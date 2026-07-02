ISRAELIRANWAR. Netanyahu: We entered Iran twice to save ourselves from nuclear destruction, there will be a third time if necessary. IDF bombs Lebanon. Ship hit off Yemen.

“A preliminary agreement has been reached to release $3 billion in frozen assets for Iran. Iran has made the release of $3 billion a condition of any progress made in negotiations between the United States and Iran,” al-Arabiya sources said.

Meanwhile, tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran show no signs of abating despite the meetings in Doha. Ghalibaf said that “for us to move forward, the United States must observe and respect the first five points of the MOU.” In contrast, J.D. Vance said live on television: “I believe the President has told us to use this memorandum of understanding to replenish the world’s oil reserves, and then we’ll see who prevails.” On negotiations with Iran: “There’s still a lot to do. The good thing is that we have the support of the administration, we have the support of the President of the United States, who is constantly trying to find ways to benefit the American people.”

Fox News: “Whether the Memorandum of Understanding fails or not, we have paved the way for Iran’s denuclearization. Talks on the Iran deal continue.”

Recall that Iran has clear ideas on both its oil reserves and its nuclear program: it has repeatedly warned that if the agreement is not honored, it will terminate the agreements by blocking energy supplies, closing Hormuz, and resuming uranium enrichment.

Tehran claims it has sent delegations to focus on easing sanctions and unfreezing assets, publicly denying any agreed-upon meetings with the United States, despite President Trump’s assertion that Iran had requested talks in Qatar.

The WSJ wrote on July 1 that “President Trump is seriously considering a return to full-scale war with Iran and is discussing it with senior administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Kaine.” Nothing has been decided yet.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Michael Dale Huckabee and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar signed the agreement to establish a permanent US embassy in Jerusalem. Palestinian social media accounts called it a “blatant violation of international law.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the agreement signed with Lebanon last weekend during a state memorial ceremony honoring the fallen of the Second Lebanon War: “Thanks to our strength, which is changing the face of the Middle East, the path to a different reality has been paved. We have taken an important step towards ending the conflict.”

And again from Channel 14: “The war against Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah is not over, and Israel is stronger than ever,” Netanyahu declared. “It will never end.”

Netanyahu also threatened Iran: “We entered Iran twice to save ourselves from nuclear destruction; there will be a third time if necessary.”

Responding to Netanyahu, Minister and Cabinet member Ze’ev Elkin said: “We are not fully prepared to manage a civil emergency on the domestic front in the event of a widespread security incident.”

French President Emmanuel Macron met with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. According to some sources, France has requested a mine-clearing corridor in the Strait of Hormuz through Oman. Iran has warned France not to send ships into the strait for this purpose, because Iran itself will clear the strait at the appropriate time.

Bahraini authorities have arrested four young people, including one minor, as part of an arrest campaign within the Shiite community.

Iran has exported 50 million barrels of crude oil since the US-imposed blockade was lifted two weeks ago. This equates to 1.66 million barrels per day in June 2026. Most other countries in the region are still far from pre-war levels. US forces are escorting a large number of ships on the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei criticized Rafael Grossi: “International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors are being denied access to damaged nuclear facilities. The Agency has been negligent in this matter, and we advise Grossi to carry out his duties more responsibly, rather than engaging in electioneering. The United States has explicitly committed to ending hostilities in Lebanon.”

Iran has made the release of $3 billion of its funds a condition for progress at any stage of the negotiations and continues to demand permanent control of the Strait of Hormuz. And the delegation continues to insist on recognition of its control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and U.S. ally Oman are moving forward with plans to collect fees from ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. opposition, the NYT reports. Iran and U.S. ally Oman are moving forward with plans to collect fees from ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, despite public American objections, according to an Iranian official and four diplomats.

Oman has submitted a formal proposal to the United States and Western allies outlining a service fee framework, modeled on the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, where a private Japanese foundation collects voluntary contributions for safe navigation. U.S. and regional diplomats describe the fees as “voluntary,” but the Iranian official insists they will be mandatory. Trump has repeatedly called the idea “unacceptable” and has previously threatened to bomb Oman. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says Tehran will proceed alone if Muscat refuses to cooperate, with joint talks expected to begin next week.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated as of 3:30 PM on July 1. U.S. Air Force Deployment: On June 26, 12 A-10C fighters from the 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base, U.S. Air Force Base, arrived at Lake Heath Air Base, England, with tanker support. The final destination of this newly deployed group is expected to be Al-Mawfaq Al-Sulti Air Base, Jordan.

On June 26, six EA-18G Growler fighters from VAQ-138 Squadron, based at Whidbey, deployed to Lajes Air Base, Portugal, and their final destination was announced as the Middle East. It is unclear whether this group of six aircraft was sent to replace the six previously deployed (which were stationed in Jordan before the war) or whether they are to be deployed alongside them in the region.

On June 30, a car explosion was recorded in the city of Haifa. According to Israeli media reports on July 1, the damage caused by Iranian missile attacks on the Haifa refinery was more severe than announced by Israeli authorities. The main gasoline tank was completely destroyed, the internal power and steam generation system malfunctioned, and shrapnel damaged gas turbines, boilers, and control rooms. According to estimates, approximately 60% of Israel’s petroleum product production was lost, causing a severe gasoline shortage. Furthermore, Netanyahu’s government allowed operations to continue without regard to environmental and building regulations, in order to expedite repairs and reconstruction.

Reports on July 1 of a security incident at Ben Gurion Airport: “Following the report, the runway and taxiway were closed and passengers were returned to the terminal. Security forces are operating on site.”

On July 1, a fire was reported in an industrial complex in the Israeli city of Holon. The entire area around the complex was evacuated by emergency and law enforcement forces. “An abnormal surge in electrical voltage damaged industrial equipment in the residential complex, ultimately constituting the initial source of the fire.”

The Israeli military announced on June 30 the killing of Ali Kayed Stitan, commander of the elite Al-Quds Brigades unit, part of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza.

IDF bulldozers continue demolition operations in the Jabriyat neighborhood in the city of Jenin. According to Palestinian sources: “IDF artillery is shelling areas east of the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.”

In the West Bank, the Mo’ta Center reports: “248 resistance operations in the West Bank and Jerusalem in June 2026.” According to Palestinian sources: “Clashes broke out inside the town of ‘Sebastia,’ northwest of Nablus, with IDF forces firing live ammunition and stun grenades at young people.”

The commander of the Lebanese army refused to follow “Israeli-American” orders. The armed forces exist to serve and protect Lebanon. The army will not be used to confront Hezbollah.” Israeli TV channel MTV, however, reports differently: “The United States continues to put pressure on Lebanon: it demands Hezbollah’s disarmament. The Lebanese army is preparing to comply with American demands to extend control over the entire country and disarm Hezbollah.

On July 1, Netanyahu visited the occupied territories in Lebanon, the so-called “safe zone.” There were reports of clashes between Hezbollah fighters and IDF units in the border areas of southern Lebanon following Netanyahu and Katz’s visit. The IDF is conducting operations in the town of Hadasa. An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on the town of Nabatieh Fawqa.

According to sources at Anna News, a Russian newspaper, “Syrian militias have begun redeploying towards the Lebanese border. For now, Damascus is negotiating with its American partners and is not seeking to intervene in the Lebanese conflict, but plans for an invasion are already being drawn up. However, if an attack were to occur, its consequences for the region would be disastrous.”

In the town of Al-Busayrah, east of Deir ez-Zor, gunmen linked to Daesh launched an attack on a Syrian Interior Ministry office. Meanwhile, in the city of Banyas, reports emerged that al-Jawlani/al-Sharaa men attacked Iraqi drivers. In the outskirts of Homs, ethnic cleansing of Shiites by al-Jawlani/al-Sharaa continues.

On July 1, a drone targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

The British Maritime Authority reported an attempted seizure of a merchant ship off the coast of Balhaf, Yemen, and confirmed light gunfire directed at the vessel. It should be remembered that the Houthis have been taking up arms in recent days in an anti-Saudi effort. According to a local Yemeni account: “The Yemeni armed forces possess multiple strengths in missiles and drones, and still have some of the most skilled snipers in the region. Furthermore, there are large production lines for the manufacture of various types of sniper rifles, some mechanically operated and others electrically operated.”

A foreign ship runs aground in the Strait of Hormuz after deviating from the route set by Iran.

Tehran is preparing to hold a farewell ceremony for the leader of the revolution, the martyr Imam Khamenei. 700,000 pilgrims expected in Tehran.

On June 30, ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that, “after a group belonging to Kurdish terrorist militias attempted to infiltrate northwestern Iran to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism, the terrorists were ambushed by IRGC forces and completely neutralized. The clash took place on the highlands between Mahabad and Piranshahr, with artillery support. In this clash, the group of six was completely eliminated.”

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards also reportedly eliminated the network’s leader. On July 1, an Iranian police officer was killed in a terrorist attack in Sib and Suran. According to the Sistan and Baluchestan Police Information Center, “Armed terrorists opened fire today on a Sunni Baluchi police officer as he was on his way to work. Lieutenant Mohammad Palangi was killed in the attack.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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