ISRAELIRANWAR. Pezeshkian attacks IAEA double standard with Macron. IDF expands its operations in Gaza

Iranian President Pezeshkian attacks the IAEA in a phone call with Macron: “The IAEA’s double standards have created many problems for regional and global security. Macron urged Iran to return to cooperation with the agency but Pezeshkian insisted: “Why should Israel, which is not a member of the NPT, be the reference and basis of the IAEA’s reports?”

Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, a religious authority and professor of jurisprudence and principles in Qom, issued a fatwa against Trump and Netanyahu; it refers to Tel Aviv’s desire to eliminate Ayatollah Khamenei: “In the name of Allah, the Compassionate and the Merciful

Any individual or regime that threatens the Guide (Imam Khamenei) or the religious authority (Marja’iyyah) with the intent of harming the Islamic Ummah and the their system of government – ​​or, God forbid, inflict any harm on them – must be treated as those who have declared war on Muslims. Supporting or cooperating with such individuals in any way is forbidden (haram) for Muslims and Islamic countries. All Muslims in the world must respond to these enemies in a way that makes them regret their words and actions. If they endure hardship or harm on this path, they will receive – God willing – the reward of those who fight in the way of Allah”.

At the same time, the Israeli Foreign Minister said that the Golan “will remain part” of Israel in any peace agreement with Syria. He was echoed by Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich:

“Syria, which once dreamed of wiping Israel off the map, today sends us envoys to talk about normalization and peace”.

The Israeli minister says that no concessions, not even symbolic ones, will be made to the Arab states and that Israel will only accept unilateral submission to its regional hegemony.

In this regard, the US ambassador to Turkey, Thomas Barrack, said: “Peace agreements with Israel are essential for Syria and Lebanon, and the Israeli-Iranian war opens a new path for the Middle East”.

The speech of Egyptian leader Al Sisi tends towards a diplomatic solution: “We draw inspiration from the experience of peace between Egypt and Israel of the 1970s, mediated by the United States”,

Donald Trump enters the legal affairs of Benjamin Netanyahu who thanked him for the message on Truth Social, in which he criticized his trial, and declared that he and Trump “will make the Middle East great again!”. On June 30, it is learned that “Netanyahu’s hearings this week have been canceled for classified diplomatic and security reasons”.

The Israeli media then reports the alarm launched by the IDF according to which “the danger will move from the north to the eastern border with Jordan. The military believes that Iran seeks to destabilize Jordan’s security and turn it into a base to launch its operations against Israel.”

Hamas issued a statement of mourning for Iranian military and scientific leaders killed in the Israeli airstrike on Iranian soil. The movement condemned the attack as part of an ongoing campaign of organized Israeli terror aimed at silencing the Resistance and asserting control over the region.

Hamas named several figures in the Iranian military establishment: General Gholam Ali Rashid – Commander, Prophet al-Azam Headquarters; General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri – Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; General Hossein Salami – Commander in Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC); General Amir Ali Hajizadeh – Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Aerospace Force; General Mohammad Kazemi – Chief of the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Mohammad Reza Nasser Baghban (Haj Mohsen) – Representative of the Supreme Leader, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence; General Mohammad Saeed Izadi – Commander of the Palestine Quds Force Division; General Behnam Shahriyari – Head of the Weapons Transfer Unit, Quds Force; General Ali Shadmani – Commander, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters.

In its condolence message, Hamas “praised their sacrifices as a guiding light in the struggle for liberation and said that their pure blood will hasten the fall of the Zionist occupation.” The Palestinian movement also reiterated its full confidence in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continued support for the Palestinian cause.

The Israeli military issued warnings in several areas of Gaza City and Jabaliya on Monday, saying that the IDF is “conducting intensive combat operations” and that it will “extend the operation westward, up to city ​​center,” Haaretz reported.

Now a look at the military scenarios.

According to a statement from the Jenin Battalion of Saraya al-Quds: “In the early hours of this morning, fighters from the Jenin Battalion successfully detonated a pre-installed, high-yield guided explosive device of the Sijjil type. The operation targeted a Zionist military position at the Salem checkpoint, causing significant damage. It was named “Operation Martyr Commander Nour al-Din al-Baytawi,” in honor of one of the most prominent military leaders of Saraya al-Quds in the occupied West Bank.

In Northern Gaza: The IDF expanded its operations in Beit Lahiya and the outskirts of Gaza, in the Tuffah district

In Central and Southern Gaza: Israeli forces continued their operations in South Qarara, entering Khan Yunis from there. Additionally, Israeli troops advanced southeast of Abbasan al-Khadida and the outskirts of Abbasan al-Kabirah. Additionally, the IDF entered Al-Fukhkhari and Qa’al Kharaba along the Salah Al Deen road, entering Khan Yunis from the south, joining the Qizan an Najjar axis.

According to an IDF statement: “On Sunday night, several Israeli civilians set fire to and vandalized a security site containing systems that help counter terrorist attacks and maintain security in the Binyamin Regional Brigade area. The damage to the site poses a danger to the safety of civilians. The IDF condemns any act of violence against security forces and expects them to bring to justice Israeli civilians who harm security personnel engaged in the performance of their duty to protect Israeli citizens.

The IDF and all security forces will continue to focus on protecting civilians, while enforcing the law and preventing any illegal activity, wherever it occurs.”

Another statement provided further details: “This evening (Sunday), dozens of Israeli civilians gathered at the entrance to the Binyamin Regional Brigade Headquarters. The gathering turned violent, with some civilians present attacking security forces, pepper spraying them and vandalizing military vehicles. IDF, Israel Police and Israel Border Police forces responded to the scene to disperse the gathering. We are aware of a report of an injured Israeli civilian who was evacuated for medical treatment. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Police condemn any acts of violence against security forces and will take action against any attempts to harm security personnel who are carrying out their duty to protect Israeli civilians. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Police will continue to focus on protecting civilians, while enforcing the law and preventing any illegal activity, wherever it occurs.”

On Monday evening, the IAF began striking along the new routes, hitting targets in Sajaiya, Jabaliya and Gaza City.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/