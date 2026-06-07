ISRAELIRANWAR. Peace agreements broken, forgotten, or unsigned: daily life in the Middle East and West Asia

Peace in the Middle East and Central Asia doesn’t seem to be around the corner. At least not from the statements of the leaders involved and recent findings by the international media. For example, according to CNN: “Israel secretly deployed its military and intelligence special forces to the Republic of Azerbaijan during the war with Iran. This move is part of Israel’s efforts to establish a covert network of bases and operational positions throughout the Middle East (West Asia) to facilitate operations against Iran.”

Sources close to the Islamic resistance have consistently spoken of a Mossad base in Azerbaijan, ever since the helicopter crash that led to the death of then-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. No one has ever confirmed or denied the news.

In one of his many statements, Donald Trump explained, to the annoyance of the Iranians, that his administration considered sending troops to capture Iranian uranium, but ultimately rejected the idea because it was too risky and could cause casualties among American personnel, drawing comparisons to Carter’s failed hostage rescue mission.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed the issue of the United Arab Emirates, which recently called for a severe response against Iran for its attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain: “We have evidence that the United States and the Israeli regime used the UAE’s airspace and territory against us during the recent war. We have documents proving the UAE’s direct participation in some military operations against Iran. The main reason for the deterioration of our relations with the UAE is the Israeli factor and the UAE’s close political, commercial, and economic ties with Tel Aviv. If the UAE had adopted a different policy, like other Persian Gulf states, we could have had much better relations with them.”

Following these statements, an explosion was reported on Das Island in the United Arab Emirates; it appears the attack was targeted. Das Island is one of the UAE’s most important hubs for the export of liquefied natural gas. The fire lasted approximately 12 hours, meaning the incident, explosion, or possible attack occurred during the day, not at night.

Iran also reiterated the importance of including Lebanon in the peace agreements: “If the enemy had only moved toward Dahieh, all our missiles were ready, we would have turned the occupied northern territories into a hell for Israel many times greater than the 40-day war.”

Returning to the Lebanese issue, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected the negotiations, calling them “absurd and humiliating” for Lebanon. If the primary objective of the negotiations is to disarm the resistance as a precondition for any agreement, this means destroying Lebanon’s strength and posing an existential threat to the annihilation of its resilient people. This is a declaration of destruction and instability in Lebanon and an incitement to sectarian strife among the Lebanese for the benefit of Israel. Israel aims to achieve its goals through politics, not war. We have not given anyone a promise to stop the resistance. As long as the occupation exists, the resistance will continue. We thank Iran for helping us reclaim our land. As long as our countries are unsafe, bombed and destroyed, and our people are killed, the settlements will never be safe. We will continue to resist and stand firm.

The Israeli settlers living in northern Israel are on the same wavelength, but on the opposite side of the fence. The Jewish daily Maariv writes: “The Chief of Staff: If an agreement must be reached, it is best to do so as soon as possible. The leaders of the northern border towns, living under fire during the ceasefire, met with General Eyal Zamir, who stated that even if more territory in Lebanon were occupied and more infrastructure destroyed, the results after two months would not be substantially different. The Israeli army continues the large-scale destruction of Hezbollah’s infrastructure and intends to insist that the area up to the Litani River remain demilitarized.”

Vladimir Putin has also recently intervened in other peace agreements, those between Israel and HamAs on Palestine: “Currently, against the backdrop of the ongoing events in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, we have forgotten about the tragedy of Palestine, but it is still present. Russia believes that the fundamental solution to this problem is the creation of a Palestinian state.”

Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich disagrees with Putin’s invitation to millions of Jewish settlers to move to the West Bank. “Kill the idea of ​​a Palestinian state.” “I see a Jewish settler. I kiss his feet.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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