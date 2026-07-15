ISRAELIRANWAR. Mutual attacks increase the escalation in the Strait. The Pentagon targets Kerch Island. Houthis attack Saudi Arabia. Israel attacks Gaza to kill a Hamas leader.

Only twenty-seven days have passed since the United States and Iran signed a memorandum in Islamabad, which provided for a sixty-day ceasefire. During this period (and in the days leading up to it), over 80 million barrels of Iranian oil and petroleum products (currently worth over $6 billion) have been exported from the region. Many essential goods have also entered Iran. With the US Navy reinstating the naval blockade more than a month earlier than expected, it appears that approximately 30 million barrels of Iranian oil have yet to leave the region. However, over 60 million barrels of storage capacity is also available within the blockade zone, in case Iran is forced to reduce oil production.

After years of hesitation, the United Kingdom has declared Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

Regarding Trump’s statements about him being the guardian of Hormuz, Iran’s response was swift. Iranian National Security Committee spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei said: “Trump said he wants to be the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz. We don’t need foreign workers to protect the Strait.” “If he insists so much on being the guardian, let him go be the guardian of Graham’s grave.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted to Trump: “President Trump is absolutely right. Anyone who ensures the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and will always remain so. Of course, 20% is too much. We will be impartial.”

On July 14, US President Donald Trump reversed his stance on the proposed 20% toll for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, saying it would be replaced by “investments” and “commercial contracts” with Gulf states.

Late in the evening of July 13, Trump notified Congress of the renewed fighting in Iran, according to the New York Times. Trump stated that the United States could strike Mount Kirk, a site suspected of being a nuclear facility and never inspected by the International Atomic Energy Agency: “Mount Kirk is a potential target, you know, a potential target for a powerful, large-scale, significant attack right away. And I think you could see that.”

“We are targeting Iran’s capabilities related to the Strait of Hormuz and we will attack everything related to it.” Iran has already indicated that an attack on this site would be met with a corresponding response.

Several Democratic U.S. senators have urged the Pentagon to publish within a week the results of its investigation into the attack on an elementary school in Minab, Iran, which killed more than 175 children and teachers.

On July 14, Israeli and Lebanese delegations arrived in Rome for another round of talks on the Lebanese issue. Russia considers the new U.S. attacks against Iran a violation of the memorandum of understanding, Sergey Lavrov stated. The Russian Foreign Minister added that the resumption of attacks violates the memorandum and “closes the door” to a political solution to the crisis.

The United States has reportedly suspended the withdrawal of its tanker aircraft from Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport due to the escalation of tensions with Iran. According to the Times of Israel, citing the Israel Airports Authority, these planes continue to occupy parking spaces reserved for civilian flights, which could lead to the cancellation of up to 50,000 flights during the peak summer season. These planes had begun departing in early July, following a temporary easing of tensions. However, this process is reportedly currently suspended. During Operation Epic Fury, more than 30 US Air Force tankers were stationed at Ben Gurion Airport. Israel has refused to accept additional US Air Force tankers at Ben Gurion Airport, according to Ynet.

The Saudis have begun preparing a military operation against the Houthis. Ansar Allah’s response is now awaited.

The United States has canceled all consular meetings scheduled for the coming days at the US Embassy and consulates in the United Arab Emirates due to the changing situation in the region. And they closed their embassy in Abu Dhabi and their consulate in Dubai for security reasons.

The Iranian airliner carrying AnsarAllah delegates landed in Hodeidah, Yemen, after Sana’a airport was bombed by Saudi Arabian air forces. Slogans were chanted praising Islam and cursing the United States and Israel. Following the bombing in Sanaa, a statement from Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman General Yahya Saree on July 14 read: “We condemn the Saudi enemy’s airstrikes against Sanaa International Airport, carried out in an attempt to disrupt humanitarian flights carrying stranded patients and civilians. In response, we targeted Abha International Airport with ballistic missiles and drones, and our operation successfully achieved its objectives.”

Despite being publicly identified last week at Khamenei’s funeral, four senior Iranian officials told the New York Times that former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was arrested and is under house arrest on the orders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence, after his ties to Israel were exposed as part of a plan to overthrow the regime.

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced that agreements have been reached on the key terms of the much-discussed gas trade agreement with Russia, according to ISNA news agency. The agreement provides for the supply of up to 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually to Iran via a pipeline crossing Azerbaijan, a volume comparable to the capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Iran will be able to resell the excess gas to other countries, which, analysts say, could generate up to $12 billion in annual revenue over the contract’s 30-year term.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 6:00 PM on July 14. US Central Command, around 7:00 PM Italian time on July 13: “Warships will begin implementing the blockade of Iran later today.” Around 11:00 PM Italian time: “We have begun the third consecutive night of air strikes against Iran – we will continue to punish their forces.” A. At 3:45 AM, a new wave of attacks against Iran.

A US MQ-9 drone in the Strait of Hormuz was hit and destroyed by advanced air defense systems of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, controlled by the country’s unified air defense network.

At the moment, it appears that the White House and the Pentagon are ready to take the risk and seize Kharg Island. Certainly, from a military standpoint, Qeshm should be conquered. At the very least, its control would allow the United States to at least partially reduce Iranian pressure on the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, oil traffic through Kharg has decreased significantly. But Tehran continues to ship “black gold” to its “shadow fleet” tankers through terminals located on this small island.

Iran responded by striking Jordan again. The target appears to be Jordan’s King Faisal Air Base.

On the afternoon of July 14, the IDF attacked Gaza. “The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated the head of military security of Hamas’s Central Jabaliya Battalion and other Hamas terrorists: Mohammed Marwan Mohammed Salem.” Source: IDF.

An Israeli military vehicle was destroyed by a Hezbollah suicide drone in southern Lebanon.

Turkish warships entered Latakia, Syria, for the first time since 2011, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported. Turkey is providing extensive support to the new Syrian authorities in the reorganization and modernization of their armed forces and in training their soldiers.

The Iranians began preparing attacks against Iranian opposition party headquarters in Erbil overnight.

The Iranian military claimed to have struck US Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Kuwait, according to state television IRIB. According to the statement, the drones were also launched against fuel tanks, an ammunition depot, and communications systems at a US military base. Iran launched two strikes against Kuwait, one at 4:00 a.m. and the other at approximately 6:00 p.m. Italian time.

Saudi Arabia was bombed from Yemeni territory on the evening of July 13, after the Houthis claimed that Saudi Arabia had struck the runways of Sana’a International Airport. In retaliation, the Houthis attacked Abha International Airport in the southern part of the country. Several flights to and from the airport in the Jizan region of Saudi Arabia were canceled following recent attacks by Houthi rebels.

Explosions reported in Asir hit the King Khalid airbase. The Saudi Ministry of Defense: “We are facing ballistic missile launches by Houthi forces toward the southern region.” Saudi Arabia issued NOTAMs temporarily closing Abha International Airport, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jazan, and Najran Airport.

Reports of HIMARS missile launches from Bahrain toward Iran on the night of July 13. In response, Tehran struck the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Juffair; no alarm was raised in Bahrain. Explosions were heard until 12:00 PM on July 14.

Ansar Allah, Yemen’s armed forces, carried out five launches against Saudi Arabia between 7:00 PM on July 13 and 3:00 AM on July 14. The Yemeni Armed Forces announced an air blockade of Saudi Arabia, warning airlines to avoid Saudi airspace. Yemen’s Ansar Allah also claims to have shot down a Saudi Air Force Wing Loong II reconnaissance drone.

The US military announced that the naval blockade of Iran resumed on the night of July 14. Meanwhile, at least two oil tankers were attacked. The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense reports that two oil tankers, the Mombasa and the Bahia, were attacked by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern Strait of Hormuz, in Oman’s territorial waters. As a result of the attack, one crew member of the Mombasa, an Indian national, was killed and eight others were injured, four of them seriously. Among the injured are six Indian citizens and two Ukrainians. Furthermore, due to fires that broke out after the attack, Both tankers sustained material damage, but the fires were extinguished and are under control. The UK Maritime Authority: The maritime threat level in the Persian Gulf is extremely high.

In the early morning hours of July 14, powerful explosions rocked several Iranian cities on the coast of the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, according to the Tasnim news agency. A radar station was hit in Bandar Abbas, in the eastern province of Hormuzgan. Local air defense systems were activated. The United States used unmanned kamikaze boats in combat for the first time. The targets were infrastructure in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas. “Three Corsair drones entered the port of Bandar Abbas Naval Base, marking the first time the US military has used maritime drones in combat operations. Last night’s attacks have deprived Iran of the ability to continue attacking commercial maritime traffic,” the US Central Command said in a statement. Six explosions occurred near the towns of Chabahar and Konarak, located on the coast of the Gulf of Oman in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan. Explosions occurred in Isfahan and on the island of Kish. Explosions occurred in the city of Jask. Saravan, southeastern Iran, was hit. Trump claims the United States has destroyed 84% of Iran’s weapons manufacturing capacity. The previous wave of attacks began at 9:00 PM on July 13.

The Iranian military has launched drones and cruise missiles against American bases and warships in the region. The entire convoy of merchant ships escorted by the United States is reportedly under attack. Anti-ship missiles were fired at vessels violating restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. An American MQ1 drone was shot down in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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