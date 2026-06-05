ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon: IDF loses Beaufort Castle. Iran – United States: Dialogue stalled

The United States House of Representatives has passed a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s war powers and ending the war with Iran. Four Republicans—Representatives Thomas Massie, Tom Barrett, Warren Davidson, and Brian Fitzpatrick—joined all House Democrats to bring the measure to a vote. The resolution received 215 votes in favor and 208 against. The resolution will now move to the Senate for a vote, where a tough battle is expected for its passage. Trump called it “unpatriotic.”

According to Middle Eastern military analysts, “the series of reciprocal attacks between the United States and Iran in recent days has been much more intense than in previous weeks, consolidating a new “truce” dynamic, in which Iran responds to US actions by striking its neighbors and the United States responds with counterattacks.”

ABC News reports that Trump said he believes he will reach an agreement with Iran to extend the ceasefire and resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz next week. Secretary of State Rubio also said that Iran has agreed to discuss issues related to its nuclear program that it had previously refused to address.

Trump on the Iranian attacks on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain: “There’s a reason for everything, and we hit them hard… They were slightly provoked; they retaliated. In that part of the world, a ceasefire is when you fire more moderately.”

Israeli General Guy Hazot spoke about the internal situation: “Resources are running out, the fronts are multiplying, and the Israeli army could collapse from within at any moment! This situation is extremely dangerous.” Along the same lines, former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Dan Halutz reports that the army commander has the responsibility to appear before the government and inform it that we have exhausted all means. “They sent our soldiers to Lebanon like a flock of ducks to a shooting range.”

The Israeli Army Chief of Staff, in contrast, states that: “The navy will play a crucial role in any new military confrontation with Iran. Naval forces are active in both nearby and more distant areas and are overseeing operations that we will not disclose at this time.

Jewish settlers have started another fire in the occupied West Bank: agricultural land on the southern outskirts of Burin, south of Nablus. Attacks on Palestinian farmland continue to intensify throughout the area.

The U.S. Nuclear Security Agency has removed Lebanon’s last cesium irradiator, ridding the country of high-risk radioactive materials. Israel and Lebanon have reached a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement following negotiations in Washington. Hezbollah is reportedly required to cease all attacks and withdraw south of the Litani River.

The Lebanese Armed Forces will assume sole control of security in the designated areas, excluding non-state armed groups. Both sides reiterated their refusal to seek conflict and agreed to continue direct talks to reach broader peace and security agreements. Political and security negotiations are expected to resume during the week of June 22, with continued US mediation.

The Lebanese government does not officially designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization or a public enemy in general. However, the official position is complex, as the Lebanese state has declared all Hezbollah’s military and security activities outside of state control illegal.

Hezbollah’s position: “No side can force the Lebanese resistance to disarm. Mahmoud Qomati, Vice President of the Hezbollah Political Council: All efforts by the United States and Israel will fail. The confrontation continues, and the resistance against Israeli aggression remains firm.” The United States and Israel have no rights regarding the resistance’s weapons, as this is an internal Lebanese matter on which we agree.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health reported that 63 people were injured in the Iranian attack on June 2.

Bahrain’s Ministry of the Interior says it has arrested 15 people linked to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers captured earlier this year for inciting and intimidating residents on Iranian instructions. According to the report, those arrested were attempting to coerce Bahrainis, particularly young people, into committing “acts prohibited by law.”

Anwar Gargash, advisor to the president of the United Arab Emirates, wrote on his X-network page regarding the Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain: “In light of Iran’s repeated aggression against Kuwait and Bahrain, there is no other way than for all Gulf countries to take a firm, united, and supportive stance. No Gulf country should be left alone to face this attack, as the security of the Gulf countries is interconnected, their interests are shared, and their destiny is one. This aggression harms not just one country, but all of them.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: Our armed forces are ready at any time to resume war and strike Israel. If Israel attacks Beirut, our armed forces are ready to launch devastating attacks against the occupied territories.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Central Asia, updated at 3:00 PM on June 4. According to the update from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces diverted 122 merchant ships and disabled five while enforcing a naval blockade of Iran. US forces blocked an unloaded oil tanker attempting to reach an Iranian port in the Persian Gulf on June 2. US Central Command (CENTCOM) imposed a blockade on the Botswana-flagged oil tanker Lexie as it transited international waters toward Kharg Island. The ship’s crew ignored repeated warnings and failed to obey US military orders for 24 hours. Finally, a US aircraft blocked the ship by firing a Hellfire missile into the engine room, preventing it from reaching Iran.

Commenting on the possible suspension of negotiations with Iran, Trump stated that this does not mean the United States will resume bombing. “This does not mean we’re going to start dropping bombs everywhere,” he said in an interview with NBC. At the same time, the US President stated that the American military will continue its naval blockade of Iran.

A Hezbollah autonomous weapon attacked an Israel Defense Forces military base in Beit Hillel, northern Israel. The attack reportedly injured several soldiers. An Israeli soldier was killed in a vehicle explosion on Ayalon Road south of Tel Aviv.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman: “The IDF is currently attacking Hezbollah infrastructure in Sura and other areas of southern Lebanon.” In response, Hezbollah continues its attacks, and the Israeli army is using drones. Images have been released showing the Iron Dome missile defense system attached to the Jal al-Alem air base in northern Israel.

According to Lebanese sources, on June 3, the intensive use of FPV drones forced the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to withdraw from Beaufort Castle, which they had boasted about over the weekend. A video message from Hezbollah shows a drone flying over the empty area and reads: “We came and did not find you.” A Hezbollah drone surprises three Israeli soldiers and attacks them on the southern outskirts of the city of Yahmur al-Shaqif. Another Hezbollah drone strikes IDF troops in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, southern Lebanon.

Iraqi militias, backed by Iran, have promised to attack Eilat if Israel attacks Beirut. The U.S. Department of Defense has identified the American soldier killed in northern Iraq as Sergeant Devin A. Seabell, 26, of Robinson, Texas, serving with the Helicopter Rescue Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, based at Fort Carson, Colorado.

Satellite imagery taken today confirms the destruction of a specialized hangar for drones and military aircraft at 29°21’04.72″N, 47°30’14.06″E inside Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait during the latest Iranian strikes.

On June 3, Iran claimed to have attacked the command center of a U.S. destroyer in the Gulf of Oman and threatened further retaliation against U.S. forces: “The U.S. Navy has targeted the command and control center for hostile actions of the U.S. Army against our country.” “A few hours ago, following aggressive actions, violations of the rules of the Strait of Hormuz and hostile acts against Iranian merchant vessels in the Sea of ​​Oman by […] the US Army, the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, after detecting and identifying the “command and control center” of this hostility, located on an American destroyer that intended to approach the waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Sea of ​​Oman. The Navy, with full capacity, has been monitoring the criminal and aggressive Zionist American enemy and will severely avenge the pure blood of the proud martyrs of the destroyer Dena and will respond to any hostility as quickly as possible.

Iran has announced the execution of a man found guilty of killing a security officer during the anti-regime protests in January.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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