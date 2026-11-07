ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel: United minority lists call for new Prime Minister. Iran: United States has blocked negotiations four times. US: Security Council discusses possible new attack on Iran.

Iran has accused the United States of terminating ongoing negotiations four times without justification, and yes, agreements are still possible if Washington accepts all seven conditions demanded by Tehran. In a separate press release, Ali Bagheri stated: “We are no longer satisfied with the United States’ paper commitments.” The Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council continued: “The Americans have interrupted all four rounds of negotiations over the past year and a half, reneging on their promises. The Islamic Republic of Iran has the right not to be satisfied with America’s paper commitments before entering a new diplomatic phase. Iran must see the United States’ concrete actions with its own eyes, and when these actions are implemented, the conditions will be created to open a new chapter.”

Baqeri Kani stated that Russian gas transfers to Iran and the North-South Corridor are projects that will dispel the “illusion” of some powers, including the United States. General Rezaei held a nearly three-hour meeting with the Russian president, conveying a message from the Commander of the Islamic Revolution that included a proposal for bilateral cooperation.

Despite tensions between Iran and the United States and statements from both sides that their armies are ready for combat and that anything could happen, on November 9-11, Zirat News writes: “ Bloomberg : US, Iran Close to Possible Breakthrough in Talks to End War According to Bloomberg, the United States and Iran are close to a potential breakthrough in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.” The latest mediator at work is Qatar, and JDVance has handed us a proposal to which Iran has responded. According to Reuters , Iran has transmitted a proposal regarding its nuclear program through Qatar; however, it has stressed that discussions on the matter will only begin after the United States responds to its demands, outlined in a seven-point document regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the optimism, the issue remains the same: “The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened only if the United States accepts the seven conditions set by Iran.” General Akraminia added that acts of aggression, new military adventures, or provocations in the region will not lead to the reopening of the strait, specifying that these conditions have been communicated to the US side through political and security officials.

In the United States on November 6thThere was a security briefing, and it was related to the approval of plans for the resumption of military operations against Iran. Senior White House officials described the briefing as “important and urgent.” According to official U.S. sources, Trump discussed the possibility of resuming operations with his national security team on Wednesday and Thursday; the new moon on November 9th could create favorable conditions for military action.

Israel is grappling with the choice of a new prime minister. The Yisrael Beiteinu party, led by Avigdor Lieberman, has agreed to collaborate with Israel’s ultra-Orthodox parties within a coalition led by Gadi Eisenkot, according to Israeli television channel Channel 12. If the news is confirmed, Netanyahu would soon no longer be Israel’s prime minister.

Yoaz Hendel accused Lieberman of abandoning promises regarding reservists in order to stay in power. Hendel asked whether Lieberman, in approving mass evasion of military service to stay in power, is different from Smotrich and Netanyahu. He claimed that Lieberman had refused any concessions on state security and promised to take care of the reservists, but first reneged on that promise. Hendel added: “We will not compromise.”

The Joint Arab List joins other parties in calling for a vote for the new Knesset speaker next week. The Arab List and the Joint List are among the Israeli parties calling for new elections for the Knesset speaker, to be held next week. Nahum Barnea in Yedioth Ahronoth : Eisenkot favors forming a minority government supported by Arabs and ultra-Orthodox from outside.

Walla website , quoting a senior security official, said: “Hezbollah has been conducting activities in recent weeks and has sought to escalate tensions with the Israeli military along the Yellow Line, aiming to send a message on behalf of Iran and create a political playing card in Israel, prompting it to consider that the outbreak of a confrontation with Tehran will have repercussions. The big question in the security establishment is how Hezbollah will react if a confrontation between Israel and Iran erupts.”

Ali Akbar Velayati, Khamenei’s advisor, reiterated that regional security is indivisible and that any corridor bypassing Iran will entail high costs. Either collective security is achieved, or everyone will face collective insecurity.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces Commander Mohammad Karami visits the Persian Gulf islands. During the visit, he also supervised the staff of the “Madinah Monavareh” headquarters.Mohammad Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, also addressed worshippers on the island of Kish. He stated that the resistance of the Iranian armed forces and people during the “Third Imposed War” had derailed the enemy’s calculations, preventing them from achieving their goals. He also emphasized the need to preserve national unity and overcome internal differences to safeguard the country’s achievements.

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM ET on November 6. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) is finalizing preparations for a possible resumption of large-scale combat operations against Iran, although it has not yet received specific orders from Washington, Fox News cited US officials. Fox News sources noted that a new moon is expected in the Middle East on November 9. According to their assessments, the absence of moonlight creates favorable conditions for military operations.

Mobile bomb shelters are being set up in the Negev, southern Israel. According to an Israeli military official on the Yedioth Ahronoth website , “The army is still on high alert for a possible attack on Iran and is awaiting a decision from Washington.”

Shooting continues in Gaza. In Gaza City: An explosive device explodes in the eastern part of the city. The Israeli army conducted a demolition operation in the Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City. Warplanes were reported flying low over the Gaza Strip. Vehicle fire targeted displaced people’s tents in Al-Mawasi (Rafah) and southern Khan Yunis. Further gunfire targeted tents near the Al-Shakoush and Al-Iqlimi areas. An artillery bombardment hit the area west of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. Israeli artillery engaged in action west of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. At least one medical student was killed.

In the West BankSettlers, accompanied by Israeli forces, storm the Wadi al-Badhan area east of Nablus. Closures and tighter restrictions have been imposed at several checkpoints, particularly the “Container” checkpoint. Access to some southern towns is also affected. Traffic is flowing normally at most checkpoints in the central and northern areas, although some areas are experiencing congestion and checks. Israeli forces from Kafr Kila toward the outskirts of Deir Mimas fired into the air at olive farmers.

Same scenes repeated in Lebanon. Machine gun fire from Beit Yahoun toward the outskirts of Ayta al-Jabal, in Jabal Amel. Shelling in al-Tiri. Machine gun fire was reported in the direction of the city of Khiam. Israeli artillery struck localities in the south; Israeli army shelling was reported in al-Qantara. Artillery shells reached the outskirts of Mayfadun, the area between Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, and Mayfadun, as well as Wadi Shebaa. Machine gun fire was reported from Beit Yahoun toward the outskirts of Ayta al-Jabal and from Khiam toward the Ibl al-Saqi spring. An explosion involving Israeli army personnel was reported in al-Tiri, while an Israeli force advancing from Kafr Kila toward the outskirts of Deir Mimas fired into the air to intimidate farmers harvesting olives. Artillery shells and machine gun fire target the area between Halta and Kfarshouba

In Syria, local and media sources reported that, on the morning of November 5, 2026, a transport helicopter, escorted by an international coalition aircraft, was spotted in the skies over As-Suwayda province. According to the “Radio Free Syria” account, the escort helicopter flew at medium-low altitude, simultaneously releasing thermal flares. The flight operation began in the early hours of the morning, targeting rural areas east of Daraa and west of As-Suwayda, before extending to the Al-Lajat region. The aircraft subsequently returned to Jordanian territory.

In Iraq, two motorcyclists opened fire on an oil pipeline near the Daraman checkpoint, killing a security guard and wounding three others. The Daraman checkpoint is located north of the city of Kirkuk, on the road connecting Kirkuk, Perde, and Erbil. A drone of unknown origin, equipped with a weapon, was found in Kirkuk and destroyed by controlled detonation. US and Israeli forces are intensifying exercises over Iraq; the US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the region. Officials described the exercises—which involved aircraft from both countries engaging in strike maneuvers—as preparations for a brief but intense operational option against Iran. Forces remaining on the ground also conducted simulations of responses to high-casualty scenarios, anticipating a possible Iranian retaliation. Loud explosions were heard in Erbil governorate, northern Iraq. Suicide drones target the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish opposition group in Choman, Erbil Governorate.

were spotted rising near Kuwait International Airport. U.S. military aircraft movements to Western Asia: 54 flights recorded from October 27 to November 4. Open-source monitoring of FlightRadar data detected 48 flights by C-17 heavy transport aircraft and two by C-5Ms during this period, as well as four air-to-air refueling missions by KC-135Rs. The figures refer to the number of recorded flights; some aircraft made more than one trip. Air traffic observers reported at least 16 C-17 missions to Israel since mid-October and three to Kuwait.On the afternoon of November 6thA US military aircraft near Abu Dhabi is transmitting the code 7700, which indicates an emergency situation.

Security measures have been increased at Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport, amid a potential escalation of tensions with Iran. The United Arab Emirates government has significantly increased security measures at Al Maktoum International Airport, known as “Dubai World Central” (DWC), in anticipation of a new escalation of tensions with Iran. According to airport sources, approximately 14 container trucks, escorted by several military vehicles, were spotted on the E611 highway today, traveling from Al Minhad Air Base toward the airport. The same source also reported that, in recent days, there has been an increase in the presence of rescue and security vehicles near the airport. The airport is reportedly operating at reduced capacity to facilitate evacuation operations in the event of an imminent attack.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Ansarallah (the Houthis) have established an email authorization system for ships requesting safe passage through the Red Sea. Ship captains submit vessel details and declare that they have no ties to the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, or Saudi Arabia. The Houthis typically respond within 24 hours, issuing transit authorizations valid for seven days and providing navigation instructions.

The Houthis have released a collection of videos showing armed clashes with pro-Saudi forces. Ansar Allah air defenses intercept hostile Saudi aircraft over Sana’a. Thirty civilians were killed and eight wounded in Saudi airstrikes on the Al-Hadara market in Taiz. The Ministry of Health in Sana’a provided a preliminary toll. On Friday, three strikes by a Saudi F-15 struck the popular market in the Al-Wazi’iyah district, west of Taiz governorate. The Yemeni Armed Forces declared that the attack will not go unpunished.

Operations are reportedly underway to expel Saudi forces, led by Badr al-Harbi, from positions on Mount Kuhob, east of Bab al-Mandab. Local forces claim to have conducted an operation to expel the “Giants” brigades, mobilized by Saudi Arabia, from the Kahboub Mountains. According to Yemeni military media, the forces launched an attack from two directions, surprising the troops mobilized within their fortifications; the occupants were killed or captured, and various equipment was seized. Online images show dozens of armored vehicles belonging to the mobilized forces burned and rendered unusable; the attacking forces are also reported to have taken up positions overlooking other sites occupied by enemy troops. Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi has reportedly assumed command of the brigades in Kahboub; The mountainous area overlooks the Bab al-Mandab Strait and parts of the al-Dhabab and al-Mudaraba districts. Saudi aircraft have bombed retreating forces, causing numerous casualties; reports indicate a mass exodus from the mountains and valleys of Kawhabil.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has shot down another US MQ-1 “Grey Eagle” drone over Qeshm Island. Since the beginning of the conflict, Iran has shot down 56 US MQ-9 “Reaper” drones and 16 MQ-1 “Grey Eagle” drones. The UKMTO received a delayed report of an incident 16 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman. The captain of an oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, on its way out, reported an explosion at the waterline on the port side. The crew is safe and all members have been accounted for. The tanker is still capable of self-propulsion and is continuing its journey.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the interception of a second U.S. MQM-170 Outlaw reconnaissance drone—which was flying over Qeshm Island, Iran—using electronic warfare systems. Fifty Starlink terminals were discovered in Tehran. The commander of the “Al-Ghadir” unit stated that 50 Starlink terminals have been discovered in the Lavasanat and Rudbar-Qasran districts since the beginning of the year. The files on the individuals involved have been forwarded to judicial authorities for further investigation.

According to the Financial Times, in recent weeks, at least four Iranian-linked vessels have been observed performing unusual maneuvers near undersea communications cables in the Gulf of Oman. Data from the maritime intelligence firm Windward indicates that three oil tankers—currently subject to US sanctions—along with another Iranian vessel, have slowed down, altered their course, and lingered for extended periods over areas where cables are laid. Some even deactivated their identification systems for dozens of hours at a time. This unusual activity has raised concerns that Iran may be mapping communications infrastructure in the region, or preparing to potentially damage such assets in the event of a new military confrontation.

According to an analysis of satellite images published by the BBC, several military and missile facilities in Iran—including those in the Karaj, Shahroud, Kermanshah, and Parchin areas—are undergoing active expansion and reconstruction. The images show large-scale excavation work, the construction of new entrances to underground facilities, the construction of new facilities, and the repair of damage, presumably caused by possible attacks by Israel and the United States. These measures are aimed at strengthening the protection of strategic infrastructure, relocating some military forces to underground facilities, and maintaining readiness to respond to potential future threats.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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