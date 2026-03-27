ISRAELIRANWAR. Mossad: “Regime change in Iran will take a full year.” Hezbollah attacks Israel from Lebanon every 18 minutes. Kuwait raises nuclear alert. Houthis on alert.

Trump claims Iran has agreed to permanently abandon plans to acquire nuclear weapons. “They’ve agreed never to have nuclear weapons. They’ve agreed to this,” Trump told reporters at the White House. But Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi completely rejected Trump’s proposals. Araghchi: “There are no negotiations. The fact that they’re now talking about negotiations is an admission of defeat; didn’t they say unconditional surrender? So why are they mobilizing their highest officials to negotiate? There are no negotiations. And he also said: International law is dead in practice.”

Iranian officials told mediators that they believe Trump has already “deceived” them twice and “do not want to be deceived again.” They told the mediators that “recent US troop movements and military buildup make Trump’s peace proposal appear to be just a ruse.” Iran’s demands include Lebanon’s sovereignty and Israel’s withdrawal. Alex Younger, former head of British intelligence MI6, believes Iran currently has the upper hand in the war.

The Pentagon plans to deploy about 3,000 paratroopers to the Middle East; a written order is expected in the next few hours, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing two US officials. The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States: “More must be done to eliminate Iranian threats; we are ready to join an international initiative to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”

Chris Williamson, British podcaster and YouTuber: “BBC News should stop trying to delegitimize the Iranian government by calling it a regime. The real regimes are in the United States and Israel. The US regime is run from Tel Aviv, the Zionist regime. Israel poses the greatest threat to world peace and stability.”

According to Politico, the EU has apparently misunderstood what kind of assistance Trump wants from them in the war against Iran. European politicians call the American demands “absurdly incoherent” and support the United States only with “statements and meetings.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier harshly criticized US and Israeli policy toward Iran: “This war is a catastrophic political mistake. The justification for an imminent attack on the United States is far from convincing. Confidence in American power politics has weakened not only among allies, but also globally.”

The Dutch Defense Minister accidentally let slip in a press release that Iran likely hasn’t used half of its missiles yet. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Syria, Qatar, and Uzbekistan. During the telephone conversations between Minister Fidan, Shaibani, Al-Sani, and Saidov, they discussed the “progress of the war in the region and efforts to stop the attacks.”

Israeli military officials: “We need a few more weeks to complete our military objectives in Iran. The timeframe has been shortened due to US efforts to end the war. There are still some military capabilities and production facilities in Iran, and we intend to strike them. We have achieved tactical and strategic successes, but we have not achieved a complete strategic victory.”

Israeli Mossad Director David Barnea believes regime change in Iran will take a full year.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the charge d’affaires of the US Embassy in Baghdad to protest US attacks on pro-Iranian militias.

Unmanned patrol boats have begun patrolling the waters off Dubai. The United Arab Emirates intends to continue attacking Iran. UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba wrote in an article published tonight in the Wall Street Journal: “Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been damaged. Its branches have been weakened. But more must be done to eliminate the threat of missiles and drones.” We are ready to join an international initiative to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and keep it open.”

Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz to Russia, India, China, and other friendly countries, says the Iranian Foreign Minister. “Countries that did not participate in the war against Iran can pass through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s consent. In recent days, ships from China, Pakistan, Iraq, Russia, India, and other countries have passed through this Strait,” Araghchi said. The oil tanker Pine Gas is passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel is being escorted by the Indian Navy.

Message from the Iranian President to Turkey: “The firm position of the President of the Republic of Turkey, my esteemed brother Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in condemning Israel’s aggressive policies deserves great praise.” “The brotherly Turkish people have played a vital role in supporting the Islamic Ummah for many years.”

Ali Akhbar Ahmadin, a member of Mujtaba Khamenei’s circle of military advisors, said: “For years, we have been waiting for the Americans to enter the designated areas, and for over two decades, we have been training in asymmetric warfare strategies for this very moment. Now we have only one message for American soldiers: Get closer!

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament: “According to some intelligence information, Iran’s enemies are preparing to occupy one of Iran’s islands with the support of a regional country.” “Our forces are monitoring all enemy movements, and if they take any action, all vital infrastructure in this country and the region will become the target of relentless and merciless attacks.”

According to Western intelligence agencies, Russia is close to completing the delivery of drones, medical equipment, and food to Iran after secret negotiations following the US and Israeli attacks on Tehran. This could be the first known instance of support between Russia and Iran since the start of the war, according to reports. Financial Times. The evacuation of technicians from the nuclear power plant has begun.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 1:00 PM on March 26. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), forces have destroyed more than 9,000 military targets in Iran, significantly reducing the Iranian regime’s combat capability. Footage shows attacks on missile launchers, air defense systems, and command and control facilities in Iran. CENTCOM, in its fact-checking section, officially denied the report of the downing of the F-18 Super Hornet, stating that the missile fired did not damage the fighter, although video shows that one jet was damaged.

Other ships of the George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) carrier strike group departed Norfolk for deployment. The destroyer Ross (DDG 71) departed on the morning of the 25th. The USS Bush carrier strike group will replace the USS Ford carrier strike group in the US Navy’s 5th (CENTCOM) and 6th (EUCOM) Fleets. A US Navy C-130T military transport aircraft launched a distress signal near Djibouti.

Combined attacks by Hezbollah and Iran continue in Israel. An Iranian missile fell in the immediate vicinity of Israel’s largest power plant, Orot Rabin. The power plant, which supplies approximately 20% of Israel’s total electricity generation, was not damaged. An Iranian ballistic missile was reported to have crashed. In the Negev, southern Israel. In 24 hours of bombing northern Israel, Hezbollah launched approximately 100 rockets and drones. On the morning of March 26, 10 long-range missiles were launched from Lebanon against Israel. The Iron Dome was activated. Missiles were reported in Tel Aviv in the areas of Beitah, Tekfaa, and Ras al-Ayn. The Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv was targeted. At least 4 were injured. Other arrivals were in Modi’in, Holon, and the surrounding area. The Modi’in settlement is one of the most important centers for senior security officials and political officials of the Israeli regime.

Two hours after the first launch, Hezbollah carried out another joint launch with Iran around 12:00. A bus caught fire in northern Israel, Bet Shemesh. Explosions occurred in the Galilee, with a military barracks on fire. Reports of deaths and injuries are pending confirmation. Arrivals in Haifa

According to Channel 15: “Fifteen Israeli soldiers were wounded overnight in southern Lebanon.” An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson announced the death of a soldier from the Golani reconnaissance unit in combat in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army: “An officer and three soldiers were wounded, one of them seriously, by a missile fired by the Islamic Resistance, Hezbollah, in southern Lebanon.” This brings the total number of wounded soldiers to 18 and one dead.

Hezbollah has conducted 87 operations against Israeli troops and counting. A statement from the Islamic Resistance Operations Room on the Taybeh-Qantara axis states: An ambush was claimed against the 7th Brigade of the 36th Division of the Israeli army between the Al-Muhaysibat area of ​​Taybeh and the town of Qantara. Four Merkava tanks were also claimed for destruction. Israeli troops were hit in Taybeh, Rab’ al-Thalathin, and Al-Oweidah, as were reinforcement forces called in to evacuate the wounded. According to Hezbollah, 10 tanks and two D9 bulldozers were destroyed in two days.

According to Al Jazeera’s correspondent in southern Lebanon: “Hezbollah is conducting operations against Israel every 18 minutes, a significant and unusual figure in terms of the intensity of fire.” “Hezbollah has adopted attack-and-retreat tactics and urban warfare methods, similar to those used before the liberation in 2000.” According to the newspaper, the Israeli army is facing a harsh and ferocious war of attrition.

The targets included Israeli-linked facilities, satellite stations, the Al-Azraq air base, and US bases (Sheikh Isa, Ali al-Salem, Arifjan), hit by missiles and drones. Over 70 strikes were reported in the occupied territories, including Haifa, Dimona, and Khudeira.

Iraq reported a new US military attack against pro-Iranian forces near the Syrian border. Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Sabah al-Numan: “We have decided to counter attacks directed against the headquarters and units of the Popular Mobilization Forces.”

As part of efforts to counter Israeli forces and prevent their impact on Iraqi security forces, and in accordance with the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Chief of Staff of the Army, the Commander of the Iraqi Army Eastern Operations Command, Salah ad-Din, inspected Iraqi Army units deployed in his area of ​​responsibility, particularly in areas with difficult terrain. He visited the positions of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and artillery system.

The Hashd al-Shaabi militia released footage of an attack on Victoria Air Base in Iraq, carried out with a FPV drone equipped with a fiber-optic cable. A Black Hawk helicopter and an AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar were hit. The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter hit by the anti-tank missile was a medical helicopter participating in the United Nations humanitarian aid mission in Iraq.

An unknown drone crashed near a PetroChina facility in Iraq’s Maysan province. The Iraqi government is attacking the United States and claims seven Iraqi soldiers were killed and thirteen wounded in a US attack on a clinic at a military base. On the night of March 25-26, an attack targeted US positions in Sulaymaniyah. A second attack targeted the US base near Erbil Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense has warned citizens of the risk of a nuclear radioactive leak due to events in the Middle East. Authorities are urging citizens to remain calm and avoid panic. Recommended measures include staying indoors and closing all windows and doors.

Explosions in Bahrain: A fire broke out in one of the facilities in Muharraq Governorate, Bahrain.

Two people were killed and three were injured in Abu Dhabi due to debris from an intercepted missile, according to the emirate’s government press service. Explosions were recorded in the early hours of March 26 in the United Arab Emirates. Iranian drone attack.

Iran launched cruise missiles at the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, the military said in a statement. CENTECOM denied the report. Beginning in the late afternoon of March 25, US forces began targeting Iranian infrastructure. The Iranians claim to have hit an F/A-18E/F fighter. At 5 a.m. on March 26, the first missile launches were launched against Israeli and Persian Gulf infrastructure.

Yemeni’s Ansarallah has been on high alert since the start of the war between the United States and Israel against Iran and is ready to intervene if necessary. If it becomes necessary to control the Bab al-Mandeb Strait to exert further pressure on the enemy, Iran alone can pose a credible threat in that strait, while Ansarallah has already demonstrated that it can easily disrupt the route and take control of the Red Sea.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/