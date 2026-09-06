ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon: Ali al-Taher, Hezbollah’s last stronghold, is under siege by the IDF. A network of at least 70 tunnels leads to other Lebanese cities.

For Israel, control of Ali al-Taher Hill in Lebanon will represent Hezbollah’s capitulation. So, on the one hand, we are witnessing an IDF narrative that sees the hill and its subsoil in the hands of Israeli troops; on the other, Hezbollah maintains that they are, in fact, still there.

In the IDF statement: “The IDF has completed the clearing of Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area and is working to neutralize it. Soldiers from the IDF’s 36th Division have worked in recent weeks to clear and neutralize two underground routes in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area, within the Security Zone. The soldiers have gained operational control of the ridge area, both above and below ground, and have cleared the area of ​​terrorists. Some terrorists have been eliminated, while others have fled.”

The operation to neutralize the underground tunnels. Operations to clear the infrastructure of terrorists are ongoing. Upon completion of the operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will adjust its defense posture based on its assessment of the situation. Terrorists within the infrastructure have carried out terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers. Following operations conducted in recent weeks in the underground tunnels, their ability to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers has been neutralized. The underground infrastructure included command centers, weapons depots, power plants, living quarters, showers, and a kitchen, which allowed terrorists to organize combat operations and remain underground for extended periods. This is a strategic underground network built over twenty years, financed and planned by the Iranian terrorist regime.

Media close to Hezbollah have a different opinion. Al-Manar correspondent Samer al-Haj Ali states: “The footage shown does not confirm the location where it was filmed (only a dark room and military beds). The Israeli army statement spoke of controlling two underground passages, then mentioned “two tunnels,” without specifying whether it was a single structure or two or more tunnels, recalling that it had previously spoken of the existence of several tunnels. The Israeli army statement claimed to have completed “operational control,” but not “total control.” Does this mean control only by fire, as has been the case for weeks? And does it include all the roads and paths in Tell al-Tahir and the surrounding hills connected to it?”

And the journalist continues: “The Israeli army statement claimed to have completed the ‘clearance’ of the underground infrastructure, but in another paragraph it stated that the ‘neutralization’ process was still ongoing! How is it possible that the clearing has been completed while the neutralization is still being completed? The statement stated that ‘some’ Hezbollah elements had been eliminated and that ‘others had fled.’ How many ‘some’ are we talking about? It seems like a small number, judging by the implications of the statement, contrary to previous statements that spoke of hundreds or dozens of people. And how did they escape, considering that Israel claimed to have control of the fire and a total siege for weeks? The Israeli army stated in its statement that, once the neutralization of the underground infrastructure is complete, it will ‘resume defense based on its assessment of the situation.’ What does it mean by ‘defense’? Will it stop where it is, or will it withdraw from Tell al-Tahir?” Toward more rearward defensive positions, after investing in what it considers a seemingly incomplete undertaking? Assuming the Israeli army’s claim to control the hill and its hinterland is true, how will it establish itself in Tell al-Tahir, located under fire from other hills controlled by the resistance?

Netanyahu has declared that the Tell al-Tahir heights no longer pose a threat. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on the Ali al-Taher Ridge operations: «Now the IDF will complete the neutralization of the tunnels and will deploy in the appropriate tactical manner to hold the ridge and prevent the enemy from re-establishing itself in the area»

Professor of International Relations Ali Matar: “So far, the resistance has not issued any statement regarding Ali Al-Taher Hill. However, whether it has fallen as the enemy claims or not, the resistance knows better than anyone what it is doing. The struggle is still ongoing and goes far beyond the battle for a single hill. The resistance is waging a war to defeat the Israeli project, and therefore, what it is fighting for goes beyond control of the hill. In any case, the coming days will demonstrate that the occupation will not last long and that patience will suffice to unmask Israeli claims.”

An official from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that a network of underground tunnels on the Ali Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operates, houses Hezbollah’s main command center, along with “vital” weapons depots, particularly rockets and drones. The official, who said he was in constant contact with Hezbollah personnel, said that between 70 and 100 Hezbollah personnel, along with advisers from the Iranian Quds Force, were trapped inside the underground complex when Israeli forces surrounded the area, according to The New York Times.

According to Lebanese residents of Ali al-Taher near Hezbollah, “the battle on Ali al-Taher hill is ongoing, where our brothers, sons, senior commanders, and Hezbollah resistance fighters are fighting valiantly against the genocidal occupiers in the name of the entire free world and Islam.” “The battle is intense and many may never return from the battlefield.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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