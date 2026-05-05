ISRAELIRANWAR. No peace between the US and Iran. US Operation Freedom began yesterday in Hormuz. Iran attacked ships attempting to cross the Strait.

Trump’s claims about the possession of munitions were denied over the weekend. General Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander in the late 1990s, stated: “The US military stockpile of key systems such as THAAD and Patriot interceptor missiles has been reduced by about 50% since the war with Iran. It will take several years to replace these missile stockpiles.”

After harsh criticism of Germany, US President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw approximately 5,000 troops from German bases and long-range defense systems due to Germany’s failure to cooperate against the closure of the Strait. Spain and Italy are targeted as the next countries from which US troops will be withdrawn. Approximately 80,000 American troops are stationed in Europe, according to the US European Command (EUCOM). Of these, 38,000 are stationed permanently or on rotation in the area.

The war against Iran has likely cost the United States much more than previously announced. According to CBS News, citing government sources, the actual costs are close to $50 billion, roughly double the previous estimate of $25 billion.

Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Hang Kao announced that William J. Toti, former commander of the Los Angeles-class nuclear attack submarine SSN-697 Indianapolis and commander of Submarine Squadron 3, will serve as Acting Under Secretary of the Navy.

Thousands of people marched in Washington, DC, on May Day against the Trump administration and the conflict with Iran. Associated Press: “Military actions that began on February 28, 2026, are terminated,” read a message from U.S. President Donald Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump claims he is dissatisfied with the Kurds, claiming they have not handed over the weapons he sent to Iranian protesters to spark a civil war.

The United States has rejected Iran’s proposal to end the war in three phases, US President Donald Trump told Israeli television station Kan News. “I have examined the new Iranian proposal, and it is unacceptable to me,” Trump said.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Israel Defense Forces operations in Lebanon: “Israeli soldiers are being turned, against their will, from hunters to prey due to political constraints.”

On May 2, the commander of the Lebanese army and the head of the ceasefire monitoring committee met to discuss security issues. Israeli attacks continue in southern Lebanon.

Kuwait exported zero barrels of crude oil for the first time since the First Gulf War.

The United Arab Emirates has announced a travel ban for its citizens to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq, urging citizens currently present in these countries to leave due to “regional events,” and has fully reopened its airspace, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation announced, according to the WAM news agency.

According to MarineTraffic, some transit traffic was recorded in the Strait of Hormuz on May 1, mostly in compliance with the Traffic Separation System in Iranian waters declared by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Daily transit traffic remains less than 10% of pre-war levels, which averaged 130 shipments per day before the war with Iran. Tehran is reducing oil production due to the US naval blockade that began about three weeks ago. According to an Axios report, the Pentagon estimates that Iran has already lost up to $4.8 billion in oil exports due to the naval blockade.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf mocks the United States: “If two walls were built across the entire US territory, their total length would be 7,755 km. That’s still about 1,000 km less than Iran’s borders. Good luck with the blockade. P.S. To Pete Hegseth: 1 km = 0.62 miles.”

Iran has no expectations of a resolution with the United States in the short term. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman: “It is unrealistic to expect quick results from negotiations with the United States.” Over the past week, the Iranian rial has lost 22% of its value: the exchange rate is now 1,912,500 rials per dollar.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “Trump must choose between an impossible military operation and a bad deal.” Leaked details of Iran’s offer to the United States, source Tasnim. “Guarantees against aggression. Withdrawal of US troops from areas surrounding Iran. Unfreezing of frozen assets. Compensation and lifting of sanctions. Peace everywhere, including Lebanon. New Hormuz system: End of the naval blockade.”

The head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, warns: “Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Central Asia. Updated at 2:00 PM on May 4. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has requested the deployment of the U.S. military’s Long-Range Hypersonic Missile System (LRHW), also known as Dark Eagle, for Operation Epic Wrath. The LRHW is still in development, and only a few classified tests have been conducted so far. The Pentagon’s request is partly related to Iran’s deployment of missiles beyond the range of precision-guided missiles. A White House official said the Administration is conducting negotiations. with Congress regarding the possibility of obtaining authorization for a full-scale war against Iran. On May 2, Reuters reported that the United States is bypassing Congress to pour $8.6 billion in weapons into West Asia.

Over 6,500 tons of American munitions and military equipment arrived in Israel this weekend, more than four times the usual volume. Drones on fiber optic cables have become the main problem for the Israeli military in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media reports.

Arrests of Palestinians in Jerusalem, including minors, by the IDF continued throughout the weekend, particularly in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem.

Since May 2, there has been a new wave of attacks by Israel against the populations of southern Lebanon. According to Lebanese sources: “Israel conducted an intense wave of aggression in southern Lebanon on May 2.” Al Mayadeen reported: “Israel attacked at least 10 cities in several districts.” Hezbollah shot down an Israeli Hermes-450 drone. On May 3, satellite images showed at least 24 cities razed to the ground, while Israel said it would maintain territorial control until Hezbollah was contained.

The Jordanian Air Force attacked Syrian synthetic drug producers.

Between April 30 and May 4, several attacks were recorded in Iraq, the most notable of which was carried out by Iran, which used suicide drones to attack the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Koysinjaq, northern Iraq. The Kurdish Political Power Coalition, an anti-Iran organization based in northern Iraq, announced the deaths of more than 21 of its members in drone strikes against its headquarters in several locations in northern Iraq. Iraqi Hezbollah released footage of a massive missile arsenal hidden in countless underground tunnels.

The Pentagon deployed additional special operations aircraft to the base. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, including an MC-130J Commando II and two HC-130J Combat King IIs. This move follows the use of similar aircraft in April during the complex rescue operation of the pilots of a downed F-15E fighter in Iran.

Financial Times: “Israel secretly and urgently transferred a compact drone detection system called Spectro to the United Arab Emirates during the recent wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks.” A laser system to help them protect themselves from Iranian missiles.

Deployment of US Apache helicopters at Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates. A US Army AH-64E Apache helicopter landed at Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates after completing a patrol mission over the Strait of Hormuz. This airbase, located near Dubai, is known as one of the main logistics and operations centers for US forces in the West Asia region and has seen a constant flow of traffic. of American helicopters in recent days.

Iran’s IRIB: “It has now been definitively proven that UAE fighter jets directly participated in the bombing of Iranian territory during the war.”

On May 2, UKMTO received a report of a suspicious approach 84 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen. Another similar incident occurred in the area the previous day. The Yemeni Coast Guard reported that an oil tanker was diverted off the country’s coast and the Sent to Somalia. This is at least the third time in recent weeks that Somali pirates have hijacked ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.

On May 3, Donald Trump said the United States would begin escorting neutral foreign vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz starting May 4 as part of “Project Freedom,” adding that any interference would be met with force. Trump also received a briefing from CENTCOM on “short, powerful” strikes against Iran. The plans include a series of “short, powerful” strikes, likely targeting infrastructure such as oil export facilities and military sites, with the aim of breaking the current stalemate in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz. No strikes have yet been ordered.

The United States will deploy 15,000 troops and more than 100 aircraft as part of Operation Project Freedom to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, according to CENTCOM.

On May 3, the captain of a bulk carrier approximately 11 nautical miles west of Sirik, Iran, reported being attacked by several small vessels earlier today, according to the UK Maritime Safety Centre. The crew is safe, and no environmental damage has been reported, while authorities are investigating the incident. In April 2026, 25 tankers loaded with crude oil departed Iran. Of these, seven were quickly diverted to Iran by the United States from the Arabian Sea/Indian Ocean. Two were seized by the United States in the Indian Ocean. One reached the Far East.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy ordered ships in Mina Saqr and Ras Al Khaimah to immediately weigh anchor and head for Dubai, warning that “they will bear the consequences if they do not obey.” The Revolutionary Guards Navy ordered oil tankers anchored off the coast of the United Arab Emirates to “move from their anchorage areas.”

Also on May 3, the UKMTO reported that a bulk carrier was attacked by “several small vessels” 11 nautical miles off the Iranian coast. The ship was hit west of Sirik while entering the Strait of Hormuz. The incident comes two days after Bessent claimed “complete control of the Strait of Hormuz.” Following this incident, several ships are moving away from the waters near Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. On the morning of May 4, an oil tanker attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without authorization was targeted by the Revolutionary Guards Navy. Iran struck a vessel with anti-ship missiles 78 nautical miles off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

On May 2, Iran announced the execution of Yaakov Karimfour and Nasser Bahrazadeh on charges of spying for Israel.

Deputy Head of Inspection at Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Brigadier General Mohammad Jaafar Asadi, stated that the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to face any new “adventure or recklessness” on the part of the United States. Asadi added that a new confrontation between Iran and the United States is likely, noting that evidence suggests Washington is not honoring any commitments or agreements.

Iranian authorities have handed over 15 missiles and bombs launched by the United States but which failed to explode to research teams for reverse analysis. Among these munitions was the GBU-57 bunker buster.

Dr. Manouchehr Mottaki (former Iranian Foreign Minister and parliamentarian) on TasnimCast: “Drones have been used against Iran; only the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia possessed them.” “If war breaks out again and they provide resources to the United States, all Zionist elements, individuals, and capitalists in Bahrain will be targeted.” “We will make you forget the name of your country… we will turn the soil of Bahrain into a place of repentance.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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