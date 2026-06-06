ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon: Hezbollah drones hinder IDF offensive north of the Litani

The agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon in the United States has not achieved much success along the Litani line.

Let’s take a look at the latest updates from southern Lebanon, updated at 1:00 PM on June 5.

Hezbollah fighters have claimed 21 offensive and defensive operations against the Israeli army in various areas over the past 24 hours. These operations focused on countering Israeli drone flights and preventing an advance in the area around the city of Yohmor al-Shaqif.

In detail, cross-referencing Lebanese and Hezbollah OSINT sources reveals numerous air defense and ground operations, which we outline below.

Air Defense

Hezbollah’s air defense unit launched surface-to-air missiles at Israeli Army Hermes 450 drones, preventing them from flying over southwestern Lebanon, the city of Nabatieh, and the towns of Kfar Melki and Jbaa.

Yohmor al-Shaqif Line and Zotar Front:

On the Yahmar Front, Hezbollah conducted numerous rocket and artillery strikes—at least 11—against concentrations of Israeli vehicles and forces south of Yohmor al-Shaqif and around Al-Shaqif Castle/Beaufort.

Hezbollah also used kamikaze drones in these attacks, launching six against the Israeli army command post near Al-Shaqif/Beaufort Castle, the new Israeli logistics center near the city of Yohmor al-Shaqif, and concentrations of armored vehicles and Israeli soldiers on the southeastern outskirts of the city.

Furthermore, five Merkava tanks near Al-Shaqif/Beaufort Castle were hit by two FPV drones and Kornet anti-tank missiles. One Merkava tank was severely damaged, and one crew member was killed.

These Hezbollah attacks have prevented the Israeli armored convoy from advancing into Lebanese territory over the past 24 hours, stranding the armored vehicles on the outskirts of Yohmor al-Shaqif.

Other areas: Hezbollah struck concentrations of Israeli vehicles and forces in the town of Qantara twice with rocket attacks and once with a kamikaze drone. Israeli positions in the town of Al-Khiyam were also hit by two rocket attacks.

A kamikaze drone was launched against the Israeli occupation base of Tallet al-Uwaydah, in the town of Al-Adisseh, and two kamikaze drones were launched against the occupation base of Namr al-Jamal.

Online videos on Hezbollah-related social media include visual documentation of three Hezbollah FPV drone operations against Israeli technical equipment in the town of Rashaaf, a Humvee vehicle, and a Merkava tank near the town of East Zotar. The dates of the operations are May 29, May 25, and June 1, respectively.

In a statement from the Israel Defense Forces: “Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas of northern Israel, the organization […] Hezbollah fired several rockets at IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force intercepted one projectile, and another projectile fell adjacent to IDF soldiers. No injuries were reported.”

Hezbollah’s attacks also threaten Israeli communities in the northern area more than they did in 2023. On June 4, Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir held an assessment of the situation and a discussion with the Forum of Heads of Local Authorities in the North and the General Staff Forum at the Northern Command, where he stated: “We have chosen to hold a joint assessment of the situation to deepen dialogue and strengthen the partnership. We have a common goal: to protect the residents of the north and restore lasting peace and security. We are working together, shoulder to shoulder, to achieve this goal.” “During Operation Roaring Lion, when we detected Hezbollah’s entry into the attack on Israel, we acted swiftly and decisively to eliminate the threat of infiltration and anti-tank attacks against communities. This is our policy: there is no containment. We act proactively and with defensive actions against every emerging threat.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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