ISRAELIRANWAR. Mistakes in judgment jeopardize Israeli-American operations against Iran

After a video call with the heads of state of all G7 members on Wednesday, March 11, French President Emmanuel Macron publicly stated what others have said privately: “No one can say what US President Donald Trump expects from this ongoing war with Iran.”

Israeli officials told Axios they believe Trump has no intention of ending the war in the next two to three weeks, but they foresee the possibility of him taking a drastic decision if he believes his objectives regarding Iran have been achieved.

Both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoped that last Saturday’s initial attack, which killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and 40 senior government, military, and security officials, would quickly destabilize the regime in Tehran, but they were wrong in their predictions. However, nineteen days later, both realize that this has not happened. Both still hope that divisions within the Iranian government will soon begin to widen.

An important development has been the widespread use of allied bases for combat sorties against Iran. The United Kingdom has become the primary hub for the US Air Force, with bases supporting strategic bomber sorties and also hosting tactical air reserves transferred from the United States. Furthermore, American tankers are stationed not only in Israel and at US bases in the region, but also at French Air Force Base 125 in Istres. During the early days of Operation Epic Fury, tankers also operated from Rota Air Base in Spain, but approximately 15 aircraft were forced to abandon it following an initiative by the Spanish government. Apparently, some aircraft may be stranded in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, the Iranians have traditionally responded with massive strikes using ballistic missiles and loitering munitions, dominated by Shahed-class aircraft. Unlike last year’s 12-Day War, when attacks were carried out against Israel, with the exception of a limited attack on Al Udeid air base in Qatar, combined ballistic missile and drone strikes are now being conducted against a wide range of targets, clearly incorporating the experience of Russian strikes against Ukraine.

Judging by press releases issued by the defense ministries of the Gulf monarchies, the force structure is also roughly comparable to the massive combined Russian strikes. It is important to note that the expansion of the target list officially announced by the Iranian authorities increases the Iranian side’s freedom of action and complicates the work of the US-Israeli air defense.

However, given the ongoing attacks on missile production, storage facilities, and transportation routes, this strategy relies heavily on Iranian missile stockpiles, taking into account losses, launches, and expenditures during the Twelve-Day War. What can be said with certainty is that it is currently impossible to even roughly estimate their stockpiles, despite the various figures provided by the Americans and Israelis. This is why the IDF, along with the Pentagon, has, as last time, clearly focused on hunting down launchers, targeting and destroying them with attack drones, tactical aircraft, and sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The IDF has estimated the destruction of 200 launchers and is hunting for the remaining 150. They are waiting for the people to rise up against the government, but that is not happening at the moment.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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