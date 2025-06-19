ISRAELIRANWAR. Khamenei: “War will be answered with war”. Netanyahu: “The displacement of Gaza continues”. Expectations for the US choice to intervene in Iran

Oil prices have risen by more than 5% after reports that the United States is planning to go to war against Iran. Regarding the Iranian nuclear issue, a clip of Netanyahu has been circulating online since 1990 that Iran wants to build a nuclear bomb.

The clip was aired after IAEA Secretary General Rafael Grossi “found no evidence that Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapons program”. Traces of impacts have been discovered on the underground uranium enrichment sheds at Natanz, the IAEA said after analyzing satellite images of Iran’s nuclear facilities. A small amount of radioactive contamination was recorded inside the protective perimeter of the Natanz plant in Iran, Grossi said.

We have information that IDF strikes damaged two sites related to Iran’s nuclear program: a plant in Karaj and a research center in Tehran. In Tehran, a building used for the production and testing of centrifuge rotors was destroyed. At the Karaj plant, two buildings used for the development and production of various centrifuge components were destroyed.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran: “Despite the Israeli strikes, the nuclear facilities are in good condition.”

Israel would not be able to destroy Iran’s underground facilities that produce highly enriched uranium without the participation of the U.S. Air Force’s strategic aviation, the Associated Press reports.

To destroy the facilities, Israel needs GBU-57 guided bunker buster bombs, which are among the most powerful non-nuclear munitions in the US Air Force arsenal. In particular, they are capable of destroying the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, located in the mountains under 90 meters of rock.

However, their deployment requires the American B-2A. Spirit heavy strategic bombers, which can carry them. Each such aerial bomb weighs 13.6 tons. The Israeli Air Force does not have the capacity to launch them.

On Tuesday, Iranian state television accused the messaging app WhatsApp of “collecting user data and sending it to Israel,” without providing any evidence, and urged people to delete the messaging app from their smartphones. In a statement, WhatsApp said it was concerned that the false claims “could be used as a pretext to block our services at a time when people need them most.” WhatsApp emphasizes that the messaging app uses end-to-end encryption, which means the service provider cannot read the transmitted messages.

A hacker group linked to Israel claims to have carried out a cyber attack on an Iranian cryptocurrency exchange. The group, known as “Gonjeshke Darande” or “Predatory Sparrow,” says it will “publish Nobitex’s source code and internal information from its internal network” within 24 hours. According to the latest data, Israeli hackers have stolen (https://t.me/infantmilitario/158867) up to $90 million from Iranian cryptocurrency traders.

US President Donald Trump continues to make conflicting statements, his policy of disinformation/information continues even on the Israel-Iran issue. What is certain is that the US military is sending more fighter jets to the Middle East. One source told Reuters that the deployment will include F-22s, F-16s and F-35s. Two other sources said it was a defensive deployment to intercept drones. The US Navy Middle East force based in Bahrain has been pulled out to sea since June 17. The US State Department said: “A special task force for the Middle East has been created.”

The Pentagon has put US troops at military bases across the Middle East on high alert, including in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The US has more than 40,000 troops deployed in the Middle East – New York Times. The US Fifth Fleet was deployed off the coast of Iran on the 18th morning. The fleet entered the Persian Gulf. 200-250 km south of Iran, almost on the front lines.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, there is currently a UK-led carrier strike group in the Indo-Pacific. According to social media sources, the carrier strike group is unlikely to be involved in an operation against Iran. At the same time, Defence Secretary John Healey announced that Eurofighter Typhoon would be deployed in the Middle East. Yesterday, 12 F-35A fighters from the United Kingdom and 12 F-16C fighters from Italy arrived at Prince Sultan Air Base.

Reza Pahlavi, Crown Prince of Iran and son of the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, dethroned in 1979, launched a message to the Iranian people on the 18th in the morning, calling for an uprising against the Islamic regime: “The Islamic Republic has come to an end and is falling: now is the time to rebel. It is time to take back Iran. We are all united: do not worry about what will happen after the fall of the Islamic Republic. Iran will not enter a period of civil war or instability, we have a plan for the future of Iran”. Pahlavi, in Iran according to Middle Eastern researchers, did not follow.

France has asked its citizens to leave Tehran immediately. Macron: “We are against regime change in Iran because we do not know what will happen after this regime. French President Emmanuel Macron: Trump may have changed his mind on Iran since yesterday, but I think it is influencing the pressure being exerted.”

US President Donald Trump will host Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir for a dinner at the White House. According to the report, Islamabad officials consider the White House invitation to Munir a major diplomatic victory.

According to the IDF: “Within a week, the list of targets in Iran, which includes nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and Iranian air defenses, will be approved.” “The war will last longer than expected.” IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that Israeli strikes in recent days have forced Iranian forces to retreat into central Iran. “Now they are trying to launch [missiles] from Isfahan.” “They have withdrawn from western Iran, but we are following them,” he said.

On June 17, Netanyahu called Trump. Since Friday, the Israeli Air Force has struck more than 1,100 Iranian targets in hundreds of strikes against Iran, IDF spokeswoman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said at a news conference. “We are working systematically to neutralize the nuclear threat,” she said, adding that the strikes “compound the significant damage” inflicted on Iran’s ballistic missiles and air defense systems.

In the early hours of June 18, Iran launched about 30 ballistic missiles at Israel in two salvos overnight, IDF spokeswoman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said. She noted that most of the missiles were intercepted and no one was injured. The Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that, with the continued closure of airports in the occupied territories, large numbers of Israelis are fleeing the war abroad, heading to the Sinai Desert and then to Cairo. Some are reaching Cyprus by sea, others are leaving through Jordan. Yesterday, Israel’s Transport Minister announced that no Israeli has the right to cross the borders and that only tourists, businessmen and foreign diplomats are allowed to do so.

The Israeli Home Front Command: “Following an assessment of the situation, it was decided that today (Wednesday), starting at 18:00, the protection instructions issued by the Home Front Command will be updated. As part of these changes, all areas of the country (with the exception of the reference areas: confrontation line, Northern Golan, Southern Golan, Beit Shean Valley, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, Arava Valley, Eilat and Gaza coverage area) will move from a high level of protection to a limited activity level. It was also decided that the reference areas: confrontation line, Northern Golan, Southern Golan, Beit Shean Valley (with the exception of the cities mentioned in the exceptions), Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, Gaza coverage area, Arava Valley and Eilat, will move from a high level of protection to a partial activity level. The policy is in effect from Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 18:00 to Friday, June 20, 2025. 2025 at 20:00. More than 800 people in Israel were injured by rocket fire from Iran, according to government data. About 3,800 people were evacuated from their homes due to the bombing.

Nothing changes with regard to Gaza: the plan to evacuate Gaza residents is still in place. Hamas will be hit when Iran is hit hard, Prime Minister Netanyahu told Channel 14. “There is no progress in the negotiations.”

On June 18, Khamenei left his refuge to address the nation: “Victory, God willing, is near for the Iranian people.” Among the highlights of his speech: “War will be answered with war, bombing with bombing, and to attacks with attacks. Iran will not submit to any demands or impositions.” “Americans should know that the Iranian nation will not surrender and any military intervention by them will undoubtedly cause irreparable damage.” “Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian people and their history would never speak to this nation in the language of threats.” “The Iranian people will not surrender and Americans must know that any military intervention will undoubtedly cause irreparable damage.” “Iran will not ignore any attack on its territory and the armed forces are on high alert.” “Iran will not forgive Israel for violating its airspace nor will it forget the blood of its martyrs.” “Israel made a grave mistake and will face the consequences.” “Our armed forces are ready to defend the homeland, with the support of officials and the entire nation. Solidarity among all components of the Iranian people reflects maturity and awareness. Our people will not submit to any diktat of any party.”

Iranian officials warned: in the first phase we will attack bases in Iraq, but perhaps also in other Arab countries. There is also a possibility that we will mine the Strait of Hormuz. Iran will move from deterrence to punitive operations.

Iranian President Pezeshkian: “No crisis can endanger Iran if the people are on our side.” On the evening of June 18, two Iranian planes flew to Oman, including the presidential one. Oman has so far always been involved in mediation between the United States and Iran.

And now a look at the situation in Gaza as of 15:30 on June 18. Houthi senior official to Al-Jazeera: “We will intervene in support of Iran in the fight against Israel, as we did with Gaza”

In June 18, consecutive Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip. The IDF detonates an explosive robot east of Gaza City. Demolitions continue in Jabalia al-Balad. After long hours of waiting, thousands of Palestinians receive aid on Al-Bahr Street, in northern Gaza. Injuries reported after bombing in Zeitoun, at least 8 dead. Palestinian sources report that “the areas stretching from Beit Hanoun, in the north, to Netzarim are considered dangerous areas and anyone trying to reach them is targeted.” Attack on al Tuffah 3 dead.

The IAF launches an air strike on Al-Maghazi, in the central Gaza Strip. It hits the home of the al Magari family. Attack on Salah al Din Street, 10 dead and over 100 injured as people wait for humanitarian aid. Two more dead and several injured in Israeli air strikes against some Palestinians near the Al-Taqwa mosque, in Block 3 of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli tanks opened fire on a crowd seeking humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip. 59 people were killed and more than 200 were injured, Reuters reported, citing Palestinian doctors.

Wounded soldiers were transferred from the Gaza Strip by helicopters. One Israeli soldier is reported to have died. Qassam fighters managed to hit Israeli army soldiers gathered in the Western Line area with several mortar rounds and hit the Marte military site east of Khan Yunis with a barrage of rockets. Qassam sniper reported in Khan Yunis. Several Israeli soldiers hit.

Airstrike east of Abu Hadaid building in Al-Attar area, Mawasi region, Khan Younis. Palestinian media sources reported: “Military vehicles open fire on humanitarian aid recipients waiting west of Rafah.”

Protesters parade with a rocket in Jenin city. The IDF reports sabotage activity throughout the city of Nablus. The IDF launches an arrest campaign and conducts field investigations during a raid in the town of Allar north of Tulkarem. After 48 hours, the IDF withdraws from Askar camp, east of Nablus. At least two arrests are recorded inside Balata camp, east of Nablus. The IDF removes the doors of the Sharayea café in the Abu Saleem Kharma neighborhood, in Balata camp, east of Nablus. Extensive arrest campaign in the towns of Saida and Alar north of Tulkarem city. The IDF converts the Abu Rweis family home into a military barracks in Balata camp, east of Nablus. The IDF launches an arrest campaign during a raid in the town of Jaba, south of Jenin. For the third day, the Israeli army continues to seize a home in the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, turning it into a field interrogation center.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/