanitarian aid to infrastructure and security.”

Witkoff explained that there was international consensus on ending the war in Gaza.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3.30pm on 23 September. In Gaza, an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle near the Asdaa intersection in the northern al-Mawasi area (Khan Younis), killing two Palestinians and wounding three others. An Israeli strike hit an area near Aqila Street in the center of Deir al-Balah (central Gaza Strip), killing one Palestinian and wounding several others. An Israeli strike hit the area near al-Wafaa Hospital in central Gaza City, killing one Palestinian and wounding several others. Medical sources in Gaza reported one death following the September 22nd strikes north of Khan Younis (southern Gaza Strip). A woman was also killed in a strike in al-Bureij camp (central Gaza Strip).

Israeli tank fire directed at tents of displaced people east and inside Hamad City, north of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip . Commander of the International Stabilization Force in Gaza: “ We have a 24-hour operational headquarters, staffed by more than 50 international military commanders and planners .”

A security incident has been reported in the West Bank. A hit-and-run attack occurred on Highway 443, near Beit Horon (southwest of Ramallah). One soldier and a settler were seriously injured, and the attacker was killed, west of Ramallah at the Maccabim checkpoint.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that a young man was killed by IDF live fire near the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, west of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

Bombing continues unabated in southern Lebanon. Jabal Amel was hit by Israeli drones; reconnaissance drones flew over some areas of Nabatieh, particularly near Nabatieh al-Fawqa, above Ali al-Taher Hill. Airstrikes were conducted on Khiam – Al-Hammam – Komei Road. An Israeli airstrike hit the outskirts of Qantara, in the direction of Wadi al-Hujair. Five artillery shells were fired against the area between Douhat Kfarman and Debshe Hill. An Israeli drone dropped incendiary material on the Al-Shaqif Club Heights in Nabatieh, starting a fire in the area. Civil defense teams rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames.

Saudi Arabian airstrikes struck a citizen’s farm, destroying a building intended for workers inside, in the village of Al-Qashri, in the Yemeni district of Al-Munira.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “We will honor our commitments under the defense agreement with Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have attacked diplomatic facilities… They are a malevolent force in the region. Trump is evaluating several options regarding Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.” Meanwhile, Ansar Allah has reportedly launched attacks against the Saudi region of Jizan. Yemeni missiles have been launched toward Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition launched a missile attack on the Haydan district and the Maran area of Saada province.

Saudi coalition shoots down 15th Wing Loong drone in Yemen Ansar Allah has shot down a Saudi Arabian Wing Loong drone in the skies above the city of Al-Mokha, located west of Taiz province.

According to OSINT statistics, this is the 15th Wing Loong drone (Model 1 or 2, Chinese-made) shot down by Yemeni air defenses during the conflict in the country. The total number of aircraft downed in Yemen has also reached 135.

Abdulqader Al-Murtada, head of the Prisoners’ Affairs Committee of the Yemeni government (Houthi): “Last night, the Saudi regime attacked a prison in the city of Al-Hazm, where several prisoners were being held. The attack resulted in the deaths of nine people captured during recent clashes.”

Houthis advance toward Bab el-Mandeb as Djibouti watches the conflict deepen. According to *The Africa Report*, Houthi forces have advanced along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, capturing Mocha and Perim (also known as Mayyun) in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait between Yemen and Djibouti. The group has also seized islands further north, including Greater Hanish—part of an archipelago once disputed between Yemen and Eritrea in 1995—thus bringing the Yemeni conflict closer to Djibouti through one of the world’s busiest strategic sea passages.

Djibouti hosts several foreign military bases, including Camp Lemonnier, the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa. The Houthi advance comes as regional and international actors monitor security risks in the Red Sea Corridor area.

Five huge tankers loaded with crude oil have been spotted passing through the Strait of Hormuz on the Omani route, with an oil spill visible in the waters following attacks on vessels violating restrictions.

General Rezaei warns neighboring countries from Iran: “If you block Iran’s flights, your flights will be blocked.” According to the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, neighboring countries should not get involved in America’s games and adventures regarding Iranian aircraft flights. If that were to happen, we would block the flights of neighboring countries cooperating with America. In the new diplomacy, the Strait of Hormuz guarantees negotiations. The Strait of Hormuz represents our honor and our strength. The Strait of Hormuz is a tool through which the Iranian nation can achieve its rights. We have given the United States a few days to meet Iran’s conditions.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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