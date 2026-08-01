ISRAELIRANWAR. Peace Council Publishes 12-Point Roadmap. Gaza Governed According to Palestinian Principles. Hamas Must Cease All Military Operations: Israel Monitors Ceasefire

On July 31, the Peace Council released a roadmap establishing the international framework agreed upon under President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025). The plan is divided into 12 points, which we will examine in detail.

Principle 1 states that all parties reaffirm their commitment to the plan to end the destruction in Gaza, ensure a complete Israeli military withdrawal, restore normal life, enable Palestinian governance, reconstruction, security, recovery, economic development, and rehabilitation of damaged sectors, while establishing a credible political path toward self-determination and the establishment of a Palestinian state. Official Statement of the Peace Council.

Principle 2 stipulates that Israel promptly completes all remaining commitments under the Sharm Sheikh Protocol, including the cessation of military activities under Annex 1, while Hamas and Palestinian factions cease all military operations. The principle calls for the finalization of the timetables and implementation mechanisms for Phase 2 within 14 days of approval—extendable by the International Verification Committee (CIV)—after which the NCAG will enter the Strip and assume its responsibilities, subject to certification by the CIV that both parties have fulfilled their commitments under the Roadmap prior to the implementation of Phase 2.

Principle 3 strictly conditions the transition from one phase to the next upon verified completion of commitments by the CIV—established by the Peace Council (BOP) and composed of representatives of the guarantors, the BOP, and the International Stabilization Force (ISF)—which will impose a strengthened monitoring mechanism to identify any violations by either party. Principle 4 requires Hamas and other factions to transfer all civilian governance and security functions to the fully independent NCAG without interference during the transition period provided for by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025).

Principle 5 requires the NCAG (National Council of Accountants of Palestine) to maintain institutional and public service continuity, conduct internationally supported administrative and financial auditing, protect, recover, and administer public assets, assess and fulfill legitimate obligations to suppliers, contractors, and other parties up to US$400 million within a three-year period established by the NCAG, ensure fair, lawful, and dignified treatment of public employees, preserving rights in the event of termination of employment or retirement during the transition under Palestinian law, and refer any unresolved rights, liabilities, or financial claims to a broader national process under Palestinian law.

Principle 6 requires that Gaza be governed strictly according to the principle of “One Authority, One Law, One Weapon,” in accordance with Palestinian law, relevant international standards, and principles of good governance. — Official Statement of the Peace Council.

Principle 7 establishes that newly trained police personnel must integrate into existing structures, subject to a thorough assessment of their qualifications. Unsuitable officers are offered alternative civilian roles consistent with their previous experience or legal retirement under Palestinian law, without loss of financial rights, particularly due to political affiliation. Principle 7 also requires that all weapons issued to the Palestinian National Police (NCAG) be transferred to the appropriate authority upon assuming their duties. Principle 9 establishes that the NCAG is the sole competent authority for registering personal weapons, issuing/revoking licenses, and enforcing the law, including through reintegration and social support, with the mandatory cooperation of all factions, clans, and components of Palestinian society.

Principle 8 provides that the dismantling and storage of heavy weapons, production sites, weapons depots and tunnels shall begin after the completion of the Sharm Sheikh commitments, the entry of the NCAG and the deployment of the Israel Security Forces (ISF), managed by the NCAG according to a timetable defined within 14 days of approval (extendable by the International Monitoring Committee), linked to the gradual Israeli withdrawal and dismantling of militias under Article 10, monitored by the International Monitoring Committee, supported by the ISF, with mandatory factional participation, prohibiting the transfer of weapons to Israel or non-Palestinian entities; Principle 10 calls for the dismantling of militias’ weapons without integrating their members into the security services, certified by the International Monitoring Committee, ensuring, under Articles 7-10, that only the NCAG holds, stores, or controls weapons to enable self-determination and statehood.

Principle 11 calls for the signing of a Social Peace Agreement according to Palestinian standards to end internal violence, avoiding reprisals, displays of force, military parades, and armed demonstrations; Principle 14 assigns sole responsibility for managing internal security incidents to the NCAG.

Principle 12 deploys temporary Israeli security forces to separate Israeli forces from NCAG areas, monitor ceasefire compliance, train police, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential supplies, and support the NCAG upon request in non-violent situations.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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