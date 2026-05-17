ISRAELIRANWAR. Khamenei Jr. responds to the US on the day of the poet Ferdowsi: “We are even more determined now to protect our civilizational independence and to counter linguistic, cultural, and stylistic domination”

And while Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks of resuming the conflict against Iran because of unresolved issues, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks of Israel as a superpower, Iran responds with the history of religious doctrines.

The leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, releases a message on the occasion of the National Day of Ferdowsi on May 15, the Persian poet who laid the foundations of a new genre for Muslim literature in general, and Persian literature in particular: the epic. He wrote the Shah-nameh, the Book of the King.

Mujtaba Khamenei writes: “Persian is more than just a spoken and written language. It is the foundation of Iranian thought, the bond that unites our ideas, and one of the clearest boundaries of Iranian identity. The Persian language and literature are among Iran’s greatest assets for sharing the rich culture and civilization of Islamic Iran with the world. And the call of our wise, martyred leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) to strengthen the Persian language remains a beacon of the strength and future of Iranian-Islamic civilization.”

He further explains: “During the Third Sacred Defense, just as in the two previous imposed wars, the Iranian nation once again demonstrated that the legendary stories of Ferdowsi are not mere myths, but reflections of their real lives and their heroic spirit. The Shahnameh’s inspiring, courageous, and Qur’anic values ​​have united all ethnic groups and social classes across Iran, uniting them in the defense of their identity, authenticity, and independence, and in resisting aggressors like Zahhak. This epic of resistance, defense, and victory places a great responsibility on the shoulders of Iran’s cultural, literary, and artistic community: to rise like Ferdowsi, to carry out an artistic mission alongside the people’s struggle, to merge thought, pen, and language with art, and to preserve the history of the historic national uprising for future generations.

He concludes: “At the same time, this proud victory and courageous resistance against the ruthless onslaught of global powers have made the nation even more determined to protect its civilizational independence and to counter linguistic, cultural, and stylistic domination. Thanks to the creativity and innovation of cultural activists, Iran is now in a better position to strengthen its linguistic and intellectual defenses and to support the growth and development of its children.”

As if to say if we remain united, we will win this conflict, and implicitly it is a response to the United States, which said no to the agreement proposed by Iran.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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