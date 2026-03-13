ISRAELIRANWAR. Operation Al-Asf Al-Ma’kul: Hezbollah declares war on Israel. Khamenei: “Let’s overcome our disagreements and remain united.” “We will avenge the girls killed in Minab.”

Three Iraqi Arabs have been arrested in connection with the attack on the US Embassy in Oslo. The Pentagon has refused to confirm or deny whether artificial intelligence played a role in the bombing of a girls’ school. It has estimated the damage caused by the IRGC attacks on the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain at $200 million, according to the New York Times. Following the attacks on the US base at Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, “at least six buildings or structures” associated with satellite communications infrastructure may have been destroyed or damaged, the newspaper reports, citing satellite images.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the priority now is to ensure the continuous flow of energy worldwide. She emphasized that efforts will focus on keeping sea lanes open, especially in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded that the Strait is under its complete control. No ships will pass through.

The United States has requested that Bucharest deploy additional forces to an air base in eastern Iran for further participation in the Middle East conflict. Iran had previously declared its readiness to strike any country whose territory launches attacks or whose airspace is used for attacks on Iranian territory.

Turkish television broadcast footage of a battery of Bundeswehr Patriot air defense systems being transported to the southern city of Malatya, coinciding with missile launches from Iran. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Iran: “Attempts are being made to bring separatist scenarios back to the agenda for Iran. These efforts aim to provoke a civil war in Iran and fuel conflicts along ethnic or religious fault lines. We firmly oppose any plan that seeks to fuel such divisions. We are already warning those who wish to drag the region into these types of reckless adventures: no one should harbor such illusions. We cannot allow a misstep.”

Oman, Egypt, and Turkey are attempting to initiate dialogue between Tehran and Washington. US sources report: “Trump is beginning to seek a ‘way out of the war,’ but the war is not expected to end anytime soon.”

Israel gives the green light to the ground operation in Lebanon: “We have instructed the IDF to prepare for an expansion of operations in Lebanon,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said. IDF Major General Itai Ofir ordered the dismissal of the charges against five reservists accused of abusing a Palestinian prisoner at the Sde Teiman detention center in 2024.

German Foreign Minister Wadephul became the first European foreign minister to visit Israel since the start of the operation against Iran. “No one is interested in chaos, civil war, or the collapse of Iran. The consequences will be significant, and we will also feel them in Europe,” Wadephul said during the visit. Johann Wadephul insists on the need to preserve Iran’s territorial integrity. At the same time, the minister agrees that Iran’s nuclear and missile programs must be dismantled and that Iran must stop supporting proxy groups in the Middle East.

Oren Hazan, a member of the Israeli Knesset, told i24NEWS that Hezbollah may have declared war on “Israel” for the first time, and that the name chosen for the operation indicates this. He added that what was seen today could become the daily pattern of attacks we could witness from now on. Hezbollah’s operation was named “العصف المأكول” (Al-Asf Al-Ma’kul), translated into English as “Eaten Straw,” a reference to a verse from the Qur’an in Surah Al-Fil. The phrase symbolizes total destruction and humiliation, alluding to how Abraham’s army was left shattered and scattered.

Hezbollah resistance fighters prepare a public message to their Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qasem. Hezbollah resistance fighters promise to continue on this path, vowing to support their leadership until the end.

Member of the Iranian nuclear negotiating team, Marandi to the Israeli-American coalition: “If they want to destroy Iran’s key infrastructure, it is possible. But then Iran will destroy all key infrastructure in this region.” “The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed,” declared Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. In his seven-point speech on March 12, outlining the strategy for future events in the region, he stated: “Iran believes in friendship with its neighbors and only strikes at the US bases Tunisians in these countries. Iran calls on its neighbors to close American bases,” the country’s Supreme Leader added.

Khamenei: “In any case, we will demand compensation from the enemy, and if it refuses, we will seize property to the extent we deem necessary, and if this is not possible, we will destroy it to the same extent.” The data center of Iran’s largest bank, Sepah, responsible for the salaries of Iranian military personnel and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was damaged. Iran says Switzerland has closed its embassy in Tehran, but will keep the channel of communication between Iran and the United States open.

Among the key points of the speech: “The unity among individuals and groups of the nation, which usually manifests itself especially in difficult times, must not be compromised. This goal will be achieved by ignoring points of disagreement.” And again: “The revenge we intend is not only linked to the martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution; Rather, every member of the nation martyred by the enemy is an independent subject for the cause of revenge. Of course, this revenge has only been achieved to a limited extent so far, but until it is fully realized, this case will stand above others, and we must be especially sensitive about the blood of our children. Therefore, the crime deliberately committed by the enemy regarding the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab and other similar cases has a special status in this investigation.”

An American F-16 fighter jet was spotted today over Chabahar, an Iranian port city in Balochistan, located near Gwadar, Pakistan. Iran’s internet shutdown has entered its 13th day, lasting more than 288 hours.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “Iran’s national infrastructure is under attack. This time, a branch of my country’s oldest bank was bombed while it was full of employees. They were working hard to ensure Iranians had food on the table before the New Year. Our powerful Armed Forces will exact appropriate punishment for this crime.”

Mohsen Rezaee: “I warn Trump and Netanyahu to stop attacking residential areas in Iran / If attacks on residential areas in Iran continue, we will retaliate.” Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament: “Any aggression against the soil of the Iranian islands will break all restraints.” Finally, Ali Larijani threatens to cut off electricity throughout the region “in less than half an hour” if Trump attacks Tehran’s power grid. “And darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down US soldiers running for safety.”

“Russia confirms Iran’s right to self-defense and calls on the United States and Israel to stop the aggression,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “Russia will continue to take steps to quickly end this confrontation in West Asia,” the spokeswoman concluded.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, which ended at 3:30 PM on March 12. The United States is rapidly exhausting its limited stockpile of advanced munitions (TLAM, PAC-3, JASSM), but replenishing them will take years and cost billions of dollars, US sources said. US authorities are aware that Persian Gulf countries are facing a shortage of interceptor missiles and are forced to choose which targets to shoot down and which not, but they are in no rush to resolve this problem, CBS News confirmed. Previously, Middle East Eye reported that the United States was rejecting requests from some Persian Gulf countries to provide weapons and ammunition to repel Iranian attacks. The United States is responsible for the attack on an elementary school in Minab, Iran, the New York Times reports, citing preliminary investigations.

Israel targeted Gaza on the night of March 12. From 6:40 PM until 11:00 PM, rocket fire toward Israel from Iran. Israel’s Iron Dome launched dozens of interceptor missiles (Tamir) against the Iranian missiles. Iran and Hezbollah launched a coordinated salvo of missiles against Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces’ Interior Ministry Command announced the cancellation of evacuations for residents of northern Israel following rocket attacks by Hezbollah and an Iranian missile attack. The Interior Ministry Command ordered civilians in the north to remain near air raid shelters during an attack and to enter them if sirens sound in their area.

At approximately 11:00 PM on the 11th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated in a statement: “We conducted a joint operation with Hezbollah against Israel.” A senior Israeli defense official stated, following yesterday’s massive Hezbollah rocket attack in northern Israel: “They left us no choice: this campaign must extend to Lebanon. We have no one to negotiate with on the other side. We are considering hitting infrastructure associated with the Lebanese government. Iran asked, Hezbollah accepted, and now we must intensify our response on multiple levels.”

Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets, triggering Iron Dome to unleash nearly 50 Tamir missiles, according to Israeli media. The timing of the Iranian and Hezbollah missile launches was coordinated by both sides, Israeli Channel 12 confirmed. Northern Israel was hit. Iran is using Khorramshahr. Most of the launches have been confirmed as intercepted. Hezbollah’s primary objective is clearly the exhaustion of Israeli air defenses. It has triggered a war of attrition.

At first light on March 12, Hezbollah launched long-range launches toward downtown Tel Aviv, while IRGC launches were launched simultaneously. Karmiel and Jerusalem were hit. Intercepted rockets were hit in Haifa. A rocket launched from Lebanon fell in Netanya.

Hezbollah: “We targeted the Beit Lid base (a military base that hosts training camps for the Nahal Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade) with a salvo of precision missiles.” Iranian ballistic missiles are on their way to Eilat for the first time since the war began.

As of 6:00 AM, launches from Iran and Lebanon were recorded toward: Palestine, the Haifa area, Zakhron Yaakov, south of Haifa, and Tiberias. According to Lebanese sources, no confirmation was given from Israel: “An Iranian missile directly hit “Herzliya.” Two buildings in Beersheba were evacuated following the destruction caused by an Iranian missile that fell in the area, Israeli sources said.

Iranian targets: “the control tower, the runway, and the hangars of Israel’s “Palmahim” and “Ovda” air bases, and the “Shin Bet” headquarters.” Use of attack drones. And again: “The “Palmahim” air base, near Tel Aviv, is Israel’s satellite launch and missile testing center and hosts missile defense systems such as the David’s Sling and Hermes 900 drones.” No confirmation of Israeli sources. Remember, there is censorship for Israeli media regarding the Iranian attacks. Joint Iran-Hezbollah attacks repeated at 2:00 PM.

Explosions at a US base in Jordan overnight

Hezbollah announced that in the past 24 hours it has carried out 38 separate operations against Israeli positions. IDF spokesman: After assessing the situation, the Chief of Staff ordered the reinforcement of the Northern Command sector and the transfer of the Golani Brigade battle group from Southern Command to operate in the Northern Command sector. The Lebanese Hezbollah movement has fired more than 100 rockets at Israel, with preliminary casualties reported, according to local media. The Times of Israel notes that this is Hezbollah’s largest attack since the start of the current conflict. Air raid sirens are sounding in the cities of Kiryat Shmona and Haifa, in northern Israel, in the Golan Heights region.

Israeli attacks on civilian areas in southern Lebanon began at 6:00 PM on March 11. Eight people were killed in southern Lebanon (Tibneen village) following recent Israeli airstrikes. CNN reports: “Israel is preparing for a ‘significant escalation’ of missile attacks by Iran and Hezbollah.” Intense Israeli airstrikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut were reported on the night of March 11. Dozens were killed and injured following an Israeli attack on the Rmeileh Al-Bayda neighborhood in Beirut, where displaced people are also living.

The Coordination Committee of the Iraqi Resistance warns. The Syrian government: “Any hostile move against Lebanon by a Zionist-American enemy will be considered a declaration of war against the entire Axis of Resistance.” “If you violate Lebanese sovereignty, we will turn your land into an open battlefield.” In Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian militia, has joined forces with the Muslim Brotherhood against the United States and Israel, thus also predicting the return of al-Qaeda in Iraq.

On the night of March 11-12, two foreign oil tankers carrying Iraqi engine oil were attacked in Iraqi territorial waters, causing a fire in the Persian Gulf, according to an Iraqi port official. Iraqi authorities have so far evacuated 25 crew members from the vessels. The vessels were 22 miles from the Iraqi port of Al-Faw. They were reportedly hit by Iranian suicide boats. One of the two tankers belongs to the STS company and is named Helsto Gutenden.

Americans launched an attack in Kirkuk against pro-Iranian militias. The 15th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces was targeted, along with the headquarters of the 19th Brigade of the 2nd Popular Protection Regiment in Al-Akash, Iraq. Al-Azadi Hospital in Kirkuk is urging citizens to donate blood for members of the Popular Mobilization Forces injured following the Israeli-American attack on Kirkuk.

An oil field in Basra has been targeted. According to Iraqi media reports, a suicide drone attack targeted the “Majnoon” oil field in Basra province.

A drone crash was recorded near the Divan Hotel, where US troops are based in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan. The Iraqi resistance is being targeted. This afternoon, US bases in Erbil were again targeted. The US Victoria base at Baghdad International Airport and the Harir base at Erbil Airport were also targeted with drones. A drone struck Saad Abdullah Hall in central Erbil, which hosts meetings of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Council of Ministers and the office of Masrour Barzani.

Reports of Iranian missiles fired at Kuwaiti energy infrastructure, most likely a port hosting cargo fleets. Iranian missile and drone attacks targeted US targets in Kuwait. A drone strike targeted a building housing US forces in Kuwait.

A drone strike targeted the diplomatic quarter in Saudi Arabia, which houses US occupation army officers. An explosion in Riyadh near the US embassy, ​​and a second drone targeted the Shaybah camp in Saudi Arabia.

Iranians launched an attack on Bahrain on the night of March 12, with a fire breaking out in a building in the Bahraini capital, Manama. Fires continue to rage at oil depots in the city of Muharraq. According to pro-Iranian rebels, “The sparks of the Bahraini uprising have been ignited.” “Several senior Bahraini officials have fled the country.” No confirmation has been given. Explosions rock a US base in Bahrain.

Qatar has not allowed the United States to use its territory to attack Iran, the Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

On the morning of March 12, explosions were heard in downtown Dubai, AFP reported. “After the explosions, plumes of smoke were visible over a residential area.” An Iranian drone directly struck a skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A missile attack hits Abu Dhabi; American Patriots attempted to intercept it, and explosions are heard.

Iran bombed the port of Salalah in Oman using drones. On the afternoon of March 12, a fire broke out at an oil terminal in Salalah, Oman, caused by an Iranian drone attack. A persistent column of smoke approximately 60 kilometers long is visible in the area of ​​the fire. A cloud of smoke covering over 8,000 square kilometers of land and sea to the west is also visible.

The United States Navy has rejected requests from the oil industry almost daily and maritime escorts through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing campaign to strike Iran, saying the risk of attack is currently too high, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

The Chinese bulk carrier Heilan Journey was suddenly forced to change course near the Strait of Hormuz after nearby vessels were hit by Iranian weapons. British maritime authority: “Reports of an incident 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates.” A Japanese-flagged container ship, the Safesea Vishnu, was targeted, located about 60 miles southwest of the Strait of Hormuz. The Joint Maritime Information Centre: At least 19 ships were damaged during the war, including 16 in the Persian Gulf and surrounding areas. The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said a fire broke out on one of its ships after it was hit by shrapnel in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian Red Crescent: “The US military and Israel have hit 20,000 non-military targets in Iran, including 17,353 residential buildings.” Some 24 hospitals and numerous healthcare facilities were damaged. 18 ambulances and the only marine ambulance on the island of Hormuz were attacked. Iranian media once again claimed responsibility for downing an F-15 fighter jet.

Opposition sources in Iran report that Israel attacked an oil depot near Qom today, despite US requests not to attack energy infrastructure. Satellite imagery from Vantor has now confirmed earlier reports of a “massive airstrike” on Khatami Air Base (8th Tactical Air Base), located northeast of Isfahan, Iran, following attacks on the base by the Israeli Air Force last week.

According to pre- and post-attack images, approximately ten Iranian Air Force aircraft were attacked and destroyed, including several F-14 Tomcats and other fighter/attack aircraft, as well as several hardened air raid shelters that were penetrated and destroyed by Israeli and/or U.S. Air Force bunker buster bombs.

Iran showed underground tunnels completely filled with high-speed unmanned craft, anti-ship missiles, and naval mines. Images of the strikes on Talgan 2, near the Parchin military complex, show the destruction after the attacks.

Iran had parked buses on the runway at Mehrabad Airport to prevent the United States and Israel from landing troops. This is shown in satellite imagery.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down an Elbit Hermes 900/MQ-9 Reaper drone over the city of Kerman. The IRGC reportedly used a Ghaem-118 surface-to-air missile system to shoot down the drone.

Iran may use a new type of missile in retaliatory strikes in the coming days, said General Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces). “We have underwater-launched missiles with a speed of 100 meters per second. We could use them in the coming days,” he told Iranian state broadcaster. Iran will consider all Middle Eastern ports legitimate targets if Iranian ports face a threat, the Islamic Republic’s armed forces said.

“The security and national sovereignty of Oman are respected.” Khatam al-Anbiya (Iranian Army) of Iran: “The security and national sovereignty of Oman are respected by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Rosatom: “This is not the time to abandon the Bushehr nuclear power plant.” Alexey Likhachov, head of Rosatom: “The project for the construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant remains a priority for Rosatom. It is definitely not the time to leave.”

A Sri Lankan court has ordered the transfer of 84 bodies of Iranian sailors killed in the sinking of the Iranian frigate Dena to the Iranian embassy in Colombo.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/