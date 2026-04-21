ISRAELIRANWAR. Lebanon: 41 locations south of the Litani River come under IDF fire. The US fires on an Iranian merchant ship and then requests talks. IRNA denies imminent meetings in Islamabad.

The situation is tense; once again, the United States has done the opposite of what it promised, thus undermining the new dialogue session, which for Donald Trump appears to be a mere propaganda game. In one of his last statements on April 21, Donald Trump announced his willingness to meet with the Iranian leadership.

He cited the Islamic Republic’s renunciation of nuclear weapons as a key condition. However, the American leader did not specify what consequences Tehran might face if the talks fail. “We have all the time we need.” Trump called an extension of the ceasefire with Iran “extremely unlikely.” The US president added that he will not be pressured into accepting a bad deal.

IRNA: “The reports published about the second round of talks in Islamabad are incorrect. US greed and its unreasonable and unrealistic demands, frequent shifts in position, constant contradictions, and the ongoing so-called naval blockade—which constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement—along with threatening rhetoric, have so far hindered progress in the talks. Under these circumstances, there is no clear prospect of fruitful negotiations. The news published by the United States is part of its media campaign and a “blame game” aimed at putting pressure on Iran.”

CENTCOM released a video of the warning and the moment the shots were fired at the Touska merchant ship. The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya’s central headquarters responded to this attack: “The aggressive United States, violating the ceasefire and engaging in maritime piracy, opened fire on an Iranian merchant ship in the waters of the Sea of ​​Oman, disabling its navigation system and landing some of its terrorist marines on the ship’s deck, thus committing an act of aggression against it.”

“We warn that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to this act of armed piracy by the US military.”

According to unofficial sources, the IRGC has deployed drones against American naval vessels.

Rosatom has completed the evacuation of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Over 600 people were evacuated, while 20 volunteers remained on site, Likhachev said.

The night before, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said: “The Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We firmly opposed the US mine-clearing operations, considering them a violation of the ceasefire. The situation escalated to the point of confrontation, but the enemy withdrew. In Islamabad, I informed the American delegation that if the mine-clearing operations had advanced even a small step, we would certainly have opened fire. They asked for 15 minutes to give the order to withdraw, and so they did. If there is traffic in the Strait today, control of it is in our hands. The Americans have imposed a naval blockade for several days; this is a foolish and irresponsible decision. It is impossible for others to cross the Strait of Hormuz, but not for us. If the United States does not If they lift the blockade, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will certainly be limited.”

The casualty figures from the Israeli-American attacks in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq are truly staggering. In Iran, 3,375 people were killed and over 25,000 were wounded; in Lebanon, 2,294 people were killed and 7,544 were wounded; while in Iraq, 80 people were killed and over 270 were wounded. The figures presented are based on official sources, including the Iranian Forensic Medicine Organization, the Lebanese Ministry of Health, and the Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi organization, and include both civilians and military personnel.

The Israeli army continues to bomb areas south of the Litani River and demolish residential areas in at least 41 border towns in southern Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire on the front between southern Lebanon and northern Israel, the IDF still has five divisions, along with armored convoys, deployed in Lebanese territory and at bases bordering northern Israel. These forces, using demolition methods and military bulldozers, continue to destroying residential buildings in Lebanese cities, particularly in Bint Jbeil, Al-Khiyam, Deir Seryan, Taybeh, Qantara, Rab Al-Thalathin, Beit Yahoun, Al-Tayri, Shama, Al-Bayyada, and others.

Here is the updated situation on the fronts and lines of conflict:

Shama and Al-Bayyada Front:

The IDF advanced northward from the southwest coastal road of Lebanon, entering the areas of Labbouneh, Al-Naqoura, Al-Bayyada, Shama, and Alma Al-Shaab. Their advance toward Al-Jebin and Majdal Zoun was halted by Hezbollah attacks.

Most of the buildings in the areas of Dhahira, Batisha, Matmoura, Boustan, and Marwahin were destroyed in the previous round of fighting, and in this round the IDF is completing demolitions and inspecting suspicious locations.

Ramieh, Beit Lif, and Rishaf Front:

The presence of Israeli forces continues in Beit Lif, Rishaf, and Debel (a Christian village), and along this axis, Israeli tank movements continue toward Hanin and Ain Ebel (a Christian village), and west of Bint Jbeil.

Ainata Front and Bint Jbeil:

The lines of conflict before the ceasefire were still east of Ainata and east of Bint Jbeil, where the IDF mined and demolished buildings. The central area and northern neighborhoods of Bint Jbeil remain surrounded by Israeli armored convoys, and suspicious movements are being targeted by airstrikes and artillery.

Qantara Front and Deir Seryan:

The Israeli army mined and demolished areas around the towns of Taybeh and Deir Seryan. On the evening of Sunday, April 19, an Israeli armored convoy traveling from Taybeh to the Al-Sala’a area, on the outskirts of Deir Seryan, was attacked with improvised explosive devices, damaging at least four Merkava tanks.

Khiam and Shebaa Farms Front:

The Israeli army continues to demolish the southern and eastern neighborhoods of Khiam and has blocked the roads leading to the city. Hezbollah fighters are present in the city and have prevented Israeli advances in the northern part.

On the last day of fighting, special forces from the Israeli Air Force’s Shaldag unit infiltrated the Cristofani Heights north of the village of Shebaa and took control of part of this strategic area. The objective of this move is likely to establish a high-altitude border post overlooking the towns of southeastern Lebanon, particularly the Marjeyoun district. Israel typically uses high ground and natural features to control border areas.

The primary objective of Israel’s ground operation in southern Lebanon is to “establish a buffer zone along the entire Lebanese-Israeli border,” and its ultimate goal is “the complete capture of the areas south of the Litani River.” The advance along Lebanon’s southwestern coastal road and the destruction of bridges over the Litani River, particularly the Qasmiyeh Bridge north of Tyre, were carried out to this end. By intensifying and maintaining precise attacks with anti-tank missiles, drones, and other weapons, Hezbollah can inflict greater losses and damage on Israeli armored convoys and prevent their further movement in the area south of the Litani River.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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