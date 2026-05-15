ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon-Israel: Trump calls for another three weeks of truce to reach an agreement. Katz: We still have targets in Iran. Iran hits radar in Iraq, seizes Indian ship in Hormuz

The United States Senate has rejected for the seventh time a resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s war powers. Had it passed, the resolution would have forced the US presidential administration to cease military action against Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that the trip to China was intended to pressure China to pressure Iran over its actions in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Reuters, the United States and China agree that no country should be allowed to impose tariffs on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the issue in a phone call in April.

The U.S. military is facing an unexpected budget reduction for a variety of reasons, including the war with Iran, according to Al Jazeera. According to the broadcaster, the budget reduction will not affect the military’s operational readiness, but could lead to ammunition shortages due to the war with Iran. The Department of Defense hopes for the approval of a $1.5 trillion defense budget, otherwise they will have to make “difficult decisions.”

General David Tabur, U.S. Air Force vice chief of staff for planning and programs, said that the U.S. Air Force’s fleet of MQ-9 Reaper drones suffered severe damage during the war with Iran. Currently, 135 drones are in service, as losses suffered during Operation Epic Wrath are reducing the number of commonly used remote-controlled platforms. The fleet, however, is still capable of conducting combat operations worldwide.

The Pentagon has been forced to limit the use of bunker-busting munitions in attacks against Iran to preserve supplies for potential armed conflicts with China and North Korea, according to the New York Times. The Pentagon does not have sufficient stocks of bunker-busting munitions.

The first ships of the Resilience Fleet launched on May 14 from the Turkish port of Marmaris to lift the Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian Air Force has received another batch of Rafale fighter jets from French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation. This modernization makes Egypt the world’s second-largest operator of Rafale fighter jets, after France.

In Israel, the ruling coalition has introduced a bill to dissolve parliament, according to state broadcaster Kan. Meanwhile, controversy is mounting over Netanyahu’s secret visits to the UAE to meet with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed. Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the prime minister secretly visited the United Arab Emirates during Operation Roaring Lion and met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, calling it a “historic turning point” in relations. The UAE denied the report. The denial comes amid fears that the UAE could become a direct target due to its relations with “Israel.”

Israeli forces prevented Israeli activist Mohammad Abu Al-Hummus from being present in the Bab al-Amud area of ​​Jerusalem, coinciding with the arrival of settlers in the area. From the settlements in northern Israel, the head of the Frontline Settlement Forum with Lebanon said: “We will not accept a reality in which the northern skies are exposed and explosive drones become a deadly routine.”

Regarding Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said: “Our mission in Iran is not yet over, and we must achieve our objectives.”

The third round of Lebanese-Israeli talks begins at the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters, but there is no progress. Donald Trump announced a three-week extension of the ceasefire. Israel insists on continuing its operations in southern Lebanon, and Washington informs Lebanon that it is applying pressure to prevent an attack on Beirut and its southern suburbs, according to Sky News. The Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon is conditional on Hezbollah’s disarmament, and Israel insists on maintaining the buffer zone and is considering expanding it to eliminate the threat of Hezbollah drones.

Deputy head of Hezbollah’s Political Council, Mahmoud Qamati Al-Mayadeen: “We have no hope that the negotiations between Lebanon and the occupation will lead to anything good.” “We see what is happening not as negotiations, but rather as an American call for the Lebanese state.” “We of the resistance are not interested in these negotiations, and they will lead to nothing that preserves the sovereignty of Lebanon. We will not negotiate over the weapons of the resistance.” “We are tired of the hypocrisy and lies of the Americans, the Israelis, and some Arabs and Lebanese.”

Off the Lebanese coast, particularly in its economic waters, the largest naval formation, composed of dozens of European, American, and Israeli ships, is deployed in what appears to be a total blockade, with the aim of securing the Israeli maritime area. The air force is engaged in these types of operations and provides intelligence support through radar, interceptions, and spy equipment.

Saudi Arabia proposes a “non-aggression” pact with Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, regarding the statements made at the meeting between the Israeli and UAE prime ministers: “Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iranian security services had communicated to our leadership some time ago. Enmity with the great Iranian people is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in this regard? Unforgivable. Those who collude with Israel to sow division will be held accountable.

Araqchi, in India, met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on May 14th on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs complained to Iran about the blockade of the Indian vessel: “Yesterday’s attack on an Indian-flagged vessel off the coast of Oman is unacceptable.”

Lavrov and Araqchi discussed developments in the negotiations for a resolution to the war against Iran in New Delhi. During their meeting in New Delhi, Lavrov confirmed to his Iranian counterpart Russia’s willingness to facilitate a solution to the war against Iran and emphasized to his Iranian counterpart the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in the region and preventing obstruction of diplomatic efforts.

And now, a look at the military scenarios updated as of 3:30 PM on May 14th in the Middle East and Western Asia. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) released a video illustrating the first month of the Iranian blockade, during which American forces diverted 67 merchant ships in support of the operation, simultaneously disabling four others that had violated the blockade. A B-2 Spirit strategic bomber was dispatched from the continental United States to Europe.

The United States has been strengthening its forces in the Middle East in anticipation of a possible new wave of attacks against Iran and is now strengthening its forces in Europe, preparing and fortifying positions for combat operations.

Three Israeli settlers were injured, two seriously, in a Hezbollah drone attack in the Rosh Hanikra area. The settlers were in the border area and boasted about the destruction caused by the Israeli army in Lebanon. According to the Hebrew newspaper Maariv: “Hezbollah drones paralyze northern of Israel.” This afternoon, a flock of dive-bombing drones attacked Israeli equipment and soldiers at the Al-Abbad site, near the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Saba News Agency: “Gaza Civil Defense carried out 204 missions last week. Civil defense teams in the Gaza Strip governorates carried out 204 missions last week, despite the difficulties caused by the ongoing siege and Israeli airstrikes on the Strip.

Israeli authorities issued new administrative detention orders and renewed existing ones for 33 Palestinian prisoners from the West Bank in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli army aircraft and artillery bombarded the following areas in southern Lebanon: Halousiyeh, Deir Qanoun, Debal, Siddiqine, Touline, Qleileh, Majdal Zoun, Kfar Roumman, Aita al-Jabal, Beit Yahoun, Haris, Kfar Hata, Hadatha, Jarjouh, Deir al-Zahrani, Tebnine, Al-Rayhan, Majdal Selm, Harouf, Arab Salim, Roumine, Upper Nabatieh, Nmairiyeh, Kfar Sir, Adchit, Aba, Al-Abbasiyeh, and the Sahmar area in Beqaa province. Following the May 14 attacks by the Israeli regime’s army, at least 10 civilians were killed and 27 others injured.

The front line in Lebanon is as follows: Al-Bayyada Front: A contingent of Israeli troops in the Iskandarouna area was hit twice by two kamikaze drones and several rockets.

Hadatha Front: An Israeli military convoy consisting of two Namer armored vehicles,a D9 military bulldozer was ambushed, and a suicide vehicle near the Hadatha stone quarry, using an improvised explosive device (IED), small arms, and rocket attacks against the convoy along the Hadatha-Rashaf road. During the clash, Israeli warplanes and drones bombed Hadatha to cover the retreat of Israeli forces from the destroyed vehicle. As the convoy continued to attempt to enter Hadatha, it was hit by Hezbollah rockets in the Al-Baydar area; one Israeli suicide vehicle was destroyed. Eventually, Israeli troops detonated the vehicle on the side of the road and withdrew from the axis.

Bint Jbeil Front: An Israeli armored vehicle in the town of Bint Jbeil and a Merkava tank in the town of Aynata were hit by FPV drones. An Israeli troop concentration near the Musa Abbas compound in the town of Bint Jbeil was attacked by a suicide drone.

Houla Front: A Merkava tank in the Al-Dawavir area was hit by an FPV drone.

Khiam Front: Israeli technical equipment in the town of Khiam was destroyed by a suicide drone.

Iranian forces targeted one of the separatists’ communications and radar systems on the heights of the town of Halabja, in northwestern Iraq. This system is believed to be used by the United States.

The United Arab Emirates is installing anti-drone wire mesh around its oil storage facilities to protect them from Iranian attacks.

The Houthi Shura Council welcomed the signing of the prisoner exchange agreement in the Jordanian capital, Amman, calling it a humanitarian achievement that reflects the revolutionary and political leadership’s commitment to ending the suffering of prisoners and their families.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi: “A Japanese-affiliated vessel has successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz after various coordination efforts, including direct talks with President Pezeshkian.” A merchant ship was seized off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and is now heading toward Iran, according to a statement from the Royal Navy’s Maritime Trade Coordination Center. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for seizing a vessel in the Gulf of Oman and transferred it to Iran.

Iran announced the execution of Mohammad Abbasi, accused of killing a security officer during the anti-regime protests in January.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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