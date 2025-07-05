ISRAELIRANWAR. Pezeshkian meets Aliyev. High costs of blocking Iranian missiles: Here are the numbers. IDF controls 65% of Gaza

Iranian President went to Baku for ECO summit and met Aliyev, with a bright smile and a friendly hug. Azerbaijan is likely to act as an unofficial mediator with Israel.

Iran’s new Chief of Staff, General Abdolrahim Mousavi: “Israel and the United States” had planned the collapse of the Iranian system within 48 hours-a week and the balkanization of the country, but they failed and the Iranian nation emerged victorious.

In the first phase, we provided a deterrent response according to a plan.

In the second phase, we conducted a tough operation. Contrary to their predictions, the population put aside their difficulties and came together more united and cohesive. This is what forced the United States to intervene to help Netanyahu and, at his request, to push for a ceasefire to save him.

Based on the directives given by the Commander in Chief (Imam Khamenei, ed.) in his first message after the start of the imposed war, we had prepared a plan aimed at leaving the enemy penniless.

But with the cessation of hostilities, the opportunity to implement it did not arise. If another mistake is made, this plan will be executed.”

However, the Israeli daily Haaretz reveals the details of the counteroffensive to the Iranian attacks and its consequences: Huge costs of missile defense; Israel and the United States launched about 200 interceptors (Arrow/THAAD) at a cost of 5 billion shekels (about 1.35 billion dollars) in one night; the United States used 8 times more THAAD missiles in 12 days of fighting with Iran than it produced in the entire year 2025 (12 units); defense gaps; dozens of failures in the missile defense system, including undeclared damage to facilities.

Iran used cluster warheads, causing damage within a radius of 600 meters; secret damage, American experts confirmed hits to classified facilities, the total damage of which is estimated at 10 billion shekels (about 2.7 billion dollars; US logistics crisis: emergency deliveries of THAAD to Israel before the attack; 2026 Plan: 32 missiles ($13 million/unit) – stockpile replenishment will take years.

It is important to note that THAAD was not supplied to Ukraine. Spending on Patriot air defense missiles during the 12-day war is currently unknown.

Coming to the confrontation with Hamas, Saudi magazine Al-Majalla publishes the full text of the ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hamas

1. *Duration:* A 60-day ceasefire. President Trump will guarantee Israel’s commitment to the ceasefire for the entire agreed duration.

2. *Release of 10 live hostages and 18 bodies according to the following schedule:*

* *Day 1:* Release of 8 live hostages.

* *Day 7:* Return of 5 deceased hostages.

* *Day 30:* 5 dead hostages released.

* *Day 50:* 2 live hostages released.

* *Day 60:* 8 dead hostages released.

3. *Humanitarian aid:* Aid will be transferred to the Gaza Strip immediately following the Hamas ceasefire agreement. This will be done under an agreement on aid to the civilian population, which will be respected for the duration of the agreement. The agreement will include a commitment to the arrival of large amounts of aid based on need, in line with the January 19, 2025 agreement on humanitarian assistance. Aid will be distributed through agreed channels, including the United Nations and the Red Crescent.

4. *Israeli military operations:* All offensive Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip will cease once the agreement comes into effect. During the ceasefire period, air activities (military and intelligence) in the Gaza Strip will cease for 10 hours per day, or for 12 hours on days when hostage releases occur.

5. *Deployment of the Israel Defense Forces:*

a. On *Day 1*, following the release of 8 live Israeli hostages, forces will be redeployed to northern Gaza and the Netzarim Corridor, in accordance with Clause 3 on humanitarian aid and based on previously agreed maps.

b. On *Day 7*, following the transfer of 5 deceased Israeli hostages, forces will be redeployed to the southern Gaza Strip, in accordance with Clause 3 on humanitarian aid and based on previously agreed maps.

c. Technical teams will determine the final borders for redeployment under an expedited negotiation framework.

6. *Negotiations:* On *Day 1*, negotiations will open negotiations, under the patronage of the mediator guarantors, on the modalities for a permanent ceasefire, which will include:

a. Principles and terms for the release of all remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.

b. Issues related to the redeployment and withdrawal of Israeli forces and long-term security arrangements in the Gaza Strip.

c. Arrangements related to the “day after” in Gaza, which both sides may propose.

d. Declaration of a permanent ceasefire.

7. *Presidential Support:* US President Trump is serious about fulfilling the parties’ commitment to the ceasefire agreement and insists that negotiations during the temporary ceasefire, if successful, will lead to a permanent resolution of the conflict.

8. *Release of Palestinian Prisoners:* In exchange for the release of Israeli hostages, both alive and deceased, and in accordance with Clause (2) above, Israel will release a number of Palestinian prisoners to be agreed upon by the parties. The release process will take place in parallel with the release of the hostages, as provided for in Clause (2), through a previously agreed upon mechanism, without public ceremonies.

9. *Status of Hostages and Prisoners:* On *Day 10*, Hamas will provide complete information (proof of life and medical report/proof of death) on each remaining hostage. In return, Israel will provide complete information on Palestinian prisoners held in Gaza since 7 October, as well as the number of Gaza residents who died in Israeli custody. Hamas is committed to safeguarding the health, well-being and safety of the hostages during the ceasefire.

10. *Release of remaining hostages under the agreement:* Within 60 days, negotiations on the necessary arrangements for a permanent ceasefire shall be completed. Once an agreement is reached, all remaining Israeli hostages (living and deceased) included in the “List of 58” provided by Israel shall be released. If negotiations are not concluded within this period, the temporary ceasefire may be extended pursuant to Clause (11) below.

11. *The Guarantors:* The mediating guarantors (the United States, Egypt and Qatar) shall ensure the continuation of the ceasefire for 60 days and ensure thorough discussions on the arrangements for a permanent ceasefire. The guarantors shall also ensure the continuation of thorough negotiations for a further period, if necessary, in accordance with the procedures agreed upon in this framework.

12. *Special Envoy:* Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in the region to finalize the agreement and will lead the negotiating team.

13. *President Trump:* President Trump himself will personally announce the ceasefire agreement. The United States and President Trump are committed to ensuring that negotiations continue until a final agreement is reached.

And Now a Look at the Fronts.

Last week, IDF troops under the Southern Command, led by the ISA and the Intelligence Directorate, eliminated more than 100 Hamas targets, “including the Chief of the Combat Support Staff of Hamas’ military wing, Hakham Issa; a commander of the Operations Department of the Khan Yunis Brigade, Mohammed al-Sheikh; a company commander of the Zeitoun Battalion, Issa Abbas; and a company commander of the Sabra Battalion, Mohammed Jarasha,” an IDF statement read.

As part of the ground operation, the 98th Division, which resumed operations this week, and the 162nd Division conducted an offensive against Hamas’ Gaza Brigade in the northern part of the Strip.

Since the resumption of ground operations in March, the Israeli Air Force has struck over 7,500 infrastructure sites, including weapons depots, rocket launchers, underground tunnels, and terrorists from various organizations in the Gaza Strip.

In effect today, the IDF now maintains operational control over approximately 65 percent of the Gaza Strip. The IDF and ISA continue to operate in the Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

