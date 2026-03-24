ISRAELIRANWAR. No truce. Mojtaba Khamenei is alive. Smotrich: We want 55% of Lebanon. Hezbollah uses drones for airstrikes.

As Trump announced a five-day pause in attacks on Iran, Iranian media outlets refuted Trump’s words in every possible way. The Iranian news agency Fars News: “There are no direct or indirect negotiations with Trump. He backed down after hearing our threats.”

Meanwhile, Trump has demanded $5 trillion from the Persian Gulf countries to continue the war against Iran and $2.5 trillion to end it.

The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on senior Iranian officials. It should be noted that Iranian sources reported in recent days that up to seven deputies for each institutional representative have been appointed to ensure the full functioning of the government, army, navy, air force, intelligence services, and paramilitary militias.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking on Fox News on March 22, supported a ground invasion of the Iranian island of Kharg: “We have two Marine expeditionary units headed for that island. We conducted an operation on Iwo Jima. We can do it. I always count on the Marines.” Washington Post: “A contingent of 4,500 U.S. sailors and Marines is headed to West Asia, including a battalion of landing infantry supported by helicopters, F-35 fighters, and armored landing vehicles. The Pentagon has also accelerated the deployment of a similar unit, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, from San Diego, defense officials said last week. “Those Marines aren’t here to make a good impression,” an Israeli official said.

The U.S. Department of Defense is starting to use Palantir’s Maven artificial intelligence system in all military units, making the weapons guidance technology a central element of future operations.

U.S. intelligence agencies have admitted they see no signs of an imminent collapse of the Iranian government, Axios reports. Its officials want more information on Mojtaba Khamenei, including his health.

The Telegraph: “Former military leaders have said Britain is defenseless. against a potential Iranian long-range missile attack.” The UK’s only line of defense against ballistic missile attacks is its six Type 45-class destroyers. Each destroyer can carry up to 48 missiles. However, most of the Type 45 fleet is in port and unloaded, meaning they would be ineffective against an immediate missile attack. One of these, a Dragon, has received its ammunition but has been sent to the eastern Mediterranean to protect the British Akrotiri air base in Cyprus, which was attacked by a kamikaze drone earlier this month.

According to a graphic released by the Israel Defense Forces showing the estimated range of Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal following the attempted attack on the joint Anglo-American military base on Diego Garcia, almost all of Europe, including parts of the UK, is now within range of Iranian missiles.

British Cabinet Secretary Steve Reed has stated, however, that London currently has no information whether Iran is preparing missile attacks against Europe or possesses such capabilities, Reuters reports. “There is not a single assessment that supports this claim,” Reed noted.

The British Navy nuclear submarine HMS Anson has arrived in the Arabian Sea, the Daily Mail reports, citing military sources. According to their information, the submarine left the port of Perth on March 6 and has already taken up position in the northern Arabian Sea.

G7 leaders have called for an “immediate and unconditional” cessation of attacks against Iran. Belgium will support the mission in the Strait of Hormuz, provided there is a ceasefire and an international mandate.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Zamir spoke with three unidentified chiefs of staff of the Persian Gulf states, who were provided with information on the motives and timing of the operation. Axios: Mossad and CIA intelligence confirms that Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive.

On March 21, the IDF confirmed: “An Iranian missile with a 450-kg warhead hit Arad; two interception attempts failed.” “There was a chain of failures, not necessarily due to the actions of the operator or the person responsible. This is not a systemic failure.”

Saudi Arabia expelled the Iranian military attaché and four other Iranian diplomats from its territory.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi reiterated: “Whatever your opinion of Iran, this war is not their fault. It is already causing widespread economic problems, and I fear the situation will worsen further if the war continues.”

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains difficult. The Turkish Foreign Minister has discussed measures to end the war with the Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers, American officials, and the European Union foreign minister. Iran has begun disrupting sailors’ radio communications in the Persian Gulf by interfering with GPS systems.

Fitch Ratings: “If the Strait of Hormuz were to remain closed for six months, the average oil price could reach $120 a barrel.” Warlord: The Australian Competition Authority, the ACCC, has granted urgent temporary approval to major fuel suppliers to coordinate supply chain management in response to disruptions caused by the conflict in the Middle East. Australia imports the majority of its petroleum products, many of which historically transit through disruption-prone routes in the Persian Gulf. This decision places Australia, along with Japan and South Korea, among the world’s democracies. Indo-Pacific countries are now facing an energy crisis. Japan is negotiating with Trump to send ships to guard the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Japan reached an agreement with Iran to allow Japanese oil tankers to transit the strategic point. Tokyo agreed to pay Iran in Chinese yuan in exchange for free passage for its ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Gas exports from Iran to Iraq have resumed. A spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said that gas supplies from Iran to the country have resumed at a rate of 5 million cubic meters per day.

More than 20 days after the start of the war, Tehran continues to export oil through the Strait of Hormuz. At approximately 1.5 million barrels per day and assuming a price of $85 per barrel, this represents approximately $2.5 billion in profits since the start of the war. Iranian and international sources have confirmed that Iran would receive $2 million per vessel in exchange for the safe passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran is ready to cooperate with the International Maritime Organization to ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports, citing Ali Mousavi, the Islamic Republic’s representative to the organization. According to him, the Strait is open to all vessels except those associated with “Iran’s enemies.” Mousavi added that Israeli and US attacks are the cause of the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The economic damage to Iran from the US-Israeli attacks is currently incalculable. It is known that the United States and Israel have destroyed 67,414 homes in Iran; 9,218 commercial units; and 236 health centers. In addition, port infrastructure, military bases, and Basij headquarters. Mojtaba Khamenei, in a written speech broadcast live, stated: “The enemy thought they could overthrow the regime in two days. Our government remains in power. Our government is demonstrating the country’s strength.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry: “We reject US President Donald Trump’s statements regarding the ongoing negotiations between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates its position, rejecting any type of negotiation before achieving Iran’s objectives arising from the war.” And again, the Iranian Defense Council: “The only way for countries not involved in the war to cross the Strait of Hormuz is to coordinate with Iran.” “The attack on the Dimona complex was a response to the attack on the Natanz nuclear facility.”

First message from the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, since the beginning of the war: “It is now clear to everyone that the Resistance Front possesses very respectable capabilities. The Resistance Front entered the war against America and the Zionist entity independently and on its own initiative, defending Iran. The Resistance Front has already conducted highly successful operations, and further surprises are expected.”

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Forces, Majid Mousavi: “From this moment on, I declare our missile superiority over the skies of the occupied territories. The new tactics and launch systems used will horrify Zionist and American leaders.”

Iran’s Mehr News Agency elaborates on Iran’s response to Trump’s ultimatum: “Say goodbye to electricity,” the report states, and publishes a map showing power plants in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait as potential targets for retaliatory strikes. “About 70-80% of the region’s large power plants are built along the Persian Gulf coast. Many of these facilities are located less than 50 km from the coast, all within Iran’s reach,” the report states. “Companies with American stock will be completely destroyed if energy infrastructure is targeted.” “Iranian airspace will remain closed for another week,” air traffic controllers said.

Iranians are placing stickers of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on missiles, with a quote from him criticizing the war against Iran, along with expressions of gratitude.

And now a look at the open scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:00 PM on March 23. The pilot of the F-35 fighter jet hit by Iranian air defenses is in stable condition with shrapnel wounds. The aircraft made a “hard landing” and is unlikely to return to service anytime soon.

Several sources have confirmed that Pentagon officials have prepared Detailed preparations are underway for the deployment of U.S. ground troops directly to Iran. The preparations go far beyond air and naval strikes. They include comprehensive logistics for troop movements, combat operations, and supply chains inside Iran. The U.S. military is training units of the 82nd Airborne Division. The Army’s Global Response Force and Marine expeditionary units are being activated for combat readiness. Thousands of Marines are currently deployed in the Middle East. Three amphibious ships carrying approximately 2,200 Marines departed California. This week marks the second such deployment. The Pentagon is also planning how to handle the detention of Iranian soldiers and paramilitaries, including decisions on where to hold them. The second Marine expeditionary unit is the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (SOC). In its organizational structure, this formation is no different from the 31st, which is already moving toward the Persian Gulf. The Pentagon has apparently finalized its plan for the ground operation. In total, more than 5,000 Marines, accompanied by several Amphibious Rifle Groups (ARGs), and several thousand soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division are now present in the Persian Gulf area. The Daily Mail reported: “The British nuclear submarine Anson has arrived in the Arabian Sea and could strike Iran if the situation escalates.”

Britain will send 500 additional troops to bases in Cyprus. The United Kingdom has stated that its bases in Cyprus will not be used to conduct military operations against Iran.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s Finance Minister, clarified Israel’s position on Lebanon: “Just as we control 55% of Gaza, we must do the same in Lebanon. The Litani River must be the border between us and Lebanon.” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and US forces will intensify attacks against Iran this week.

Over the weekend, the IDF attacked a strategic research and development facility in Tehran, used to develop components for nuclear weapons production. This facility is located at Malek Ashtar University.

Geolocation data derived from OSINT suggests that an Iranian missile struck a fallout shelter in Dimona on Friday. This likely indicates that Iran was aware that Israeli nuclear scientists could use this shelter, as it is located just 10 kilometers from the Dimona nuclear facility. Channel 12 reported 20 injuries. According to Ynet, the Iranian attack on Dimona caused 12 traffic accidents.

During the night between March 22nd and 23rd, several Hezbollah rockets were fired into northern Israel. Checkpoints were set up in Ashkelon, with increased surveillance following direct hits by Iranian missiles. At least two joint launches were conducted between the Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah.

Sirens were sounding all morning in Israel. A particular detail: from Gaza to Tel Aviv. A direct bombing of Ashkelon. Al Mayadeen: “Israeli media reported that two Zionist soldiers were injured following the overturning of a vehicle carrying surface-to-surface rocket launchers.” Launches were recorded on Kiryat Shmona at least three times. Dimona was again under attack. One death was reported in Ashkelon.

At around 2:20 PM, sirens sounded in Dovev, Yiftah, Malkia, Ramot Naftali, Kfar Giladi, and Misgav Am due to fears of drone infiltration. Numerous deaths and injuries were reported in Kiryat Shmona following Hezbollah bombings. Israeli media reported five attacks on Kiryat Shmona and four rocket landing sites in the settlement. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a 3:00 PM attack on the town with a suicide drone strike.

Siren alarms continued at 3:00 PM in Metulla and Misgav Am due to drone infiltration from Lebanon. In response, the Israeli army is threatening to bomb one of the main bridges in southern Lebanon.

Artillery clashes resumed over the weekend in the eastern neighborhoods of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

US forces are leaving Iraq and moving towards Jordan through the Trebil crossing following attacks by the Iraqi resistance. They are escorted by units of the Iraqi Counterterrorism Service. Foreign military advisors have also been withdrawn from Iraq. A security source reported the withdrawal of foreign military advisors from the Joint Operations Command in Iraq.

From Lebanon, Hezbollah conducted 63 operations against Israel in 24 hours, surpassing the previous record of 55 set two times last Thursday. A Hermes 450 was claimed over the town of Bint Jbail, in southern Lebanon, during clashes in the border area.

CNN reports the killing of four young sisters by an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon. Israeli media outlets complain: “A serious development is taking place in the war on the northern front, where a drone from Lebanon fired two missiles at two vehicles in Israel on the border with Lebanon, killing the occupants. This is the first time Hezbollah has used a drone in an airstrike.” On March 23, Iranian missiles were launched in recent attacks against areas where the “Israeli army” is gathering in northern and deep into southern Lebanon.

Over the weekend, explosions occurred on the outskirts of Damascus. The explosions were reportedly caused by the interception of Iranian missiles by Israeli air defense systems in regional airspace.

In Iraq, on March 21, the Iraqi Intelligence Directorate in Al-Mansoura was hit by a drone attack. The State Department urged American citizens to leave Iraq. On March 23, joint Israeli-American warplanes bombed the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar province, Iraq. The Americans detonated light and medium-caliber weapons near Runway 33 of Victoria Air Base in Baghdad, shortly before announcing defeat and leaving Baghdad.

Also on March 23, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the 75th wave of attacks, including a large-scale one against separatist positions and gatherings in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

During the March 5-6 attacks on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, shrapnel caused minor damage to two Italian Eurofighter Typhoon fighters at the base. Iran’s adversaries in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait are currently being targeted with ballistic missiles and drones. On March 23, an American F-15 fighter crashed in Kuwait. Iraqi broadcaster Al-Ahed reported that an American fighter jet was hit in flight over Iran. The broadcaster specified that the fighter jet crashed a few hours ago in Kuwait.

On the 22nd, at approximately 11:30 PM, new explosions were heard at King Salman Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

The Bahraini Ministry of Defense: “Since the beginning of the war, we have intercepted 246 drones and 145 missiles launched from Iran.” A US Patriot missile interceptor may have caused the March 9 explosion in Bahrain that injured 32 people and destroyed homes, Reuters reports, citing an analysis of the attack by the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Bahrain and the United States have blamed the attack on an Iranian drone. Bahraini authorities, in response to questions from the agency, acknowledged that a Patriot missile intercepted the drone over the island of Sitra, near the capital Manama and an oil refinery.

On March 23, at approximately 11:00 p.m., an Iranian missile submunition was detected in the skies over Bahrain’s Manama. Several explosions and fires were reported.

Financial Times; “In the attacks on QatarEnergy’s production facilities in Ras Laffan, Iran used ‘sophisticated missiles’ whose maneuverability allowed them to evade US Patriot air defense systems.”

On March 22, the British maritime control reported overnight that Iran launched a failed attack on a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Emirates and Saudi Airlines passenger planes were damaged in an Iranian attack while parked at Dubai airport at the start of the war. On the 23rd, around 12:00 p.m., ballistic missiles landed in Abu Dhabi, targeting US targets.

Britain authorized the United States to use RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia aircraft to strike Iranian missile sites targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. On March 22, the Iranian Air Defense Command stated: “This morning we opened fire on an F-15 fighter near the island of Hormuz, in southern Iran. Investigations are underway to determine the fate of the aircraft. Container ships carrying thousands of new cars have docked on Lamu Island, off the coast of Kenya in the Indian Ocean, due to navigation problems in the Strait of Hormuz. In recent days, 4,200 cars, destined for Dubai from Japan and China, were unloaded in the port area of ​​Lamu Island. Saudi Aramco has reduced crude oil supplies to Asian buyers for the month of April; the company will supply its contracted customers only with Arab Light crude oil, exported from the port of Yanbu in April.

“The United States will face an unprecedented response if it attempts to seize Iran’s Kharg Island.” According to Tasnim, Iran’s allies could destabilize the situation in the Red Sea and the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb in response. “Nearly forty merchant ships are awaiting Iran’s permission to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” Iranian journalists report.

On March 23, Israeli-American attacks focused on cities bordering the Strait of Hormuz. Iran first attacked the Anglo-American military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. One missile malfunctioned in flight, and the American ship launched a second SM-3 interceptor. The island is located nearly 4,000 km from Iran. The Khorramshahr-4 missile was likely used.

On March 23, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, from the Iranian Central Headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya, stated: “US and Israeli forces are constantly monitored by Iranian intelligence. The army has used Arash-2 kamikaze drones since March 21, targeting aerospace sites near Ben Gurion Air Base and US reconnaissance aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base (Al-Kharj). “Wave 74” of Operation True Promise 4 was launched with new tactics against US bases and occupied territories in the center and south of the country. The US King Sultan base, the US Fifth Fleet, and positions in Komala were hit with Emad, Fateh, and Qiyam missiles and attack drones. Bases and security centers in Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Holon, and Ramat Gan were hit by Kheibar Shekan, Qadr, and Khorramshahr-4 missiles. Furthermore, the Guards Corps Iranian Islamic Revolutionaries: “We warn you for the last time: the slightest attack on our infrastructure will destroy all of Israel’s infrastructure.”

“Wave 75” has targeted new troop deployments and staging sites in Israeli territories. Prince Sultan Air Base was again hit by ballistic missiles. Iran warns that US and Israeli troops hiding in settlements (e.g., Arad) remain vulnerable. He claims that CENTCOM has caused disruption, weakened the defense network, and altered the balance of power.

Over the weekend, US B-52H strategic bombers are en route to launch a new missile attack on Iran’s Tehran. Ten to 15 Israeli fighters attacked Tehran, Shiraz, Abadan, and Khoramashahar. Attacks were also reported in Bandar Anzali, on the Caspian Sea.

On the morning of March 21, the United States and Israel struck the Shahid Ahmadian-Roshun uranium enrichment complex in the Iranian city of Natanz, according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. “According to a technical assessment, there was no leakage of radioactive material and there is no danger to residents of the surrounding areas,” the organization said in a statement on social media. The statement said the attack constitutes a violation of international law and international obligations, including the Treaty of Natanz. Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)

During the night of March 22, the Israeli-American coalition continued its attacks on Iranian cities.

Iranian authorities denied reports of the evacuation of Natanz following attacks on the city’s nuclear facilities, the Tasnim news agency reported.

In the early hours of March 23, the IDF launched a new wave of “large-scale attacks” against Iranian state infrastructure in Tehran. Civilians killed in Khorramabad. The US-Israeli airstrike early this morning on a residential area in Khorramabad killed and injured several residents. Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Tehran reports airstrikes north and west of the capital Tehran, as well as in the city of Karaj.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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