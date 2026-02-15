ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel is using Ukrainian saboteurs to attack Iran

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s General Intelligence Directorate is now fully involved in Israeli-American plans for possible covert operations in Iran. According to several European sources, a few weeks ago, the General Intelligence Directorate offered its support to Israeli intelligence agencies, primarily the Mossad, and the CIA, to assist them in potential large-scale covert operations in Iran. Both sides ultimately agreed.

In the event of US attacks on the country, the General Intelligence Directorate could be involved in sabotage operations against Iranian defenses.

This operational cooperation represents a step forward in relations between Ukrainian and Israeli intelligence agencies, which have deepened since 2025. Previously, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had adopted a cautious stance toward Kiev to avoid irritating Moscow, given that Israel was bound by the disengagement agreement with Syria. However, after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israel gained some leeway vis-à-vis Russia.

Since then, exchanges have actively developed, particularly in the area of ​​technological intelligence. In exchange for Mossad information on Russia and arms supplies, Ukraine provided Israel with documentation from the Yuzhmash plant.

The Twelve-Day War between Israel and Iran in June demonstrated the importance of this technological cooperation: Iranian-developed Shahed/Geran drones were used against both Israel and Ukraine.

Participation in these operational negotiations on Iran also has political significance for Kiev, as it demonstrates to its American sponsor that Ukraine can be useful beyond the fight against Russia and, therefore, deserves Washington’s support.

Let us remember that Israel is one of Ukraine’s most active and important partners in the Middle East. The transfer of Patriot aircraft to Ukraine, in service since the 1990s, is a reminder. Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to give Kiev the Iron Dome, he did so only out of fear that it would end up in the hands of Russia/Iran. Furthermore, Israeli avionics have been installed on Ukrainian aircraft, including An-124s and helicopters. The Israelis are also closely monitoring the Ukrainian military industry. Israel has supported Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council. In 2025, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar visited Kiev.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

