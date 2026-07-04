ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel expands the Yellow Line in Lebanon: Barashit, Al-Mansouri, and Majdal Zoun. Hebollah poised to resume war

A giant clenched fist with the words “Rise Up” in honor of Ali Khamenei dominates Tehran’s Enghelab Square ahead of his funeral. Memorial ceremonies began yesterday and will conclude on July 9th after a tour of Iraq’s holy cities. Iran has prepared for a ceremony expected to draw 35 million mourners and hundreds of officials.

Government spokesman Esmail Baghaei said: “About 100 countries, through official delegations, prominent figures, or citizens’ groups, will send representatives to attend this ceremony. High-level delegations from neighboring countries are present. At least eight heads of state, including presidents or prime ministers, and the speakers of parliaments from 12 countries are present. Representatives from many countries, at the level of foreign ministers, other ministers, and special envoys, are also attending the ceremony. Citizens’ groups and prominent figures from approximately 100 countries are participating in this ceremony. Delegations, prominent figures, and parliamentary representatives from Eastern Europe are present at the farewell ceremony for the deceased leader of the revolution. However, European countries that have taken an official position in support of the military aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States against our country have not been invited to attend the funeral ceremony.”

From the Western Balkans, represented by Serbia, to Belarus, and then the South Caucasus, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, the countries of the Stans; attended by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon; the Chairman of the National Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov; the Speaker of the Parliament of Uzbekistan; Kazakhstan; Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Cevdet Yilmaz; Egypt, the Iraqi Federal Government and Kurdistan, represented by the Barzanis and Talabanis; Lebanon, and the Gulf region, the Speaker of the Parliament of Qatar; delegations from Oman and Saudi Arabia. And beyond, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and China. Finally, religious leaders from around the world. A delegation of intellectuals and cultural and media activists from Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Nicaragua paid homage to the martyred leader of the revolution. Delegations from the Axis of Resistance and supporters of the Iranian revolution (leaders of groups from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Morocco, and Turkey) also attended. Then came African countries: Namibia, Burkina Faso, and the Republic of Congo. And Latin American countries like Nicaragua and Cuba. The Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

And while Iran was busy organizing its funeral with all its political and military machinery, in the West, the New York Times revealed further details of the serious tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia, reporting that Trump publicly mocked the crown prince during the March war. At an investment forum in Miami hosted by Saudi Arabia, Trump said of him: “He didn’t think he should kiss my ass.”

On July 1, US officials told the Jerusalem Post that no frozen Iranian funds had been released and would not be released until Iran complies with the terms of the memorandum of understanding. A US official stated: “No frozen funds have been released and will not be released until Iran meets the requirements outlined in the memorandum of understanding.” Additionally, Qatari and Saudi officials told several news outlets, including the New York Times, that the funds will not be released or allocated to Iranian reconstruction funds until tangible progress is made under the memorandum of understanding.

“The United States has basically achieved all of its objectives in negotiations with Iran,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC. “We were in Vietnam for 19 years. We were in Afghanistan for about 10 years. We fought the Korean War for an eternity. I don’t even want to mention World War I and World War II. <…> We were involved in every one of those wars for many, many years. And I’ve been here for four months. And what have I achieved? I defeated them militarily,” he said.

Former U.S. diplomat Jeffrey Feltman told The National newspaper: “Trump’s idea of ​​disarming Hezbollah and intervening in Syria is ridiculous, but it’s not just a passing comment. Trump’s idea of ​​Hezbollah’s weapons and Syria’s role stems from a lack of understanding of the complexity of the Syrian intervention in Lebanon.”

Harsh words for Israel came from Turkey: “The Israeli regime is more than just a problem for Turkey or Erdogan; it is a crisis for all humanity. This regime has become a burden on humanity that no political, economic, or human conscience can bear any longer,” Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan said. Oil continues to flow to Tel Aviv via Turkey and Baku.

And again, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Israel: “Israel is currently looking for a new enemy. As long as Israel—or any other actor—acts in ways that conflict with our national and regional interests, we have no reason to fear anyone, hesitate, or give in. We have no problem with confrontation. If it comes to that, it won’t be a problem for us. Israel is not just my problem; It’s a world problem.”

Israeli Defense Minister Gantz reported at a press conference: “83 percent of the tunnels in the area adjacent to the Yellow Line in Gaza have been destroyed.” His words were echoed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “The war against Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah is not over, and Israel is stronger than ever,” Times of Israel reported. “It will never end. If you want to live in the Middle East, and in the world, you have to be very strong,” Netanyahu said, responding to a question about whether the wars against Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah can be considered over. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on the Israel-Lebanon agreement: “We have obtained the legitimacy to remain in southern Lebanon.”

According to Al Arabiya, citing the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France and other European countries will join the international force deployed in southern Lebanon with the support of their American counterparts. This is reportedly at the request of the Lebanese government. It is unclear whether this deployment will be subordinate to the existing United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) or whether it will constitute a separate international peacekeeping mission.

Talks are underway between American representatives to launch a pilot project as soon as possible in which the Lebanese army will enter certain areas of the country’s south and begin the process of disarming Hezbollah. Immediately following the visit of the commander of the United States Central Command to Israel, the head of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, US General Joseph Clerfield, met yesterday with the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, General Eyal Zamir, for discussions on coordinating actions in Lebanon and implementing the signed agreement.

The Chief of Staff’s message was as follows: at a historic moment With Hezbollah at its weakest, a unique opportunity, one that may never be repeated, presents the Lebanese government and army to counter this organization. Furthermore, the Chief of Staff has stated that Israel will facilitate the implementation of the agreement, but, from the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) perspective, there will be no compromise to prevent Hezbollah from regaining ground.

Bloomberg: “Several European countries now agree that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz will pay Iran and Oman.” European countries have resigned themselves to Iran’s imposition of tariffs in the Strait of Hormuz, considering it “inevitable” and calling on Iran not to discriminate against ships that must pay the tariff – Bloomberg.

According to the New York Times, during the April talks, the United States suspected Israel of attempting to eliminate two key negotiators: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf and the Foreign Minister. Abbas Araghchi. Consequently, the United States asked several countries to warn Iran of this possibility. Ghalibaf was scheduled to travel to Islamabad in April to meet with Vice President Wang, but Iranian security services feared that Israel might use the opportunity to assassinate him or Araghchi, thus disrupting the talks.

According to some sources, Iran, through intermediaries in Pakistan and Qatar, demanded guarantees that Israel would not conduct covert operations against the Iranian delegation. After the meeting, Pakistani fighter jets escorted an Iranian aircraft from the Iranian border to Islamabad and back.

However, on the return trip to Tehran, a security threat arose: Iranian security services informed the plane carrying Ghalibaf that they had received information that Israel was planning an attack on the aircraft and that two Israeli fighter jets had entered Iranian airspace via the western border, close to Iran. Ghalibaf’s advisor confirmed that The plane made an emergency landing in the city of Mashhad, closest to the border with Pakistan, and from there the Iranian delegation traveled overland to Tehran for about eight hours.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi criticized CENTCOM on July 2: “The Central Command has brought instability to our region, or vice versa? The answer is obvious. Likewise, our strong military has demonstrated that foreigners are incapable of defending themselves. Peace in our region will only be possible when it is comprehensive and inclusive of all parties, without any external interference.

And now a look at the ongoing military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 4:00 PM on July 3. The Israel Defense Forces announced the withdrawal of the Givati ​​Brigade from southern Lebanon and even north of the Litani River. The IDF also reported that hundreds of Hezbollah fighters were killed as a result of the unit’s actions. This brigade is only one of the units operating in southern Lebanon, and its withdrawal does not mean Israel’s withdrawal from the “safe zone.” An Israeli reservist was seriously injured following clashes in southern Lebanon on July 3.

Israel dropped leaflets on the town of Al-Mansouri, adding it to the Line of Control. They are warning people to leave the town or face death. The Israelis informed the United States and Lebanon that they have extended the Yellow Line to include the towns of Barashit, Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.

The Israelis also strengthened their presence in Hadatha and began entering the town of Harees for the first time. On July 3, the IDF killed seven Hezbollah men. This was the attack on Nabatieh al-Fawqa, which occurred today at 7:00 a.m. According to Lebanese sources, a direct clash between Hezbollah and the IDF will begin shortly.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Saree, issued a statement late this afternoon: “This Friday morning, Saudi warplanes violated Yemeni airspace in an attempt to prevent an Iranian civilian plane, carrying more than 200 citizens, from landing at Sana’a International Airport, which, along with Yemen, has been under an unjust siege for nearly 11 years. However, his attempt failed, by the grace of God, because the Yemeni armed forces met this attempt by targeting a barrage of air defense missiles. He was forced to leave the airspace. The Houthis have promised a swift response to possible attacks.

Commercial maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has remained stable over the past 24 hours, despite ongoing tensions in the region.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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