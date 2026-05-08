ISRAELIRANWAR. No agreement between Iran and the United States. Trump: Tehran has until May 14. IDF expands operations in Lebanon.

A Pakistani source confirmed to Reuters: “The United States and Iran are close to agreeing on a one-page memorandum to end the war.” But Fars denied this information, stating that Iran is evaluating the US proposal.

The United States has approved radar, avionics, and maintenance upgrades for the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 fighter fleet. This will ensure the fleet remains ready for modern air combat for the next two decades.

US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, stated in an interview with the New York Post: “It’s too early to prepare for a deal with Iran. It’s too much, too much.” President Trump again on PBS: “We could reach an agreement before my visit to China next week. There’s a good chance we can end the war with Iran. I don’t think I’ll send Witkoff and Kushner to the talks.” And finally, the president threatened again: “Iran only has one week to sign the agreement.” The deadline is effectively before Trump leaves for China for the summit with Xi.

Trump on oil prices: even if they were to rise to $200, it would be worth it.

Washington has delivered a memorandum to Tehran on the gradual opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the blockade of Iranian ports. Iran is expected to respond to the US proposal through Pakistani intermediaries within two days. Meanwhile, Iranian state media has already noted that some of the conditions remain unrealistic for the country’s leadership.

US President Donald Trump officially suspended the Project Freedom mission on May 7 after Washington’s main ally in the Persian Gulf, Saudi Arabia, banned the US military from using its bases and airspace for the operation, NBC News reported, citing sources. According to the broadcaster, the Saudi leadership was furious with the US decision to launch the operation.

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament and head of the negotiating team, Mohammad Baker Ghalibaf, mocked Trump and Operation Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz: “Operation ‘Trust Me, Brother’ failed. We’re getting back to normal with Operation Foxius.”

British journalist Peter Hitchens: “It was the US and Israel who started the war, and now they want to get out of it, but the Iranians won’t let them.”

The Elysée Palace declared that France and its partners are “ready and able” to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz. The French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier R91 Charles de Gaulle has passed through the Suez Canal, heading south for deployment in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in preparation for the previously announced joint Anglo-French mission in the Strait of Hormuz. It should be noted that on May 5, a French ship was hit in the Persian Gulf.

In Israel, Avraham (Novo) Novogrotsky, president of the Association of Israeli Industrialists, said: “The dollar is collapsing. Israel is losing its growth, and we will all pay the price.” He warned of serious economic consequences for the Israeli economy and said that Israel is in the midst of a dangerous process of excessive exhaustion of its competitive advantages.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, on the other hand, announced his willingness to resume a large-scale operation against Iran, stating that the Israeli and U.S. militaries remain fully coordinated.

Kuwait also joined Saudi Arabia in not allowing the United States to use its military bases.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson told CNBC: “We are evaluating the United States’ 14-point proposal.” An Iranian Oil Ministry official told the New York Times that Iran has begun reducing production at some oil wells to cope. to the storage crisis caused by the naval blockade. He stated that the country could run out of storage space on land and at sea in about 40-45 days. Iran may be forced to shut down some oil wells, the restoration of which could prove a slow and very costly process. According to this source, some old wells may be permanently closed, as their reactivation would not be profitable. However, today’s satellite image shows that there is still plenty of space for oil storage on Kharg Island.

President Pezeshkian described his recent meeting with Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as cordial and sincere, with discussions lasting nearly two hours and half. Pezeshkian stated that the Supreme Leader’s humble, sincere, and respectful approach has created an atmosphere of trust, calm, empathy, and direct dialogue.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:00 PM on May 7. The US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) has left the Mediterranean Sea, passing through the Strait of Gibraltar. Five aerial refueling planes and a US military terrorist drone flew over occupied Palestine, Jordan, the Persian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates, and the Sea of ​​Oman.

Hezbollah drone alerts activated in Kiryat Shmona for the first time since the ceasefire was signed. The attack comes in response, Hezbollah sources say, to Israel’s bombing of Beirut for the first time in weeks, violating ceasefire agreements. Ten Israeli soldiers wounded by an explosive device were transported to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Seventeen soldiers are currently hospitalized, four of them in critical condition.

Hezbollah announced 16 operations so far in response to Israeli violations on Wednesday, May 6: an Israeli military bulldozer was hit by an attack drone at the Khiam detention center, claiming a direct hit. An Israeli Namera military vehicle was hit at Khillet al-Raj in Deir Siryan by an attack drone; Hezbollah claimed an Israeli helicopter intervened to evacuate the wounded before the evacuation force itself was shelled by artillery, with soldiers seen fleeing the area. A group of Israeli troops in Aita al-Shaab was struck by an attack drone, claiming a direct hit. Israeli troops near Qantara were struck by an attack drone late Tuesday evening. Israeli troops in Taybeh Square were struck by an attack drone.

Hezbollah bombarded Israeli troops with artillery near Bayyada. It struck a new Israeli command center in Qantara with an attack drone, claiming a confirmed hit. It also struck an Israeli Hummer vehicle in Deir Siryan with an attack drone, claiming a confirmed hit. An Israeli military vehicle was struck in the Dawawir area of ​​Houla with an attack drone, claiming a confirmed hit. An Israeli troop carrier was struck in Qawzah with an attack drone, claiming a confirmed hit. An attack drone was claimed against an Israeli Hummer vehicle in Taybeh. A swarm of attack drones attacked a gathering of Israeli vehicles and troops near the Naqoura swimming pool, claiming a confirmed hit. Israeli troops in Bayyada were hit with a suicide drone. Newly installed technical equipment was targeted in Bayyada with explosives dropped by a drone, claiming a direct hit. A gathering of Israeli vehicles and troops in Rashaf was also targeted with a barrage of rockets. An Israeli D9 bulldozer was hit in Houla by an attack drone.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson: “The IDF has begun attacking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon.” According to the Lebanese National News Agency, an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Ansariya killed at least three people and wounded seven. The IDF claims to have killed Hezbollah commander Ridwan

Iranian drone attack against US-backed Kurds in Erbil. The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) announced that the Gerdakhil camp, located near Erbil, was attacked today by two drones. Kawa Bahrami, a member of the KDPI’s executive body and head of its Peshmerga center, stated that at 10:40 a.m. on May 6, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched a two-drone attack on the area of ​​the party’s family camp in the Gerdakhil area, near Erbil. The KDPI stated that “this latest attack by the Islamic Republic against the party headquarters follows the attack on the Surdash camp, near Sulaymaniyah, which occurred on Tuesday evening, May 5. The party emphasized that since the beginning of the conflict with the United States and Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran has targeted the party’s family camps and its health and education centers with over 114 missiles and drones.”

According to CNN: Approximately 1,600 vessels are still stranded near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has informed the commanders of merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and coastal waters that the country’s ports are ready to meet all the vessels’ needs. An official statement issued by the Port and Maritime Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran affirmed Iran full availability to provide general maritime services, technical support, and medical and healthcare services to ships in the region.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that U.S. forces neutralized the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Hasna as it attempted to break the blockade and head toward an Iranian port. Following repeated warnings from U.S. forces to the USS Hasna, a U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F fighter jet, taking off from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), used its 20 mm cannon to disable the ship’s steering system.

Iran’s Fars news agency released footage of an “enemy” drone being shot down last night by Iranian air defense systems in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has struck at least 228 American military installations and equipment in the Middle East since the start of the conflict with the United States and Israel, a significantly higher number than American leaders have admitted, the Washington Post reports, citing an analysis of satellite imagery.

The merchant ship attacked by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz yesterday was identified as the French-owned CMA CGM SAN ANTONIO, which was attempting the US-backed crossing and the Trump-designated route with its AIS transponders turned off. The UKMTO concealed its location to avoid admitting that the US route is unsafe.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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