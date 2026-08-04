ISRAELIRANWAR. Netanyahu to Mladenov: No Gaza withdrawal or 14-day calm. Tehran: We have evidence that Kiev intentionally struck the ship. Pezeshkian-al-Hayya phone call

Bad news for President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times: “US allies believe the Trump administration’s war against Iran is heading for strategic defeat.”

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene addressed Trump: “Gasoline costs $4.10 [a gallon] and diesel is $5.36. Your illegal and senseless war against Iran is undermining the very people who voted to end foreign wars, reduce inflation, and lower gasoline prices. It’s foolish of the Trump team to publish such content from our billionaire president.”

According to Al Jazeera, mediators between Iran and the United States are reportedly at work, although the US military preparations are still ongoing. “Amid renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington, mediation remains crucial to containing escalation. It appears that regional mediators have not disappeared and can play an active role in the dialogue between Tehran and Washington to prevent escalation and war. Some evidence suggests that there have been no changes in US military preparedness at this time.”

Iran has once again denied Donald Trump’s statement that “the president canceled a planned attack on Iran after Iranian negotiators (Araghchi) responded positively to Qatar’s new proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz. It is unclear whether a final agreement will be reached on this proposal. Behind the scenes: Gulf countries are frustrated by the lack of a clear US policy. Not all Gulf countries share the same opinion, as the United Arab Emirates has called on the Americans to take a tougher approach toward Tehran.” WSJ

The Fars news agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, cited sources familiar with the situation as saying: “Reports of a new agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz are false. No agreement has been reached to open the Strait.” An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: “We are not currently negotiating with the United States.”

The commander of the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) privately warned the Pentagon, a Washington Post article reports, that it does not have sufficient naval forces to continue defending Israel from Iranian ballistic missiles and may soon be forced to focus its efforts on defending U.S. homeland unless another destroyer is deployed.

General Alexus Gregory Grynkewich’s warning underscores the growing strain the war with Iran is placing on US military resources. According to the WP, near-daily operations have depleted the Navy’s destroyer fleet, while previous articles in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and Reuters have detailed growing concerns about dwindling stockpiles of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and other interceptors needed to protect American troops and allies. The Pentagon declined to comment on the correspondence.

The controversy between Iran and Ukraine continues. Denis Shtilerman, head of Fire Point, a Ukrainian manufacturer of Flamingo missiles, published a post threatening Iran. The illustration shows pink flamingos flying along a trajectory connecting Ukraine and Iran, featuring the company’s logo, and beneath it the caption: “Do flamingos live in Iran? We’ll find out soon.” “We remind all those threatening Ukraine with missiles: our flamingos fly 3,000 kilometers,” writes Shtilerman.

Tehran, for its part, has announced that it has evidence that the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea was intentional, despite Kiev’s assurances, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Ankara is pressuring Iran to halt drone strikes against Kurdish opposition forces in Iran and northern Iraq. It fears that continued attacks could further embroil the Kurds with Israel and jeopardize the peace agreement between Turkey and the PKK.

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo issued a travel advisory for the country and recommended that U.S. citizens in Egypt consider leaving the country. Shipping data released on August 3 shows that two tankers carrying Saudi oil passed through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait over the weekend. This comes amid a slowdown in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following recent attacks on ships. According to analytics firm Kpler, the number of cargo ships passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait dropped to 18 on Sunday, compared to 27 on Saturday and 28 on Friday. The slowdown is due to the naval blockade announced by Ansar Allah that struck Yemen on July 20, extending the scope of sanctions on oil tankers and regional shipping lanes outside the Persian Gulf. According to Bloomberg: Six Saudi oil tankers have changed course, moving away from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and beginning a long and unusual voyage around Africa.

Israel is preparing for the vote, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog saying: “Israel is a democracy. We are in the midst of elections. The elections will be held on October 27th: very important elections. We will have about 40 different parties competing, from pro-Palestinian parties to far-right parties, even fascist ones, on the verge of fascism. We have them all because the right to free speech is as broad as possible in this nation, and democracy thrives here.”

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the meeting between Netanyahu and Mladenov was difficult. Axios reported that the High Representative of the Peace Council and the Council’s advisor met with Netanyahu today and informed him of the need to halt the attacks on Gaza; Mladenov and Arie Latieston stated clearly that Netanyahu must halt the attacks immediately.

Mladenov reportedly asked the Israeli Prime Minister for a 14-day ceasefire, i24NEWS reported, “as a first step to begin the process of (gradual disarmament).” The Prime Minister’s Office, citing a political source, said: “Israel will not withdraw from the current line in the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas announced that: “Policy Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya received a phone call from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pezeshkian reiterated during his phone call with al-Hayya the importance of consensus and coordination among all components of the nation and their unity, particularly regarding the Palestinian issue[…]; Al-Hayya expressed his appreciation for Pezeshkian’s phone call and for Iran’s firm position in support of the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights. Al-Hayya emphasized the Palestinian people’s commitment to their rights and the use of all legitimate means and methods to achieve them. Al Mayadeen

The Iranian president emphasized: “We will not abandon Palestine and will remain at the side of its people and their just causes, supporting them despite all circumstances.”

Palestinian elections confirmed by President Abbas: “The legislative elections will be held as scheduled, on November 28.”

In Lebanon, the US Ambassador said that the Lebanese and Israeli sides must agree on a clear and workable mechanism. Meanwhile, local Lebanese sources report that: “Israeli proposals include conducting a comprehensive survey of southern villages, including the number of homes and the names of their owners, as well as shops and religious and social institutions. They have also reportedly asked the Lebanese army to prevent some residents from returning to their villages, based on lists prepared by Israeli intelligence.”

The United States has withdrawn Patriot air defense systems from Erbil. American troops will leave Iraq within two months. Meanwhile, Iraq’s Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency (FIIA) issued an order requesting updated information on the location of military bases and the current status of weapons to assess the damage caused by Saudi- and US-led airstrikes against several pro-government militias (PMF) targets across the country. The agency also warned units to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity that could lead to incidents or pose a threat to PMF assets, ordering them to immediately report any concerns.

From Hormuz, yet another statement from the Gulf Waterways Authority: “Due to continued aggressive US military actions in the region, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is impossible.”

In an effort to prevent escalation, Iran has initiated new talks with third countries. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held telephone conversations with the Turkish Foreign Minister and the Pakistani Chief of Staff. During the conversation, he warned the United States against any “adventuristic action.” The Iranian armed forces are ready to respond decisively to any aggression.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia. Updated at 4:00 PM on August 3 (Updated at 4:00 PM on August 3: https://www.agcnews.eu/israeliranwar-the-iranian-missile-industry-between-propaganda-and-progress/). According to CENTCOM, US forces have diverted 35 merchant ships, disabled two vessels that did not comply with the blockade requirements, and inspected two others to verify compliance before allowing them to continue their journey.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman announced: “The Navy’s military exercises that began yesterday will continue until this evening in the maritime zone between Kiryat Zuwon and Ashdod. The exercises will involve active security and maritime traffic in the designated area. The exercises were scheduled as part of the 2026 training program, and there is no reason to worry about any security incidents.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, in a television appearance on Lebanon, stated: “We have destroyed 24 Lebanese villages. We have destroyed every home. They will not return. Do you know why? Because they have nowhere to return. Everything is destroyed.” He further stated: “We have established a security zone in Gaza that covers over 50-60% of the Gaza Strip. Everything in that area has been destroyed. This is our policy. There are no homes and there are no threats.”

On August 2, an explosion that injured five Lebanese soldiers was caused by a bomb planted by Hezbollah, the Israeli military said. Initially, the device was believed to be IDF property; the explosion occurred near their vehicle in the town of Kafra. “Following the analysis, and contrary to previous statements, it was determined that the explosive device did not belong to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF),” the IDF said in a statement, adding that “according to information in the possession of the IDF, the explosive device likely belonged to the terrorist organization Hezbollah.” The IDF stated that Israeli troops had never been present in the town of Kafra, located outside the IDF-controlled buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

Between August 2 and 3, Israel continued its destruction of homes in Lebanon, with demolitions in the village of Majdel Zuun, located in southern Lebanon. Israeli attack on Taybeh and Qantara. An Israeli drone dropped a second stun grenade on the town of Buyout al-Sayyad, in southern Lebanon. In Al-Mansouri, a sound bomb was dropped by an Israeli drone on a vehicle, which caught fire. Israeli artillery shells attacked the town of Mays al-Jabal, in southern Lebanon. The western outskirts of the town of Mays al-Jabal were bombed.

Between July 31 and August 2, several locations in Iraq were hit. A dense cloud of smoke was spotted near Baghdad International Airport; the cause is unknown. Iran attacks the Iraqi cities of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah. Explosion at the Al-Taji US military base in Iraq. News sources reported an explosion in the ammunition depot at the Al-Taji military base, located north of Baghdad.

On August 1, the Kuwaiti military announced: “Air defense systems are currently intercepting hostile Iranian missiles.”

Satellite imagery indicates a suspected oil spill from the Caroline Bazengi tanker, part of a shadow fleet, off the coast of Oman. According to Bloomberg, a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) and belonging to the Qatari company Gaslog Shanghai was hit by gunfire overnight off the coast of Oman while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker had loaded liquefied natural gas in Qatar on July 27 and stopped transmitting AIS signals on July 31, while near the western entrance of the Strait of Hormuz. The LNG tanker GasLog Shanghai changed course after being hit in the engine room, causing a fire and a complete loss of power and propulsion.

Iran has deployed T-72S tanks from the 92nd Armored Division of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army (IRRA) toward the city of Abadan, located in southwestern Iran. It also announced the execution of two Iranian citizens, Amid Bahazad and Furia Safe, convicted of spying for Israel.

According to a press release from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an MQ-9 drone was destroyed by the IRGC’s naval forces in the Persian Gulf on August 3.

Adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Soran Mohammadzadeh, claimed responsibility for the operations in Iraq against the Kurdish opposition. “Our special forces conducted 14 ground operations in Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, Iraq, against armed opposition groups. Several militants were killed, others captured, and the 23rd Brigade returned without losses.” The separatist elements’ goal is to spy on Iranian border crossings and provide information to the Israeli Mossad or the CIA.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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