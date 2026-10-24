ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel: Trump waits for the end of the elections to attack Iran. Attack in Hebron leaves two Israeli soldiers dead and six wounded. Raids on Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria. Attack on a church in Jordan.

According to Donald Trump, “Iran is doing everything it can to raise oil prices ahead of the US midterm elections. They are even staging false flag attacks, planting mines, and doing everything they can, despite the fact that more oil is now flowing through the Strait of Hormuz than before the conflict. They continue to kill protesters and anyone else who gets in their way. This is a truly evil regime, and I only hope the American public and the world understand how cruel it is! 75,000 protesters have been killed in less than seven months. It is shocking to see how the world and the party that calls itself ‘Democratic’ seem not to care. Iran should not have nuclear weapons, and it should never have them.”

Meanwhile, tensions are rising in the Middle East. According to Israeli media, British and German diplomats were ordered to leave Jordan and Kuwait after midnight on October 22nd.

Senior Israeli officials, speaking on Ynet , said: “There is no reason to attack Iran before the American elections.” This does not exclude the possibility that it will happen afterwards. In Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu, after the attack in Hebron, stated in a video wearing a bulletproof vest: “Katz and I have reviewed a plan for a large-scale military operation, the likes of which have not been seen in the West Bank since 1967; we will determine the timing. The army will enter the neighborhoods from which the attackers are coming, evacuate the residents, inspect every home, and destroy terrorist infrastructure. We are ready for a large-scale operation in the West Bank. As for our heroic “settlers”: you are an example to the people of Israel. You are an example to the State of Israel. We will destroy terrorist infrastructure and build settlement infrastructure. We are building and legalizing over 100 new settlements and farms right here. And not just here, of course.” Echoing these words were those of Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich: “A large-scale military operation is necessary in the West Bank to dismantle the Palestinian Authority, recover weapons and eliminate saboteurs.”

Syrian Internal Security Forces conducted an operation against an ISIS cell (an organization banned in Russia) in the western suburbs of Damascus. Five ISIS militants were killed and six arrested during the clashes. Two security forces were killed and five others wounded. Weapons and explosive devices were seized during the operation.

Commenting on the Iran-US war, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “Over the past three years, the United States has spent $11 billion, funded by American taxpayers, on Israel’s missile defense. They have launched more interceptors to defend Israel than Israel itself. This is not a symbiotic relationship. It is a parasitic relationship.”

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on October 23. Attack on a Christian church in Jordan. Victims, including deaths and injuries, were reported following a shooting during a funeral procession at a church in Kerak, Jordan.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that two people were killed and several others were injured following an Israeli attack on a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City. Israeli artillery reportedly shelled areas east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Attack in Hebron: Two Palestinians attacked a military checkpoint, Givat Asaf, near Yehuda, Al-Khalil, opening fire on soldiers present. Two Israeli soldiers were killed and six were wounded. The soldiers belonged to the Ariel 775 battalion. The attackers used M4 rifles.

Netanyahu ordered a security lockdown in the city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) and a complete closure of the West Bank until the Israeli elections are over. The Israeli army declared that its forces are encircling Hebron and have launched a large-scale offensive operation within the city. The IDF stated that it had received no prior intelligence regarding the operation, nor any information from the Hebron area. Police officers were filmed clearing homes in Hebron. A Palestinian citizen was injured by Israeli forces near the Al-Alam roundabout in the city of Dura, south of Hebron, after they opened fire on his vehicle. Israeli bulldozers entered the Farsh al-Hawa area, near the site of the operation in Hebron, in preparation for the demolition of several structures.

Attacks continue in Lebanon. Israeli forces reportedly conducted airstrikes against Kafr Tibnit, the outlying areas of Al-Qantara and Baraashit, and the town of Al-Mansouri. Israeli artillery reportedly shelled Hadatha, Wadi al-Salouqi, Wadi Zibqin, the outskirts of Al-Habbariyeh, Mayfadoun, and Baraashit, as well as Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Wadi Nahla (between Shaqra and Majdal Zun), the Marjayoun plain, Kafr Tibnit, and Al-Mansouri. Explosions were reported in Tallousa, Bani Hayyan, Houla, and Rashaf; sound bombs were heard near Al-Ameriya, while flares were spotted off the coast of Al-Qulailah. An Israeli Merkava tank reportedly opened fire in the direction of Rashaf and Sorbine. The use of machine guns was reported, with shots fired from a bridge towards Wadi al-Hujeir.

According to local Syrian reports, Israel has violated Syrian territory 18 times in the past 24 hours. The report does not provide independently verified details of each of the alleged incidents.

According to Iraqi sources, U.S. aircraft—including MQ-9, MQ-1, Dash 8, and E-11 models—flew over Iraqi airspace, presumably operating from bases in Jordan. The source reporting the news classified these activities as a violation of Iraqi airspace.

Explosions were heard across the Saudi capital. Some sources claimed that a drone strike targeted an Aramco facility in Riyadh, followed by an explosion that rocked Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Explosions were also reported in Najran. A Yemeni attack on Riyadh was recorded overnight. Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority said the Yemeni ballistic missile attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam caused two deaths, revising the previously reported death toll of one.

All beaches and coastal areas in Umm al-Quwain have been closed after the UAE’s environmental monitoring and assessment system detected an oil spill from a tanker, which affected the emirate’s coastline.

In Yemen, Saudi fighter jets reportedly bombed a gym in the Al-Sinah area of Taiz, Yemen. Further Saudi airstrikes were recorded targeting the Al-Masahin area in the Shamaitin district, south of Taiz, in a third wave of attacks. Saudi aircraft bombed residential areas in the village of Al-Mahjam, in Hajjah governorate, killing a woman and wounding a child.

On October 23, Saudi aircraft carried out two airstrikes in the eastern part of Saada city, in the Bajil district of Hodeidah governorate. The Sana’a-based Yemeni Ministry of Health reported one death and four injuries, including children, in a preliminary assessment following a Saudi airstrike that reportedly hit a house in the Al-Za’aza district of Taiz. A Yemeni human rights center reported that nine people were killed and 21 injured in six attacks conducted by Saudi forces and their allies in Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada governorates over the past 24 hours; the majority of the victims were women and children.

On the afternoon of October 23, a Saudi airstrike hit a home, killing one person and wounding two members of the same family in the Al-Za’za’ area of Shamaytayn district, Taiz governorate. Local sources reported two powerful explosions in Sana’a, Yemen’s capital.

Iranian missiles were fired toward the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a serious fire on a commercial vessel targeted in the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel reportedly violated Iranian regulations in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is deploying newly developed ballistic missiles.

The IRGC Navy Command warned on October 23: “The United States has issued provocative orders for its vessels to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz; maritime incidents are steadily increasing. If this trend continues, retaliation will extend to US military bases in the region. This is a serious warning.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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