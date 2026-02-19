ISRAELIRANWAR. Peace Council meeting today, Vatican rejects. Israel and the United States are preparing for war with Iran. Massive US military deployment in the Middle East.

The Vatican refused to participate in the Peace Council, to which it had been invited by US President Donald Trump, said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See. In effect, rejecting the US initiative, “a position that is not a simple refusal, but a warning, a profound reflection on the role of supranational institutions and the danger of negotiated solutions that undermine the authority of the body responsible: the United Nations.” Paeseroma. According to Reuters: “A European document reveals that the European Union is evaluating the possibility of providing support to the National Committee for the Administration of the Gaza Strip.” According to Maria Zakharova, “Russia’s position on the Peace Council is being developed, also taking into account the position of its Middle Eastern partners; Russia hopes that talks with Iran will prevent the region from being drawn into a new military adventure.”

Gili Cohen’s Israeli Page: “Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar will meet with US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz before the start of the UN Security Council discussion, which is expected to focus on Israel. This discussion is taking place at the request of the British Foreign Secretary, and several foreign ministers, including the British Foreign Secretary, are expected to participate. Citizens of Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, and other countries are also expected to participate. Foreign Minister Sa’ar is participating today in the Peace Council meeting chaired by Trump, representing Israel.” Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich stated: “I will cancel the Oslo Accords during the next government term; it’s time to impose sovereignty over the West Bank.”

Although talks continue between Israel and the United States, there appears to be no prospect of an agreement. On February 18, a telephone conversation took place between the Iraqis and Grossi. It is worth remembering that during the 12-day battle, it was precisely the IAEA report that triggered the attack. In this conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister, while appreciating Grossi’s presence at the Geneva talks, emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s focus on drafting an initial and coherent framework to advance future talks. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency also positively assessed the results of yesterday’s meeting, announcing the agency’s willingness to provide support and cooperation in developing a negotiating framework. The two sides also reviewed the results of the latest round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva, discussing mechanisms and requirements for drafting a negotiating framework and exchanging views.

A US official told NBC News that the Iranian delegation “will return in the next two weeks with detailed proposals to address some of the outstanding issues in our positions.” Yet outlets such as Axios claim the United States has a 90% chance of launching a military operation in Iran in the coming weeks.

According to Channel I24: “Trump’s relationship is edging closer to a full-scale war with Iran, where the US operation will likely be a full-scale war that will last for weeks.”

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatima Mehraani: “Negotiation and defensive preparedness are two complementary strategies to protect national interests, maintain national security, and strengthen social cohesion.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “We reached an understanding in the Geneva talks, but there is still much work to be done. This doesn’t mean we’re close to an agreement, but we’re on the right track. The United States must abandon the threat of using force.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian: “We will never abandon our nuclear program for peaceful purposes.” He also stated: “The United States, Europe, and Israel don’t want us to stand still.”

According to Axios: “Netanyahu is pushing a scenario that aims for regime change in Iran in addition to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.” The newspaper, citing US sources, stated: “Trump’s advisers don’t see the use of military equipment as just a gimmick to negotiate with Iran.” “The gaps in the talks with Iran are large, and US officials are not optimistic that they can be filled.” “At this time, it seems unlikely that an agreement with Iran will be reached.” “If the US operation against Iran were to begin, it would be massive, would last for weeks and would look like an all-out war.”

According to Israel Army Radio: “There is no doubt that the movement of flights from the United States to the Middle East over the past 48 hours is unusual in terms of volume and of great importance.” Reserve General Amos Yadlin: “Israelis should think twice before leaving this weekend.” Several hospitals in Israel have received instructions to prepare for the possibility of an immediate evacuation to protected shelters. Teams have been asked to remain ready in the coming days.” Among the hospitals: Schneider

After a session with the commander of the internal front in the occupation, the Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee: “These days, there is no Israeli who does not wonder daily when war with Iran will break out. The population and the municipalities are preparing, and we in the Knesset also want the internal front to be ready for all scenarios.”

And now a look at the open scenarios in the Middle East, updated at 4:00 PM on February 18. The current composition of the US air group at Muffawak Air Base: 30 F-35A Lightning IIs (18 arrived today from the 48th Fighter Wing) and 12 from the 158th Fighter Wing); 24 F-15E Strike Eagles (12 aircraft, 48th Fighter Wing) and 12 aircraft (4th Fighter Wing); 10 A-10C Thunderbolts (23rd Fighter Wing); 6 EA-18G Growlers (US Navy). F-22 Raptor fighters from the 1st Fighter Squadron of the US Air Force recently landed at RAF Lakenheath.

For over a month, C-17 Globemaster and C-5M Super Galaxy transport aircraft have been flying from the United States to bases in Europe and within Arab countries in the Middle East, transporting personnel, equipment, logistics for squadron deployments, and, of course, air defense systems. In recent weeks, dozens of KC-135R Stratotanker refueling aircraft have been spotted arriving from Europe, and the number of these aircraft has increased since the beginning of the week. Some have arrived in Europe for readiness and preparation, while others have accompanied dozens of F-15, F-16, and F-35 stealth fighters. Since the escalation began, approximately 80 refueling aircraft have arrived in the region. In the last 24 hours, refueling aircraft have accompanied F-22 Raptors from the United States to Europe and are expected to arrive in the Middle East later this week. Also in the past 24 hours, E-3B Sentry AWACS aerial surveillance and early warning aircraft have been heading toward the region, capable of providing surveillance, command, control, and communications. The aircraft are equipped with a radar dome on the top to detect aerial targets, particularly drones and cruise missiles.

The military buildup now includes two aircraft carriers and approximately 12 warships. The Israeli government, which is pushing toward a regime change scenario in addition to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, is preparing for a war scenario within days, according to two Israeli officials.

A cemetery has been prepared in Tehran for 5,000 American soldiers who cannot be buried in Muslim cemeteries, according to the CEO of Behesht-e Zahra Tehran cemeteries. Opposition sources in Iran report that at least 40 people have been arrested in recent days in the city of Abadan, in Ilam province. Today is the second day of demonstrations in the city. Exercises continue in the Strait of Hormuz. During the exercises, the Iranian military launched its latest anti-aircraft missile, the Sayyad-3G, for the first time from the IRIS Shahid Sayyad Shirazi missile catamaran.

A Russian warship arrived in Bandar Abbas to participate in naval exercises. The Russian Navy’s helicopter carrier “Stovosky” docked in the First Maritime Area of ​​Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, to participate in joint naval maneuvers between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia. The Russian Navy’s helicopter carrier “Stovosky” entered the country’s southern waters as part of joint maritime cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, docking at the First Maritime Area base.

The IDF arrested a young man in the town of Al-Masriyah, west of Daraa. An Israeli military convoy of 20 vehicles entered the village of Sayzon, in the western Daraa countryside, and set up two checkpoints inside the village. The Syrian News Agency (SANA) reports that the IDF stormed the village of Ein Zivan, raided several homes, set up a checkpoint on the outskirts of the village, searched passersby, and obstructed traffic. These forces stormed the village of Sida Al-Jolan, in the southern countryside of Quneitra, and arrested a young man, without specifying when this occurred.

In Lebanon, the Army Command – Guidance Directorate issued the following statement: On February 18, 2026, between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m., a unit of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will detonate unexploded ordnance in the town of Blida – Marjeyoun.

On the night of February 16, 2026, a drone flew over the position of American soldiers at Hamat airport, where information indicated that it had been shot down and had fallen into a nearby sensitive area without being found. According to reports, after the incident, a group of American soldiers and officers approached the mayor of Hamat, Nicolas Ayoub, where a clash broke out between the two sides. US military personnel pointed their weapons at him, holding him responsible for the drone flight. Reports stated that the American forces were accompanied by a Lebanese Army patrol, and that several members of the army expressed displeasure with the American soldiers’ behavior and the mayor’s treatment. It was also reported that a Lebanese Army colonel visited the mayor that night to apologize for the incident. The mayor of Hamat is not affiliated with any political party, although the city was previously dominated by Syrian nationalists. Trenches online

Hospitals in Israel are preparing to declare a state of emergency if necessary.

IDF artillery targets homes in the city of Rafah. Israeli artillery shelling of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis. One dead.

IDF Radio: “Preliminary details on the incident in Khan Younis in which a fighter from the Paratrooper Reconnaissance Unit was killed: The report concerns a friendly fire incident that occurred in the “Yellow Line” areas. Two units of the Paratrooper Brigade went out to conduct routine operations on the Yellow Line, including combing and clearing buildings. During the night, around 2:00 a.m., one of the units mistakenly identified the other as an enemy. Fire was opened, and one of the fighters was seriously injured as a result of the gunfire. Medical evacuation to the scene was requested, and during the evacuation, the soldier’s death was announced before he arrived at the hospital.”

The IDF arrested the young Jerusalem resident Muhammad Musa Ouda inside the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The IDF stormed the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. A young man was arrested during the assault on the village of Kufr, north of Ramallah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

