ISRAELIRANWAR. No Donald-Mojtaba agreement. Nuclear weapons are out of this draft. Launches and defense between Iran and the US in southern Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Lebanon: IDF 7 km from Nabatieh

Despite continued reports of a de facto agreement being reached, Trump and Khamenei have not signed. The negotiating teams have completed their work, and Iranian nuclear issues remain outside the agreements. On May 29, the Iranian parliament voted against keeping enriched uranium in a third country.

Washington and Tehran have not yet reached a final agreement, but they are close, said US Vice President J.D. Vance. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened Oman: “I’m referring specifically to Oman; the United States will take firm action against any nation that helps Iran impose tolls on the Strait of Hormuz.” He also stated: “We haven’t had regime change, but we have changed the regime.”

On the afternoon of May 29, Donald Trump issued yet another statement: “President Trump announces the lifting of the US naval blockade and says Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz and allow the dilution of its enriched uranium stockpile. He claims he is about to make a final decision in the Situation Room.” The world waits.

No less threatening were the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “We must complete the mission in Iran so that we constitute a ‘final solution,’ and I talk to Trump about this almost daily.” “Israel is no longer just a regional power, it is already a global power. And why a global power? Because we possess world-class technology. Today they see this, in the Gulf and elsewhere. We are now able to use our power in multiple directions,” Netanyahu commented.

During a demonstration, Israeli citizens called on Netanyahu to occupy “100%” of Gaza. Netanyahu stated that his goal is to reach 70%. “We can start gradually. 70% first. Let’s start from there.”

Israeli Defense Minister Katz: “If they fire on our settlements, then, according to the situation we’ve accustomed them to in the past, we should evacuate the residents of Dahieh, attack, and raze it to the ground. If there are drones, there will be no one.”

Negotiations between the Iraqi government and Iraqi militias on disarmament have reached a stalemate. The groups reportedly suggested the Prime Minister postpone his plan until the end of 2027. These reports indicate that this change of position occurred following orders from the Iranian Quds Force.

Damning the American press’ enthusiasm for the US-Iran agreement, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported: “The memorandum of understanding with the United States has not yet been finalized or approved.” He added: “Once the text is finalized, Iran will communicate it to the Pakistani mediators and the public.”

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, head of the Iranian parliamentary delegation, commented on the progress made: “We don’t grant advantages through negotiations, but through missiles; in negotiations, we simply make them understand that. We don’t trust guarantees and words; only facts matter. We won’t take any action before the other side acts.” The winner of any agreement is the one who is best prepared for war the next day.” He also published a statement on X regarding the ongoing negotiations with the US and the continued violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Iran’s Parliamentary National Security Committee: “We do not intend to transfer enriched uranium to a third country.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a “very constructive” phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi, expressed Iran’s solidarity with Oman against any threat, and discussed the future management of the Strait of Hormuz “within the framework of sovereign responsibilities and international law.” He added that Iran welcomes consultations with all foreign countries.

Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Iran stands with the Sultanate of Oman in countering threats and emphasized that discussions with Muscat included regional maritime management, sovereign responsibilities, and the legal frameworks governing the Strait of Hormuz. Hormuz.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated as of 4:00 PM on May 29. A new video released by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) shows U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G Growler fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35Cs operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) in the Arabian Sea.

Air defense sirens are sounding in the west and north of the Galilee, raising security concerns about drones from north of the border.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir: “Hezbollah has been defeated and is engaged in a war of survival for its very existence. Even now, our fighters are crushing the enemy on all fronts. Our forces are currently operating in places that I, as battalion commander, have not been able to reach.” IDF spokesman: “Following the alarms raised earlier regarding the infiltration of a hostile aircraft in the Even Manahim and Shitula areas, a suspicious air target has been identified. The incident has now ended.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IOF) conducted a series of targeted attacks against civilians in Shoa Square, in the Tufah neighborhood of Gaza City. According to sources on the ground, several injuries and at least two deaths have been confirmed. The injured are being transferred to Al-Muqaddam Hospital due to the lack of facilities in the immediate vicinity.

A Jewish settler entered Masafer Yatta, Hebron, and attacked a Palestinian woman, her son, and their dog.

Hezbollah destroyed two Iron Dome batteries in the Ramim barracks using FPV drones. | Summary of the Israeli aggression on Lebanese territory on May 28, 2026: Israeli warplanes carried out massive airstrikes on southern Lebanon, the Beqaa region, and the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting dozens of towns and areas, including Kafra, Tire, Dweir, Shokine, Hiboush, Deir Qanoun Ras El Ain, Bourj Qalawyeh, Ghandouriyeh, Kfardounine, Mifdoun, Touline, Ghassanieh, Haris, Chhour, Maarake, Ali Tahir, and Deir. Zahrani, Qatarni, Wadi Bourghoz, Yohmor El Shaqif, Kafar Jouze, Mansouri, Zibqine, Rmeidiyeh, Tebnine, Shakra, Qulayleh, Nabatieh, Jibchit, Kafar Tebnit, Deben, Tair Daba, Arnoun, Harouf, Sahmar in the Beqaa and Shouwaifat in the Southern Suburbs of Beirut. Enemy drones also carried out raids on Jibchit, Adloun, Toul, Mifdoun, Haris, Deir Zahrani, Zebdine, Zefta, Hiboush, Abba and surrounding roads and areas, while Israeli artillery shelling targeted Kafar Rouman, Al Mahmoodyeh, Al Reyhan, Deben, Sareefa, Nafakhiyeh, Blatt, Mansouri, Jdeidet Marjeyoun, Al Hanyeh and Kafar Tebnit.

On the 29th: Mass displacement of residents reported following Israeli threats against the villages of Ansariyah, Al-Kharaib, Shabrouh, Sarafand, Adlun, and Al-Bayssariyah in southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes in Al-Serfand and Al-Basyariyah, north of Tyre. Israeli helicopters spotted over the towns of Al-Khaim and Kfarkela, in southern Lebanon. Artillery bombardment against the towns of Al-Ganduriya and Farun. Civilian casualties reported in the recent Israeli raid on the historic town of Al-Kharayeb in Sidon, southern Lebanon.

Clashes are approaching within 7 kilometers of the town of Nabatieh; Israeli warplanes are heavily bombing the areas surrounding this strategic town. Since the morning of May 29, the villages of Arnoun, Habouch, Abba, Jebshit, Kfar Roumman, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Shukin, Yahmar, and the Ali al-Taher heights have been under attack.

Clashes are also ongoing in the city of East Zutrar, where Hezbollah fighters are conducting guerrilla operations on the eastern and northern axes of the city, attempting to prevent the advance of Israeli armored convoys toward the city and along the road leading to Misfadun.

Yemeni air defense forces destroy a U.S. drone over Marib. It was a U.S. MQ-9, operated by Ansarullah in the Marib region of central Yemen.

On the night of May 28-29, explosions were heard in the Strait of Hormuz. Unofficial channels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps report that four ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz “without Iran’s permission” were targeted by gunfire. Iranian forces launched missiles from the south of the country against several specific targets. Unofficial reports have emerged that the Iranians destroyed another American drone, an MQ-9.

Reports of missile launches against American warships in the Strait of Hormuz, unconfirmed. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards reportedly fired warning missiles at four ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian authorization. Over the past 24 hours (1:00 PM on May 29), vessels have crossed the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Israeli Revolutionary Guards.

Fars News Agency reports that the air-tracking website FlightRadar has confirmed Iranian reports that American planes were operating over the Persian Gulf at the same time Reports of missile launches by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to the publication, while Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had launched several missiles against “specific targets” in the south, a US P-8 Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft and a US KC-46A Pegasus tanker were spotted in the area, operating over the Persian Gulf.

Clashes and explosions reported in southern Iran. According to local sources, several explosions were heard in southern Iran. Some sources indicate that several missiles were fired at unauthorized vessels in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Others suggest that the explosions were linked to an exchange of fire that occurred during warnings to vessels violating the rules of the strait. Furthermore, the country’s air defense systems were reportedly activated to counter US drones.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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