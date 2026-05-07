ISRAELIRANWAR. Operation Project Freedom fails, suspended by Trump at Pakistan’s request. Traffic in Hormuz is nonexistent. Lebanon: 12 cities destroyed. West Bank: forced displacement.

The US press claims a US-Iran agreement is close. Meanwhile, Trump has spent Operation Project Freedom at Pakistan’s request. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif: “I am grateful to President Trump for suspending Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz at the request of Pakistan and other fraternal countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.”

Regarding Saudi Arabia, a US senator said: “Normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel is now within reach.”

Pentagon Secretary Pete Hgseth did not deny the United States’ possession of kamikaze dolphins. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that “the US Operation ‘Epic Fury’ against Iran has concluded,” Rubio announced. He added that the United States has completed this phase and is transitioning to Project Freedom, contradicting Trump’s words. “Its goal is to ensure the safe passage of thousands of merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” the department stated.

Israel will transfer aviation kerosene to Germany in connection with the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. This initiative was agreed upon by Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar at the request of the German Ministry of Energy. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure received a request for German assistance in the supply of kerosene and natural gas in recent days, and Minister Eli Cohen instructed the relevant specialists to work towards a positive response. Following an inspection by the Fuel Directorate of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, it was determined that there is surplus production that could be exported. Export options will be evaluated taking into account the current security situation.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that the first of six new Boeing KC-46 tanker aircraft ordered by Israel has completed its first test flight in the United States. The KC-46s are intended to replace the Israeli Air Force’s current fleet of aging Boeing 707 tankers, which played a key role in Israel’s wars against Iran. The ministry states that the flying tankers will be “equipped with Israeli systems and adapted to the Air Force’s operational requirements, allowing them to increase their range and maintain air superiority on all fronts.” It is unclear when the first aircraft will be delivered.

Major General Tomer Bar, outgoing commander of the Israeli Air Force, stated that Israel will retain the ability to act independently against Iran after the joint war with the United States against the Islamic Republic. “We fought Iran side by side with the world’s leading superpower, in cooperation and with unprecedented operational results,” he said. “We shared the most confidential information, worked together on plans, and flew together: two air forces that represent a formidable and unified force,” Bar continued. He stated that the Israeli Air Force “will retain this capability, but we will not give up our ability to operate independently.” “Even at this very moment, we are on high alert and anticipate any development, both defensively and offensively,” Bar added.

According to Press TV, Israel issued death threats to Gaza flotilla activists after their arrest. Lawyers for two arrested Gaza flotilla activists say Israeli soldiers have made death threats against them.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has instructed the High Commission for Aid to immediately provide housing subsidies to families forced to abandon their homes in the Sunni center of Beirut and in Ain Saadeh (Christian) following the Israeli attacks. However, the Commission does not recognize the damage caused by the same attacks to buildings in the southern suburbs (Dahyeh), and therefore no subsidies will be provided.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the launch of drones from Ethiopia against Sudan, stated: “Sudan’s neighboring countries must prevent the use of their territories as launching bases for attacks against Sudan.”

Muhammad Farah, a member of the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah, criticizes the Kingdom: “Saudi Arabia imposes taxes on the Kaaba and does not want Iran to impose taxes on the Strait of Hormuz.”

On the evening of May 5, Iranian authorities announced today the creation of the “Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf Authority”, responsible for issuing licenses of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as part of Iran’s intention to manage navigation in the strait.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Bagheri on negotiations with the United States: “We have received a response from the United States via Pakistan. I prefer not to go into the details of the issues raised at this time, as they are still being assessed. But it can be assumed that the United States’ habit of making excessive demands and unfounded claims is not something they can easily abandon.”

Iranian state media claims that US demands for an end to the conflict are “impossible.” Iran has separated the issues, and the negotiations do not include the nuclear issue.

Bagheri also stated that media reports that Iran has agreed to suspend uranium enrichment for 15 years or to transfer enriched uranium abroad are incorrect. Iranian Oil Minister: “The damaged oil facilities will be restored as soon as possible, and work is progressing at an adequate pace.”

On Wednesday, leading a high-level diplomatic delegation, Araghchi met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss strategic cooperation and regional stability.

Addressing regional tensions, Araghchi condemned US and Israeli aggression during the recent 40-day conflict, praising Beijing’s principled stance against violating the UN Charter.

He expressed hope that China’s incoming presidency of the UN Security Council will curb violations of international law. Araghchi also briefed his Chinese counterpart on diplomatic efforts to end the imposed war, including Pakistan-brokered negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The two top diplomats also reviewed the Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on economic and trade ties. Araghchi expressed confidence that the bilateral partnership will be strengthened in the current global environment.

Araghchi described China as a close friend and strategic partner, emphasizing Tehran’s commitment to elevating relations based on mutual trust.

For his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister praised Iran’s responsible approach and its efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

He reiterated China’s firm support for Iran’s territorial integrity and national security, stating that Beijing opposes the use of force and the illegal war that has caused widespread damage in the region.

Wang also emphasized the importance of President Xi Jinping’s four-point plan as a roadmap for immediate and lasting peace.

The meeting concluded with the two ministers agreeing to continue high-level consultations and accelerate the implementation of existing bilateral agreements.

And now a look at the military scenarios open in the Middle East and Western Asia: updated at 2:00 PM on May 6. Israeli forces raided a home belonging to a Palestinian family in Masafer Yatta, in the southern West Bank, forcing their evacuation. Occupation forces are attacking the towns of Kafr Ain and Qarawat Bani Zeid in the Ramallah district.

From Lebanon, UNHCR says there have been over 380 deaths in Lebanon since the beginning of the ceasefire with Israel. 428 housing units were destroyed in the first three days, over 50 damaged. Lebanese sources report that IDF forces are using heavy equipment (including D-9 armored bulldozers) to open gaps and widen access roads from the village of Deir Sarian towards Zutar al-Sharqiya. Hezbollah claims to have launched two FPV drones against the D-9s in the area.

Hezbollah fired several rockets at Israeli troops stationed in southern Lebanon in two separate incidents. The IDF says the rockets landed near the troops but caused no injuries. Hezbollah drone attack targeted three Israeli soldiers.

A settler targeted a building in Zelaya, western Bekaa, where the mayor and his family were staying. On the morning of May 6, a wave of displacements from the towns of Al-Kousayrieh, Al-Ghassanieh, and Ansariyeh in the Saida district followed the Israeli threat. Twelve towns north of the Litani River are evacuated following Israeli threats of mass extermination.

In the early afternoon, Israeli aircraft launch a series of raids on the town of Al-Rihan in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region of Karrar. Hezbollah responded by hitting a gathering of enemy vehicles and soldiers near the swimming pool in the city of Naqoura with a swarm of attack drones.

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: “Iran-backed militias continue to plan attacks against U.S. targets and interests in Iraq. Iraqi airspace remains a potential threat from missiles and drones. We warn U.S. citizens not to travel to Iraq… Do not travel under any circumstances. Leave immediately if you are there.”

The U.S. State Department is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on Akram al-Kaabi, Secretary General of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba in Iraq.

The United Arab Emirates announced that it was also attacked by missiles and drones from Iran on May 5 after 4:00 PM. However, the UAE Ministry of Defense later clarified: “The noises heard in several areas are the result of missiles and drones launched by air defenses.” According to the Emirates: “Iran is currently intensively bombarding the United Arab Emirates with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.”

According to ABC News, three US Navy destroyers are in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz, according to American sources. The report states that the three destroyers operate as part of the Project Freedom defense system. They are the Truxtun, the Mason, and the Rafael Peralta. The New York Times, however, stated: “According to Kepler data, no ships had passed through the Strait of Hormuz as of the early hours of Tuesday evening.”

Bloomberg, citing maritime traffic data, reported on May 6 that “ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is virtually nonexistent.”

A British shipping company reported that a merchant ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. CBS report: “Several Filipino crew members were injured yesterday when an Iranian cruise missile struck a French vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Revolutionary Guards Navy warns all vessels intending to pass through the Strait: “We warn that the only safe route through the Strait of Hormuz is the corridor previously designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Any deviation of vessels to other routes will be considered dangerous and will be met with a firm response from the Revolutionary Guards Navy.”

A micro-drone was intercepted near the islands of Hormuz and Qeshm by Iranian defense systems and subsequently shot down in the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya denies targeting the UAE: “Iran has not carried out any missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days, so we deny the UAE’s reports of attacks against their country. If any action had been taken, we would have announced it decisively and clearly. The UAE must not become a haven for Americans and Zionists, with their military forces and equipment. Unfortunately, today the UAE has become a major American and Zionist base. We warn the UAE: if any action is taken against Iran from UAE territory, we will deliver a crushing and deplorable response.”

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Navy Command Center: “We thank the commanders and shipowners of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman for abiding by Iranian regulations on the Strait of Hormuz and for contributing to regional maritime security. With the aggressor’s threats neutralized and the new protocols in place, safe and stable passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured.”

On May 6, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards conducted air defense exercises in Sanandaj, western Iran.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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