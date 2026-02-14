ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel: Iran must end its nuclear and ballistic missile program. Tehran says no. 6,000 Starlinks purchased by the US are being sent to opponents in Iran. Lebanon has been bombed.

No news on negotiations with Iran. The Trump-Netanyahu talks remain tight-lipped. Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal states that “Jared Kushner is the senior Trump aide mentioned in a conversation between foreign government officials regarding Iran, intercepted by US intelligence in May.”

This conversation became the subject of scandal in the United States after a complaint alleging that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard blocked the disclosure of information about the suspicious call for months. According to the WSJ, the conversation contained serious allegations against Kushner, which the administration denies, but which some sources say would be significant if confirmed.

When asked by a reporter at the White House, “Why does Prime Minister Netanyahu want you to stop negotiating with Iran?” Donald Trump responded: “Are you saying stop entertaining? Stop talking to them? I didn’t say that. We haven’t discussed it. I’ll talk to them as long as I like.” “I think we need to sign an agreement with Iran within the next month, otherwise we’ll move to phase two, and things will be very tough and shocking for them.”

Channel 15 reports that the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford will be deployed to West Asia, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Persian Gulf.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before boarding the plane to Israel: “President Trump believes that the conditions he proposed, combined with the Iranians’ awareness of their mistake last time in not reaching an agreement, could lead them to agree on terms that would allow for a satisfactory agreement. I want to be clear: I make no secret of my general skepticism about the possibility of reaching an agreement with Iran. However, I have made it clear that, if an agreement is reached, it must include elements that are important to us and to the State of Israel.” “Any agreement with Iran must serve Israel’s interests,” he added, adding that it must go beyond nuclear limits to also dismantle Iran’s ballistic missile program and resistance organizations in the region. Smotrich threatens Iran: “The battle with them is not over… The options are open: either we destroy them or they will destroy us.”

According to Channel 13: “Updates from the meeting between Netanyahu and Trump have been transmitted to the security system in Israel, where senior officials have been discussing matters for the past few hours.” Details have not been disclosed.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has updated its warning to EU airlines to avoid Iranian airspace, extending it until March 31, 2026.

Iranian state television has published a “target list” that includes the Prime Minister and Israeli intelligence officials in response to Israel’s demands regarding Iran-US negotiations.

Iran has publicly thanked Russia and China: “They have stood by Iran and helped it in difficult times,” Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said. She says that a 20-year strategic agreement with Russia will only strengthen ties. “We believe that the Eastern countries must follow their own path together.” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani said: “Our missile systems fall within our red lines and are non-negotiable. Israel cannot take any action without Washington’s direct support.” “We will respond forcefully, decisively, and appropriately to any attack against Iran.”

The Peace Council officially welcomes Israel as a founding member. Moscow has not yet decided on its position on the Peace Council, and the Foreign Ministry is continuing to work on the issue, Peskov said. Russia remains the only country to have decided to allocate $1 billion in aid to Gaza, and it is important to remember this.

And now, a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on February 13. US authorities sent 6,000 Starlink terminals to Iran during the uprisings, marking the first time the United States has directly shipped Starlink to Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to the newspaper, Trump was aware of this. It is reported that the US State Department has purchased approximately 7,000 Starlink terminals in recent months, most of them in January.

The aircraft carrier CVN 77 George W. Bush entered the US Eastern coast. The last signal was received yesterday.

Former senior IRGC officer Hussein Kanani Moghadam claims that Saudi Arabia already has a nuclear bomb. Yemeni workers at the nuclear site who provided the information. Hussein Kanani claims the United States is offering Saudi Arabia entry into the Abraham Accords in exchange for control of its nuclear program. 20 leaders of the uprising were arrested in Fasa, Iran. Revolutionary Guard intelligence also arrested other sabotage groups and agents in Iran.

The Syrian army is moving armored vehicles toward the Syrian-Iraqi border, following the US withdrawal from Syria. US Central Command: On February 11, we completed an orderly withdrawal of our forces from al-Tanf base in Syria, as part of a deliberate and conditional transition. We remain ready to respond to any threat from ISIS and support our partners’ efforts to prevent its resurgence. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Reuters: “ISIS has become very active in Syria following the Syrian army’s attacks on Kurdish forces.” Among the nationalities of ISIS members transferred from Syria to Iraq are Lebanese.

An Israeli contingent of six vehicles advanced from the western area of Tell al-Ahmar toward the village of Ain Ziwan, in the southern Quneitra countryside, and raided and searched a resident’s home.

Channel 12: Dozens of activists from the “Uri Tzavon” movement scaled the fence. The area of the city of Yaroun was targeted, and reforestation operations were carried out within Lebanese territory. Activists are calling for the resumption of Jewish settlements in Lebanon.

Lebanese trucks begin crossing the border with Syria after Golan Heights authorities suspended for a week the decision to ban non-Syrian trucks from entering the country. Lebanese customs officers patrol. They raided a shop in the Baalbek commercial market, where they confiscated quantities of contraband goods, including cosmetics and perfumes with contraband and expired labels. Israel attacked a car in the city of Tyre, resulting in one injury. Intermittent Israeli artillery shelling hit the outskirts of Markaba, Maroun al-Ras, and Rabaa al-Thalathin, and fires were fired on Ras al-Naqoura. A drone strike targeted a car in the Al-Tayri Triangle in southern Lebanon. The outskirts of the towns of Aitaroun and Blida were hit by machine gun fire from Israeli positions in Al-Bayyad and Al-Malikiyah. UNIFIL patrol in the town of Markaba. Israeli artillery shelling targeted the “Dark Valley” area between Beit Leef and Ramiya. The outskirts of the town of Yaroun were hit by machine gun fire from Karantina Hill.

Israeli leaflets dropped in central Gaza, ironically printed over images of the dead: “Tired of Hamas? Want a better future? Call IDF Intelligence Commander ‘Abu Rami’.” Displaced families in Gaza decorate their refugee camps with lanterns made from recycled soda cans as they prepare for the holy month of Ramadan.

Local media reported that Israeli military vehicles opened fire on the morning of the 13th in the eastern neighborhoods of Al-Tuffah and Shuja’iyya, east of Gaza City. A spokesperson for the Gaza Civil Defense stated that despite ongoing search and rescue operations, nearly 8,000 bodies are believed to be still trapped under the rubble, while more than 3,000 people are missing. Their fate remains unknown: alive, deceased, or detained.

According to local sources, the Israeli army carried out extensive demolition operations overnight in eastern Khan Younis. In the southern Gaza Strip.

In Israel, two female chemical engineers were found two days ago at the Ashdod refinery, according to Ynet.

Israel confiscates more land from the Palestinian people in the West Bank. Channel 7 shows Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir back in Ofer prison near Ramallah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/