ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel: Settlers attack West Bank villages. Red Cross: “We demand an end to the violence.” Yemen and Saudi Arabia continue clashes. Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza under IDF attack.

A U.S. official told Axios ‘ Barak Ravid that President Trump is ready to offer Iran sanctions relief and the release of some assets in exchange for concrete measures regarding its nuclear program. The Iranian parliament will urgently consider a bill on the country’s withdrawal from the NPT. The Islamic Republic’s Legislative Assembly will urgently consider a proposal to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ali Nikzad announced, according to the Fars news agency . According to Nikzad, the bill will be considered the same day it is introduced in parliament. Parliamentarians also intend to assess the potential international consequences of such a move.

On the morning of the 29th, the Iranian currency plummeted to a new all-time low. The exchange rate stood at approximately 2.5 million Iranian rials per US dollar. This represents a drop of nearly 9% from the levels recorded the other evening. In just one month, the Iranian currency has lost 25% of its value against the dollar.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated: “Iran has threatened to attack our interests around the world, and we take these threats very seriously.” “There will be consequences if American interests are attacked.” According to the US Secretary of State: “Those making decisions in Iran are religious extremists who harbor a catastrophic vision of the future. They believe it is their religious duty to ignite the spark of the end of the world and destruction. People like that cannot possess nuclear weapons.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) claims that Israeli technologies strengthen US military capabilities and that the US-Israel alliance is crucial to American security. The Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, intends to take legal action against Channel 12 for exposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s secret visit to the United Arab Emirates, according to the prime minister’s office. During the trip, Netanyahu also reportedly met with Libyan leader Khalifa Haftar, and the Yemeni and Sudanese issues were certainly discussed.

Returning to the issue of negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “We discussed some ideas with Qatari mediators regarding the implementation of Iran’s conditions. The final American response will be transmitted to Tehran via Qatari mediators; I hope this will happen by tomorrow. Iran has proposed a solution, should the United States wish to reach an agreement. I will leave for Tehran in a few hours. The Qataris know how to deliver the final American response to us once it is received.”

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs: “Repeating false claims about the Iranian islands, even from the podium of the General Assembly, does not change the reality in any way. Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb are inseparable parts of our territory. The Emirati authorities should abide by the principles of good neighborliness and the historical and legal reality of the region, rather than repeating such claims.”

Saudi Aramco is rapidly implementing a large-scale initiative to establish an emergency support system for contractors to respond to ongoing attacks on its critical oil and gas infrastructure. Three soldiers were injured after being attacked by settlers.

And now a look at the military landscape in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on September 29. Internal security problems persist in Israel. Doron Kadosh, correspondent for Israeli Army Radio: “It is astonishing that over 100 terrorist settlers stormed a Palestinian village with the aim of preventing a Palestinian family from returning to their home, set fire to the house, wounding three soldiers, and attacking security forces, yet the Israeli army spokesman still doesn’t dare use the term ‘Jewish terrorism.’” So how does he define it? “Attacks on security personnel, vandalism, and property damage.”

One death was reported in Gaza on Salah al-Din Street, east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. The commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades’ northern Gaza Strip unit, Ezzedine Al-Bayk (Abu Hamza) “Ashmawi,” was killed by the IDF following a dawn Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, western Gaza City. A teacher was hit and wounded by Israeli army fire west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. According to Palestinian sources, Qassam Brigades fighter Muhannad Abdul Bari Abu Foul was killed along with Qassam Brigades commander Izz al-Din al-Bayk, to whom he was a personal assistant. An Israeli drone strike hit a group of Palestinians near the Al-Fakhoura clinic in the Jabalia refugee camp (northern Gaza Strip), killing two Palestinians and wounding seven others, some seriously.

The International Committee of the Red Cross: “We call for urgent protection for the population in the West Bank and an end to the recurring acts of violence.” Settlers continue to devastate, burn, steal property, and torch Palestinian homes in the West Bank. Settlers set fire to several vehicles and a house during an attack on the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah. Israeli settlers also attacked and kicked an elderly Palestinian man as he was passing near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem at dawn on September 29. The attack was documented in a live broadcast on TikTok.

In Lebanon, the destruction of homes and residential buildings and the bombing of civilians continue. Israeli forces exploded the homes of displaced Lebanese in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Mansouri. The Israeli army is preparing to conduct attacks and demolition operations in southern Lebanon. Several frontline settlements in the north of the country have been informed of this

According to local Syrian media, there was a rapid Israeli escalation in rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa in less than 24 hours, including arrests and raids.

The U.S. Army headquarters at Baghdad airport has been officially handed over to Iraqi forces. Leaders of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region have stated that the withdrawal of U.S. troops would leave their region vulnerable to Iranian attacks.

The United States will withdraw from its last bases in Iraq today. In a country where 4,500 Americans have lost their lives during over two decades of war, Iran and its allies are celebrating this withdrawal as a victory, giving them complete freedom and enabling them to exert significant influence.

A Yemeni attack targeted the Najran area in Saudi Arabia. Flights at Abha International Airport were suspended following the Yemeni attack. A source linked to the Houthi movement threatened to strike bridges in Saudi Arabia—including those in Riyadh—telling the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that this would be a “justified response” to Saudi airstrikes against bridges in Yemen. Targeting Riyadh’s urban viaducts would signal a shift from attacks on energy and military infrastructure to the civilian infrastructure that supports mobility within the capital.

Yemeni authorities have announced a general mobilization to fight the Houthis. Nearly 16,000 people have been displaced within Yemen over the past week due to ongoing instability along the western coast and in the south of the country, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Saudi Arabia attacks Al Hudaydah, Yemen. Saudi warplanes carry out four airstrikes in the Sahar district of Yemen’s Saada governorate. Saudi Arabia attacks Marib province, Yemen. Yemeni broadcaster Al-Masirah reported that Saudi warplanes carried out two airstrikes against a communications network in the al-Nakheel area of al-Duraihimi district (Hudaydah).

The Houthis targeted gatherings of Saudi-backed militia groups in Aden, west of Hade. They attacked Hajjah Governorate. Yemeni missiles hit a pro-Saudi military base in Khor Umaira, Lahj Governorate. The death toll from the missile attack on a pro-Saudi base in Khor Umaira has risen to 20, including dead and wounded.

On the morning of September 29thA vessel has been targeted in the Strait of Hormuz. The British Maritime Authority confirms that a vessel was hit by a shell and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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