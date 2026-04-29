ISRAELIRANWAR. Katz: “Naim Qassim is playing with fire, and this fire will burn Hezbollah and all of Lebanon.” Diplomacy at work for US-Iran deal. Many fear the worst.

According to CNN, Iran is expected to present a revised proposal to mediators in Pakistan in the coming days. Yet another. Meanwhile, at the UN, the US-led Western coalition is marching with a large group of countries for “freedom of navigation” in the Strait of Hormuz.

In Washington, Trump is scheduled to meet with the national security team: CNN reports that the meeting will discuss Trump’s options, including a possible resumption of bombing of Iran, according to two informed sources. Trump is reportedly dissatisfied with Iran’s proposal to cease hostilities and views it with skepticism, as it does not concern Iran’s nuclear program, according to Reuters and the Wall Street Journal.

According to Secretary of State Rubio, “A future agreement with Iran should prevent the creation of nuclear weapons. They are expert negotiators, and we must ensure that any agreement reached, any agreement, clearly prevents their desire to create nuclear weapons at any time,” he emphasized. Strait of Hormuz: “They (Iran) cannot normalize, nor can we tolerate their trying to normalize, a system in which the Iranians decide who can use an international waterway and how much they have to pay for it.” Rubio also said: “Iran is militarizing the Strait of Hormuz as a ‘cheap nuclear weapon.'”

At the moment, however, Iran’s and the United States’ desires are very far apart; there are even those who say Washington and Tehran could reach a peace agreement in stages, according to CNN. Intense diplomatic work is underway behind the scenes, and current negotiations are focused on a phased process. As part of these negotiations, the first part of the potential agreement will focus on returning to the pre-war status quo and restoring the navigability of the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions and tariffs. Furthermore, the issue of Iran’s nuclear program, which both the United States and Israel have used as a pretext for war, will be addressed later.

In contrast, Israeli accounts on X and Telegram are sharing “subliminal messages” suggesting that missile attacks against Iran may be inevitable.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei commented on Ursula von der Leyen’s statement that it is “too early to lift sanctions” against Iran. “If anything, this only further demonstrates the double standards and hypocrisy of the European ruling class, and accelerates Europe’s embarrassing decline into irrelevance.”

According to a Ynet article, the Trump administration and Israel agreed to implement a plan to overthrow the Iranian government in the event of war. Furthermore, Mossad support was envisaged to expedite this plan. The article notes that this plan was ultimately canceled by the Trump administration at the last minute.

Ukraine has warned Israel of a potential diplomatic scandal if the Russian ship Panoramits were allowed to enter the port of Haifa and unload grain exported from new regions. Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported this, citing a Ukrainian diplomatic source. If the Panoramits were allowed to unload, Ukraine intends to apply “all international diplomatic and legal measures” against Israel, the Axios source added. He also claims that Israel has already ignored Ukraine’s requests regarding another ship with a similar cargo.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog flew to Kazakhstan eight hours early because he was unable to enter Turkish airspace. The plane reached Kazakhstan, flying over Europe and Russia.

Israeli Defense Minister Katz: “Naim Qassim is playing with fire, and this fire will burn Hezbollah and all of Lebanon. There will be no ceasefire in Lebanon, and the launching of arson attacks will ignite a fire that will burn the cedars of Lebanon. If the Lebanese government continues to live in the shadow of Hezbollah, a fire will be unleashed that will burn the cedars of Lebanon.” Due to Hezbollah’s violations, the Israeli government will approve the extension of the “special situation in the rear areas” throughout the country until May 7.

Bahraini authorities have revoked the citizenship of 69 people, including their family members, for expressing support for Iran’s actions and collaborating with foreign organizations, according to the Kingdom’s Interior Ministry. They are now confiscating the official documents of those whose citizenship has been revoked and forcing them to leave the country within four days.

The Strait of Hormuz is completely clogged with oil tankers. On April 28, the Japanese VLCC Idemitsu Maru crossed the Strait of Hormuz after receiving authorization from Iran, carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil from Ras Tanura.

Also on April 27-28, Iranian citizens filled Enghelab Square in Tehran for the 58th consecutive night in a massive demonstration of unity in support of the leadership and the armed forces. The Iranian leadership has proposed a gradual agreement to the United States to resolve the conflict, currently under truce. Washington and Tehran are expected to first agree on a mechanism to halt hostilities “on the ground,” namely in Iran and Lebanon. The unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz will be discussed at a later date. Tehran is unwilling to give in on this point: it continues to insist on the imposition of a tax on merchant ships and new transit regulations. The Iranian side intends to discuss all aspects of its nuclear program only during the final phase of negotiations. President Donald Trump is also intransigent, arguing that a US naval blockade would render Iranian oil infrastructure unusable due to overflowing tanks and unused pipelines.

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, told the UN Security Council: “The measures taken by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz are legitimate actions based on its national laws and regulations.” “Since Iran is not a party to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), it is not bound by the treaty’s provisions, except those that reflect customary international law.” “Any disruption to maritime traffic in the region is the responsibility of the United States and its allies due to their illegal blockade.”

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, Head of the Iranian Judiciary, returns to the issue of espionage: “Individuals who, both within the country and abroad, collaborate in any way with the enemy aggressor must be assured that they will be prosecuted according to the law.” “If the penalty of asset confiscation is legally applicable, their assets will certainly be seized by law.”

Among the most pessimistic about the success of the US-Iran negotiations is Professor Marandi, among those present in Islamabad. “Iran is preparing for war, and war could be very close.” “Iran must now ensure that the Persian Gulf can never again be used as a platform for war against it.” “If the United States (or its allies) use the Persian Gulf countries as bases or proxies to strike Iran’s critical infrastructure, Tehran will respond by directly attacking those countries’ infrastructure.”

Professor Marandi outlined the conditions Iran has set for any negotiations with the Trump administration: “Trump must respect the agreements prior to the first round of talks. Israel must cease its military actions in Lebanon. The embargo/sanctions against Iran must be lifted.” He states that without these conditions, talks are useless and Iran is ready for war.

And now a look at the open military scenarios, updated at 5:30 PM on April 28. Rockets launched from Lebanon toward enemy Israeli army positions in incursion zones in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah claims the launch of a surface-to-air missile against an Israeli gate and further launches against the Galilee. Sirens in operation in Misgav Am, in the Galilee. Air Force and defenses activated in the Upper Galilee. Following alarms activated in the Misgav Am area, interceptor missiles were fired at suspicious aerial targets identified in the area where IDF forces operate in southern Lebanon. The results of the interception are being reviewed.

The US representative to the Security Council: There is only one obstacle in Gaza, and that is Hamas. It must disarm and accept that it has no role.

The former Mossad chief said he was “ashamed” after visiting Palestinian villages destroyed by settlers. Palestinian sources responded: “We don’t need your ‘shame,’ we need you and your settlers to leave the ‘Holy Land.’ Palestine belongs to the Palestinians, not to European colonizers who pretend to be victims.”

Satellite images published by Lebanese media show destruction in Bint Jabil. On April 28, attacks against Hezbollah were reported, which responded by launching FPV drones against Israeli troops. One Israeli soldier was killed and one was wounded on April 28.

Israel claims to have bombed the town of Qantara and destroyed a tunnel used by Hezbollah using 570 tons of bombs. Israeli raids on the towns of Jwaya and Al-Shihabiya. Raid on the town of Ankoun, Sidon district. Seven injuries reported in the initial count of the raid on Tayr Debba. Airstrikes against the town of Al-Tayri, in southern Lebanon, and another attack reported in Al-Haniyah. Airstrikes against Sal’a. Israeli jets targeted Kfardounine and Yater.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Command in the Iranian Kurdistan Province: “A security operation was conducted against a cell linked to separatist groups that was planning attacks. Weapons, ammunition, and advanced communications equipment, including Starlink, were seized, and four people were arrested.”

Antonio Albanese and Graziella Giangiulio

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