ISRAELIRANWAR. Israeli Censorship Promotes Silence on Construction of 34 More West Bank Settlements. Hamas Protests

During the joint Israeli-American military campaign in Iran, Israeli military censorship played a unique and interesting role. While Israel has a formal military censorship that blocks certain publications, the United States has no direct legal mechanism for press censorship. The only tool at its disposal is some form of indirect pressure or “threats” from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), measures widely considered constitutionally questionable.

According to evidence, in this new reality, Israeli military censorship also effectively acted as the US military’s information security officer for reports specifically related to US forces. It is important to note that much of the information censored in Israel came from sensitive but publicly accessible sources on official US military websites. This created an interesting asymmetry: information freely available in the United States could be restricted in Israel precisely because Israeli censors deemed it a risk to public security. As a result, the Israeli public sometimes learned of events first through foreign media or dual-affiliated journalists (working for both Israeli and US media).

For example, according to CBS News, citing survivors of the deadly Iranian attack in Kuwait, which killed six American soldiers from the 103rd Army Sustainment Command, the details of the attack were grossly misrepresented by the Department of Defense. The report stated that the attack was a direct hit, and, as previously reported, defensive measures around the base were grossly inadequate. Despite this situation, survivors rushed to the aid of their wounded comrades after the attack. Furthermore, according to the report, an alarm had already been sounded before the attack, and the soldiers had returned to their posts and removed their protective gear when the drone struck their unprotected trailer in Kuwait’s port.

Returning to Israeli censorship, the Israeli government secretly approved the creation of 34 new settlements in Judea and Samaria. This is a record number approved at one time, and during military operations. Among the locations approved for creation were territories within Palestinian enclaves in northern Samaria and remote areas rarely reached by the army. This is effectively the largest settlement project approved by a single government. Previously, 69 settlements had been approved in various phases. Now, the number will immediately increase to 103.

According to several sources, the Chief of Staff, who was present at the meeting, did not directly oppose it, but expressed doubts due to staffing limitations and called for the decision to be implemented gradually, creating more settlements at a time. The army’s position was not accepted, and the decision was approved. The government decided to keep this sensational event secret, partly to avoid triggering US pressure during military operations, in the context of Trump’s ultimatum. The publication has now been approved by the censors.

The settlements include Noa and Emek Dotan, which will be built in enclaves within Palestinian territory between Areas A and B. Noa is located south of the isolated Gardens and Jars near Qabatiya. Emek Dotan will connect Sha-Nur, Homesh, and Shavi Shomron. The decision also contains an unprecedented clause regarding the settlements’ water and electricity infrastructure: according to a classified annex, construction of energy infrastructure (electricity and water) will begin even before the land issues are resolved. Defense Minister Katz and Finance Minister Smotrich have agreed not to comment.

Hamas condemned the Israeli cabinet’s approval of a plan to build 34 new settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank, calling it part of a deliberate policy aimed at annexing territory, imposing reality on the ground, and displacing Palestinians. The movement emphasized that the settlement plans are null and void, will not change the reality on the ground, and will not lend any legitimacy to the occupation.

Hamas urged the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the United Nations to take urgent and concrete measures to prevent the Netanyahu government from pursuing policies of defiance.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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